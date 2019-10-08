WINFREY

WINFREY, William Elisha Jr. “Bill,” 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to live with our Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Addie; his children, David (Pam) and their sons, Christopher and Carter; Annette (Scott) and their son, John; and Max (Carolina) and their daughters, Brooke, Camila and Hailee. Bill was a faithful Christ follower, a prayer warrior, a dedicated family man, an active Gideon and a true servant leader who impacted many lives. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Virginia Tech. A licensed professional engineer, Bill retired from VDOT as the Director of the Materials Division, culminating a fulfilling career of over 33 years. The family received on Tuesday, October 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 7600 Studley Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 193, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

