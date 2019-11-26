Books, Beads & More

Shop Small and Make a Difference at the November 30th SUPER SALE

One of a kind jewelry, Local artists, Books, CDs, DVDs, Store wide discounts and Locally owned and operated

Located at 8106 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville. Hours are Monday  to Friday 10am to  7pm,  Saturday 10am to  5pm and Sunday 12noon to 5pm For more information call 804-730-BOOK (2665) 

Find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BooksBeadsMore/

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription