GREEN, William Charles “Bill,” 70, of Mechanicsville, went to join his son, Keith; brother, Jim; and his mom and dad, Ruth and Charlie Green Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Norfolk on December 7, 1949, he was a graduate of Granby High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bill was the founder of Virginia Telecommunications, Inc., from where he retired in 2010 after operating the business for 30 years. He was a life member of the VFW, a longtime member of the Sandston Moose, a life member of Metropolitan Owners Club of North America and a Thursday night regular at the Midway Lounge, where he would enjoy his Jim Beam and Coke along with a Hava Tampa Jewel Cigar. He lived at what he called “Billyland” for 36 years. Bill was a huge Richmond Braves fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed NASCAR, the Redskins and driving his Corvettes. Bill loved music and his band, “The Psychos.” He is survived by his special friend, Patsy Owens Gregory and her family; daughter, Lisa Harris, her children, Caitlin, Lucie, and her son, Eli, Chloe, Will, Piper and Leo; nephew, Matt; niece, Suzanne; other very special friends, Robert Lucas, Ken Owens, Danny Swecker, Clarke Thrasher, Jeff Constantine, Evan Fabricant, Tommy Thompson, Jimmy Nelsen; his special buddy, Mr. J (Justin Owens); along with many other friends, young and old, who will remember him in their own special way. Services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, were held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment followed at 3 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd, Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or VFW Post 9808, 7168 Flag Ln., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
