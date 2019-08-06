NEW KENT -- Virginia’s House of Delegates 97th District is comprised of East Hanover County, New Kent County, and West King William County.
“With A desire to fulfill a sense of personal responsibility, I made the commitment to preserve the area’s rooted family values and rural nature,” Dr. Kevin D. Washington said in announcing his candidacy for the seat.
He is a retired U.S. Army veteran who has served “our great nation and now I am looking to serve you.”
He said his information technology and engineering experience span both public and private sectors.
“I currently serve as a Cloud Architect providing Infrastructure and Cyber Security services to the federal and state government. This experience can be leveraged to solve issues of rural broadband, information security, and navigating government legislation.”
Washington said, “It is important for our state representatives to possess a wide range of skills and backgrounds. My STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) background will provide a valuable perspective to the General Assembly.”
“The current delegate, Christopher K. Peace, has served the district honorably for over a decade. I look to serve all the constituents of the district with the same level of selfless service and honor as I served the nation during my military career,” Washington added.
During my career as an Army soldier, he said he had the pleasure of serving as an EOL (Equal Opportunity Leader).
“As an EOL, I worked hard to ensure everyone had the same right to a safe working environment, a high quality of life, and opportunities for career development. I will bring that same mindset of togetherness and inclusion with me to the General Assembly.”
“I have had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people of the district and I am looking forward to meeting many more. I am always available to hear the opportunities to improve the district you may have. I would also like to hear the things you love most and wish to maintain. My goal is to work for you and represent you well. I need you, let’s work together to make the 97th District the best district in Virginia!” he concluded.
For more information, visit www.kevinforvirginia.com.
