SCOTT, William Lawrence, Sgt., 76, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jewel Scott; as well as three sisters. He is survived by three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He served faithfully in the Marine Corps and completed a tour in the Vietnam War. Billy will be interred in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with full military honors.
