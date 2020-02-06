A Wegmans distribution center planned for Hanover County is continuing to face pushback from community members who say the facility’s truck traffic will negatively affect them.
At a community meeting at Oak Knoll Middle School on Thursday, county residents voiced opposition to the project that local and state officials announced two months ago. Several hundred people attended.
The 1 million-square-foot warehouse complex is to be built on a 218-acre site off Sliding Hill Road and Ashcake Road near several residential subdivisions, Hanover County Airport and an industrial park.
Hanover officials say they want to minimize traffic and environmental impacts by negotiating new proffers for the industrial development. Neighboring residents at the meeting jeered, held signs decrying the project, and pleaded with the county’s elected officials to block the development.
To incentivize the $175 million investment by the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain, the state and county are providing $6.7 million by way of grants and transportation and infrastructure improvements.
Until December, when local and state officials announced the project, the development remained secret. Some community members say the announcement caught them off guard.
“Had the details been made known to us, we would have said no. I thought government is supposed to protect the people they represent, not sell them out,” said Anita Philip, a resident of the Fox Head neighborhood near the development. “We shouldn’t be giving them a dime.”
Dan Aken, Wegmans’ director of real estate and site development, said the company had considered 15 sites in Virginia and North Carolina for the project to improve its distribution capacity. Four of the sites were in the Hanover area.
“They all had challenges. There were wetlands and zoning concerns,” he said. “This site stood out to us [because it’s] close to I-95 ... and it was already zoned” for industrial use.
Local officials, according to the county, signed a nondisclosure agreement last February, forbidding them from speaking about the project until it was announced.
Rhu Harris, the county administrator, said officials needed to sign the agreement to be in the running for the project. While the announcement in December surprised many, he said the county’s comprehensive land-use plan had designated the site for economic development several years ago.
“The [county] has tried to be public in its land-use and economic development policies to show the general area we’re going to try to bring businesses,” he said.
Other county officials at Thursday’s meeting said they are negotiating with Wegmans to amend zoning proffers to help protect the neighborhood by setting restrictions on traffic flow and criteria for landscaping, building design and natural buffers along the property line.
A public hearing on the proposed changes will be held at the Hanover Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 20. The Board of Supervisors will then vote next month on whether to accept the changes.
