WINGO

WINGO, William Mason Jr. “Billy,” of Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Mechanicsville, passed away on April 19, 2020. Bill was a retired Capitol Police Officer, former employee of Reynolds Community College and St. Mary’s Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. 

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email