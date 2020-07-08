SCOTT

SCOTT, William Lawrence, Sgt., 76, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jewel Scott; as well as three sisters. He is survived by three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He served faithfully in the Marine Corps and completed a tour in the Vietnam War. Billy will be interred in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with full military honors.

