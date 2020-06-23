WINGO, William Mason Jr. “Billy,” of Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Mechanicsville, passed away on April 19, 2020. Bill was a retired Capitol Police Officer, former employee of Reynolds Community College and St. Mary’s Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd.
