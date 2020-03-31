HANOVER -- A public hearing scheduled last Wednesday regarding Wegmans’ application for proffer amendments fell victim to restrictions prompted by emergency declarations by Gov. Ralph Northam and similar declarations by local authorities limiting the number of people allowed to assemble.
Although the Hanover County Board of Supervisors did meet for its regular meeting on March 25, crowd limits were enforced and all public hearings scheduled for that night had previously been postponed.
The hearing has been rescheduled for April 22, but some supervisors questioned if that might be optimistic considering the uncertainty of the current pandemic.
Wegmans’ officials sent a letter and proffer comparison to board members earlier last week, outlining the company’s position on the revised proffers as opposed to those offered in 1995.
In the letter dated March 24, site development director Dan Aken began by addressing the current status of the project and how it is perceived by some in the Hanover community.
“First, I want to start by apologizing that this project appears to have gotten off on the wrong foot. While we are attempting, with your help, to move the approval process along as expeditiously as possible, I believe there is a mistaken perception that we are not listening to, and do not care, about the concerns of the citizens, particularly those living within close proximity to the project site,” Aken wrote. “I can tell you that there is nothing further from the truth.”
Aken said the modifications being sought enhance citizens’ protections and are, in fact, more restrictive than the 1995 measures.
“Many of the neighbors appear to believe we are seeking a rezoning of the project,” Aken said. “In fact, we are requesting only minor modifications to the proffered conditions that have been in place for 25 years.”
Aken contends the Wegmans’ project will have less impact on surrounding neighborhoods than what could be built under the existing set of proffers.
“It is our sincere belief that the project we propose, incorporating only minor proffer modifications, will have significantly less impact on the immediate neighbors than would a project developed in accordance with current zoning,” the letter stated.
Aken said several meetings in recent months with neighbors have produced results and Wegmans is willing to “where possible, modify our plan in accordance with their wishes.”
The letter lists a familiar group of items identified by Aken as examples of the firm’s willingness to accommodate concerns including:
n Plans for 1.7 million square feet of building, a reduction of 500,000 square feet from the 1995 proffers.
n The retention of 135 acres of open space on the 217-acre site with a minimum of wetlands disturbance.
n Traffic studies that indicate much lower traffic estimates than maximums established by the 1995 proffers, and a single entrance for trucks and cars on Sliding Hill Road and a single entrance for cars only on Ashcake Road.
n Numerous traffic improvements, including acceleration and turn lanes and the straightening of the curve near Silverstone Drive.
Regarding buffers, the letter establishes the following guidelines:
The plan proposes a 75-foot buffer along Ashcake Road, while the buffer is 70 feet to 350 feet in some areas on Sliding Hill Road, both accesses protected by a “board-on-board fence or chain-link fence with sound attenuation slats” located inside the required buffering.
Along Egypt Road, 100 feet buffers are proposed.
After originally requesting an increase in height of light poles, the most recent proposal reduces that to 25 to 30 feet along Ashcake Road.
“Given the presence of heavily buffered areas near Sliding Hill Road, we feel the proposed 45-foot height is appropriate there,” Aken said.
The letter also expressed the company’s willingness to preserve archaeological resources on the site and has agreed to skip the second step of a three-step examination process.
Also expressed in the letter is a commitment to disturbing the least amount of wetlands possible and not depending on a 1995 study that delineates those areas. Aken said that six acres of wetlands would be disturbed by the project, requiring a purchase of wetland credits to offset the disturbance.
Asked if those changes were the result of meetings with neighbors and county staff, Aken affirmed the input prompts those adjustments.
“Yes, there are several changes that have been made as a result of the feedback we received at the large public meeting, the Planning Commission meeting, and the subsequent smaller meetings we have had with neighbors,” he said. “Specifically, we are removing the truck parking we had along Ashcake Road so we could increase the buffer and overall green space there, we have added sound attenuation fencing along Ashcake and Sliding Hill Roads. We have added an acceleration lane for trucks exiting our facility. We have provided for signage indicating no left turns for trucks on Sliding Hill (keeping trucks off of Sliding Hill and Ashcake), and we have substantially increased the buffers along the entire western edge of our property (from 25 feet to 100 feet).”
Aken acknowledges the recent changes will not satisfy all concerns raised by neighbors.
“While we have not been able to address all of the residents’ concerns, we hope this high-level overview of just some of the modifications we have made, mostly triggered by citizen comments, demonstrates that we are listening, and we are attempting to make this the best project we possibly can while meeting our business objectives,” Aken wrote.
Regarding current scheduling regarding the board’s consideration of the request, Aken’s letter clearly indicates the company’s desire to move forward as quickly as possible.
“We understand some board members have requested a decision on this project be deferred pending further dialogue with the community,” Aken said. “We feel we have made every effort to listen to community concerns and, to the extent feasible, modify our proposal to the extent we can, without sacrificing the viability of the project.”
While acknowledging the county’s due diligence in canceling the originally scheduled public hearing, the letter was explicit regarding their wishes.
“We fully understand the county’s decision regarding the cancellation of the March board meeting due to the current health crisis, and hope to be in a position to move this project forward with a positive vote at the next available board of supervisors meeting.”
But opponents of the distribution center have raised consistent and organized objections to the project, including traffic, wetlands, compatibility with existing neighborhoods, noise and concerns regarding possible disturbance of gravesides and archaeological resources.
Opponents also have expressed concerns regarding the process that allowed the project, which they have described as secretive and less than transparent.
While some have asked board members to defer a decision on the pending application, others have requested a denial of the Wegmans’ request.
Since the project was announced in December, speakers who oppose the project have addressed supervisors during the public comment period.
Many have contended that Wegmans could not build the facility if the 1995 proffers remain in place.
In an interview late last week, Aken indicated that was not the case.
“We did ask for the same clarification from the county and have confirmed that Wegmans can build on the property, in conformity with the Zoning Ordinance, and the conditions of the 1995 zoning approval without further public hearing or input,” Aken said.
Even under those circumstances, the project still requires a site plan approval from the Planning Department.
“Wegmans is required to obtain site plan approval for development of the property, which is an administrative function of the Planning Department,” Aken said. “We would need to modify our building design slightly to lower our roof heights to meet the 1995 proffers, but under those proffers we would be able to put our air handling equipment on the roof with minimal screening, versus totally enclosing them as we are currently proposing.”
Asked if this latest list of proffers delivered to the board last week is the final draft, Aken responded, “We believe these address most of the concerns that we have heard from the public. We do not anticipate these changing further.”
