MYERS, William Clifford “Billy,” 84, of Old Church, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pearl Myers; as well as seven siblings, Edward, Robert, James, Doris, Howard, Jane Marie and Donald. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduating high school in 1954 and served two years of active duty then served another 35 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He married the love of his life on June 22, 1956. He attended Richmond Polytechnical Institute for engineering. He worked at Ballou and Justice Engineering, then Hungerford Mechanical Corp. for 25 years, then worked 13 years at Baskervill and Son Engineering to end his career. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Georgie Catherine “Jo” Myers; children, William “Cliff” Myers Jr. and wife, Debra and Daniel “Danny” Myers; grandchildren, Christopher, Craig and wife, Beth and Cole; great-grandson, Theodore “Teddy”; brother, Jack Myers and wife, Betsy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was a three-time survivor of cancer. He will be cremated in a private ceremony. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or East Hanover Rescue Squad.
