JETER, William Mason “Bill,” 87, of Mechanics-ville, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Louise and Robert R. Jeter Sr.; sisters, Martha L. Jeter, Helen J. Hanna and Nancy J. Hylton; and brothers, Robert R. “Bob” Jeter Jr. and Hillis M. Jeter. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Gayle Jeter; three sons, Carroll D. Henley Jr., Ellis Clark Henley Sr. (Cathy) and John H. Henley; three grandchildren, John H. Henley III, Roselyn E. Henley and Ellis Clark Henley Jr.; brother, Samuel P. Jeter; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his extended “Mechanicsville family.” He worked with Richmond Pageants for many years, was a member of the Hanover Ruritan Club, and was a lifelong member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Bill was retired from the Patrick Auto Group. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (PaPa) who will truly be missed by his family. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Reimagining Virginia Center Commons: heart of the mall could be transformed into open space surrounded by apartments, shops and cafes
-
One Richmond restaurant was named among the 101 best in America
-
'We've been absolutely amazed, shocked': Richmond housing market sees another year of low inventory, rising prices
-
'I was heartbroken': Coronavirus cancels Virginia college students' study abroad programs
-
80 employers in Richmond region named as Top Workplaces
Most Popular
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.