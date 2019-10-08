WINFREY, William Elisha Jr. “Bill,” 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to live with our Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Addie; his children, David (Pam) and their sons, Christopher and Carter; Annette (Scott) and their son, John; and Max (Carolina) and their daughters, Brooke, Camila and Hailee. Bill was a faithful Christ follower, a prayer warrior, a dedicated family man, an active Gideon and a true servant leader who impacted many lives. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Virginia Tech. A licensed professional engineer, Bill retired from VDOT as the Director of the Materials Division, culminating a fulfilling career of over 33 years. The family received on Tuesday, October 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 7600 Studley Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 193, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
McAuliffe and Saslaw, at Richmond home of Joe Morrissey, say Democrats need him on their team
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.