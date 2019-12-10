(Editor’s note: Debbie Nininger, whose husband Scott needs a living kidney donor, continues to plead for a match.)
I would like to thank everyone in the community for being so supportive to my family during this difficult time. For those not familiar with our story, I have been desperately trying to find a living kidney donor for my husband Scott Nininger. We have not found a kidney as of yet, but I hope and believe our “miracle” will happen.
My family would like to take this time to express how grateful we are for the kind words, continued shares and the many prayers being lifted for us. Everyone has been so thoughtful and we are very appreciative for the support.
I would also like to extend a personal note to Melody Kinser. Thank you so much for allowing me this forum to help my husband. Your kindness and generosity for our family has meant more than I can say. Especially, since we have never even met. You are an incredible person and an exemplary representation of helping our community.
To the kidney transplant center, I thank you for all of your help, support and understanding.
Finally, to our families, we love you, thank you and are so blessed to call you ours.
Scott, Haley and I would like to wish you all a wonderful holiday filled with your own miracles and all the love of your family and friends. May your New Year be filled with good health and immeasurable happiness.
I hope and pray that the next time I am able to reach out it will be with the news that Scott has had a successful kidney transplant and he is on the way to a healthy future. Fingers and toes crossed.
Happy Holidays to all and thank you again. -- Debbie Nininger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.