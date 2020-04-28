WINGO

WINGO, William Mason Jr., “Billy,” passed away on April 19, 2020, in Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Mechanicsville. Son of the late William Mason Wingo Sr. and Ida Worsham Wingo. He is survived by his partner and loving companion, Janet Boyce; children, Matthew Wright Wingo and Melissa Ann Wingo; grandchildren, Matthew and Bobby; brothers, Terry Lee (Marie) and Robert Kent (Kimberly); nephew, Joey; and former wife, Kim Matthews Wingo. Bill was a retired Capitol Police Officer, former employee of Reynolds Community College and St. Mary’s Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email