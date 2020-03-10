McGEE, William Danny, 73, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Faulkner McGee and William Drury McGee; his brother, David Lee McGee; and stepson, Joshua Clarke. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Traci Forrester McGee; his devoted sister, Eugenia Ann McGee of Aylett, Va.; sons, Timothy David McGee (Sonia) and John Drury McGee; two grandsons, Oscar and Oliver McGee, all of Richmond, Va.; two stepdaughters, Melissa Clarke Wright of Harrisonburg, Va. and Erica Clarke Dusausoy of Lansac Aquitaine, France. Dan lived in Mechanicsville, Va., and taught at Varina High School for 28 years. He was the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) national teacher of the year, and was very active with preparing his students for state and national VICA competitions. He owned Custom Log Homes of Virginia for 25 years. Dan served in the United States Marine Corps in Quantico, Va., during the Vietnam War. He was a still photographer and motion picture camera photographer, and was honored to have been chosen to photograph the president at the White House. A life celebration service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Broadus Church Hebron Campus, 3407 King William Road, Aylett, Va. 23009. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
