EDWARDS, Wayne, 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Bunch Edwards; four children, Debbie Foster (Rob), Bonni Kirks (Stanley), Chris Edwards (Misty) and Hope Waterman (Wes); 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, Travis Edwards (Wilma); sister, Sandi Melnyk (Pete); as well as several nieces and nephews. Even in death, Wayne is still a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was the retired owner and operator of Edwards Machine Co., Inc., which he managed along with his brother, Travis. An avid golfer, Wayne achieved the elusive feat of scoring a hole-in-one and also had a passion for muscle car restoration. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Semper Fi.
