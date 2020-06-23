WHITE

WHITE, William Lawrence, 74, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Brooks and Lawrence H. White; and his sister, Sarah White Walker. Will is survived by two children, Stephanie Laphew White and William Craig White; niece, Mary Walker Kisala; a great- niece; as well as his life-long best friend, Barbara Laphew White. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves after graduating from Hermitage High School and R.P.I. (now VCU). Will was an underground powerline designer with VEPCO, retired as Vice-President from Bagby Electric Co., and had continued involvement in the family business, Glen Allen Oil Co. as co-owner. Among his many interests, he was a guitarist playing with The Vikings and loved nothing more than spending time fishing at his place on the North River in Mathews. A celebration of Will’s life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com  

