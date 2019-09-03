Atlee High SCHOOL
Chickahominy Middle
Run: 1 • Bus: 239
Start run at the intersection of: Signal Hill Rd. and Luck Ave (7:50 am), Right on Strain Ave, Left on Dunfee La., Left on Edgeworth Rd., Right on Signal Hill Rd., Left on Elm Dr., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Left on Edgeworth Rd., Right on Signal Hill Rd., Right on Ford Ave., Left on Oak St, Left on Elm Dr., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Left on Edgeworth Rd., Right on Signal Hill Rd., Right on Jackson Ave, Left on Lee Ave, Right on Atlee Rd., Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Take 295 North to the Hanover Exit (Rt 301), Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd. (Rt. 301), Left on Atlee Rd., Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, Note: PM run same as AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 224
Start run at the intersection of: Windsor Dr. & Ford Ave. (7:47am), Left on Ford Ave., Right on Barnette Ave, Left on Hill View Dr., Left on Princess Anne Dr., Left on Clark Cir., Left on Princess Anne Dr., Right on Hill View Dr., Left on Barnette Ave, Left on Windsor Dr., Right on Ellerson Dr. (pickup students to Shire Pkwy), Left on Shire Pkwy. (Turnaround at Kelshire Trace), Left on Ellerson Dr., Right on Meadowbridge Rd. (pickup students on the right to Atlee Rd.), Left on Atlee Rd. (No student pickup), Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd. (Rt. 301), Left on Atlee Rd., Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Right on Atlee Rd. (No student pickup) to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 254
Start run at the intersection of: Windsor Dr. and Atlee Rd. (7:50 am), Proceed on Windsor Dr., Right on Eleanor Dr., Left on Lucille Rd., Left on Lake Terrell Dr., Left on Thelma Lou Rd., Right on Eleanor Dr., Right on Windsor Dr., Left on Strain Ave, Right on Sawyer La., Right on Windsor Dr., Right on Moritz La., Left on Hillis Way, Left on Atlee Rd. (pickup students to Crestline La), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (pickup students between Meadowbridge & Summerwalk), Left on Summer Walk Pkwy, Right on Ellerson Green Pl (turnaround at Ellerson Green Terr), Left on Summer Walk Pkwy., Left on Atlee Rd. (no student pick up), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Right on Atlee Rd. (No student pickup) to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 329
Start run at the intersection of: Windsor Dr. & Ford Ave. (7:50am), Proceed on Windsor (Pickup students to Barnett Ave), Right on Barnett Ave, Left on Addie Dr., Right on Windsor Dr., Right on Ellerson Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Timberlake Green Dr., Right on Buckard Dr.., Left Gold Coast La., Left on Windsor Dr., Right on Troub La., Right on Bink Pl (Turnaround at Bucket Dr.),Proceed on Bink Pl., Left on Troub La., Right on Windsor Dr., Left on Ellerson Dr. (no student pickups), Right on Meadowbridge Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 101
Start run at the intersection of: Shady Grove Rd. and Lansdowne Rd. (7:50 am), Proceed on Shady Grove Rd. (Pickup Students on right side to Meadowbridge), Right on Meadowbridge Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Ellerson Farm Dr., Right on Franklin La., Left on Tangle Oaks Dr., Right on Tangle Pond La., Left on Oak Bower La., Left on Tangle Ridge Dr., Left on Tangle Oaks Dr., Right on Franklin La., Left on Ellerson Farm Dr., Right on Meadowbridge Rd. (no student pickups), Take 295 North to Route 301/Hanover Exit 41 A, Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Note: PM run same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 139
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. and Carter Lane (7:50am), Right on Carter La., Right on Landover, Right on S. Mayfield La., Right Atlee Rd., Right on Crestline La., Left on Landover Dr., Left on Carter La., Right Atlee Rd., Right on Meadowview La., Right on Brook Rd., Left on S Mayfield La., Left on North Mayfield La., Right on Atlee Rd. (No student pickup), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 127
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd & Mechanicsville Elem Bus Ramp (7:48 am), Right on Atlee Rd (pickup Students to Lee Ave), Left on Lee Ave., Left on Shady Grove Rd., Left on Fullview Ave., Right on Roosevelt Ave., Proceed on Roosevelt Ave., Left on Bruce Blvd., Right on York St., Right on Fullview Ave (to end turn around), Left on Shady Grove Rd., Left on Arnoka Rd ( to end turn around), Left on Shady Grove Rd., Right on Ridge View Rd., Left on Deborah Dr (cross over Shady Grove Rd). Proceed on Arnoka Rd ( to end and turn around)., Right on Shady Grove Rd (Pick up students to Moutain Lily La),Right on Meadowbridge Rd., Right onto 295 North to 301 (Hanover Exit), Proceed on Chameberlayne Rd., Left on Atlee Rd (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup). Note: PM run same as AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 302
Start run at the intersection of: Meadowbridge Rd. & Shady Grove Rd. (7:55am), Right on Shady Grove Rd. (pickup students to Olde Grove Glen), Left on Olde Grove Glen, Right on Darva Glen, turn around at Hartpine Ct., Left on Mountain Lily Rd., Right on Shady Grove Rd., Left on Meadowbridge Rd., Right on Pleasant Grove Rd. (pickup students to Atlee Rd.), Right on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 156
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. and Marc Gregory Ct. (7:50am), Proceed on Atlee Rd., Right on Summerwalk Pkwy., Left on Silkwood Dr., Right on Summerwalk Parkway to Atlee Rd., Left on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students to Atlee Springs Dr.),Proceed on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd. to Atlee High and Chickahominy. Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 342
Start run at the intersection of: Mann Dr. & Dell Ray Dr. (7:47am), Left on Mann Dr. (Pickup students to Lansdowne Rd.), Right on Lansdowne Rd., Right on Atlee Rd., Left on Holly Ridge Rd. (pick up students at intersections to Briarthorn Ct), Left on Briarthorn Ct. (to end turn around), Left on Holly Ridge Rd., Right on Jane Lee Cir, Right on Colmar Dr., Left on Wanda Dr., Left on Compass Dr., Right on Quailfield Rd., Left on Atlee Rd. (pickup students to Russet La.), Left on Russet La., Left on Stywalt La., Left on Rollins La., Left on Atlee Rd. (pickup Students to Studley Rd.), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop, (No student pickup), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 11 • Bus: 269
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. & Studley Rd. (7:52am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students to Chamberlayne Rd.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Rutlandshire Dr., Left on Combs Dr. (No student pickups), Right on Atlee Rd. (Pickup students at Hollycroft Ct), Proceed on Atlee Rd., Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 359
Start run at the intersection of: Shady Grove Rd. & Mann Dr. (7:50am), Proceed on Shady Grove Rd. (pick up students to Studley Rd.), Left Studley Rd. (Pickup students from Twin Oaks Rd. to Rutland Rd.), Left on Rutland Rd., Left on Fayemont Dr. (Continue across Studley Rd. to Fayemont Dr.),Right on Oakfield La., Right on Twin Oaks Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (no students pickup), Left on Rural Crosse Dr., Right on Winter Spring Dr., Right on Meadowsweet Dr., Left on Atlee Springs Dr. (pickup students to Woodsage ct), Right on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop (No student pickup), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 13 • Bus: 147
Start run at the intersection of: Shady Grove Rd. and Academy Dr. (7:52am), Right on Culley Dr. (turnaround at end), Right on Academy Dr., Left on Verdi La., Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Antique La (3 point turnaround at entrance of Antique La), Right on Pole Green Rd., Proceed on Meadowbridge Rd., Right on Shady Grove Rd. (Pickup students to Mann Dr.),Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Rutlandshire Dr., Left on Combs Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Atlee Rd.), Right on Atlee Station Rd., Proceed to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run done the same as AM run, With exception of Combs Dr.
Run: 14 • Bus: 92
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. and Burkwood Club Dr. (7:55am), Continue West on Studley Rd. to Wyattwood Rd., Right on Wyattwood Rd. (turnaround at end), Right on Studley Rd., (pickup students to Shady Grove Rd.), Proceed on Studley Rd. (pickup students to Cardinal Creek Dr.),Left on Cardinal Creek Dr., Left on Quail Creek Dr., Left on Shady Grove Rd. (Pick up students to Hanover Crossings Dr.),Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Hanover Crossing Dr., Right on Shady Grove Rd., Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 15 • Bus: 24
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. & Chamberlayne Rd. (7:50am), Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd. (pick up students to Huntington Woods Dr.),Right on Huntington Woods Dr. (Turn Around on Sugar Wood Dr.),Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Marley Dr. (3 point turn at Marley Dr. & McKenzie Dr.),Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on McKenzie Dr. (3 point turn at Timberlake Lane & McKenzie Dr.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Crown Colony Parkway, Right on Braxton Way, 3 Point turn around after student pickup, Proceed on Braxton Way, Left on Crown Colony Pkwy, (pickup students to Chamberlayne Rd.), Left on Chamberlayne Rd. (pickup students to Atlee Rd.), Right on Atlee Rd., Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop (No student pickup), Note: PM run done the same as AM run
Run: 16 • Bus: 223
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd & Chamberlayne Rd (7:55am). Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd (pick up students to Windmill Watch Dr.), Right on Windmill Watch Way, Right on Laurel Grove Rd., Right on Cedar La., Left on Winston Dr., Right on Laurel Grove Rd., Right on Powhickery Dr., Right on Duling Rd. (turnaround), Left on Powhickery Dr. Left on Laurel Grove Rd., Right on Jupiter Dr., Right on Mars Dr., Left on Venus Dr., Left on Neptune Dr., Right on Jupiter Dr., Left on Shannon Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Atlee Rd. (No Student Pickup), Proceed across Atlee Rd Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop., Note: PM run reversed from AM run. Burkwood Swim Club PM ONLY.
Run: 17 • Bus: 177
Start run at the intersection of: Brittewood Cir & Blakeridge Ave (7:52am), Proceed on Blakeridge Ave (turnaround at Knollwood Ct), Right on Brittewood Cir, Right on Blakeridge Ave, Left on Cool Spring Rd. (Pickup students to Seaycroft Dr.),Left on Seaycroft Dr., Right on Ringview Dr., Right on Cool Spring Rd., Right on Atlee Rd. to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 18 • Bus: 338
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Station Rd. and Westone Rd. (8am), Left on Westone Rd., Right on Thomas Ave, Right on Craney Island Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd., Left on Jeans Grove La (pickup students at intersections to Odey Dr.),Right on Odey Dr., Right on Pelot Pl (pickup students at intersections to Atlee Station Rd.), Right on Atlee Station Rd. (Pickup student to Dickey Dr.),Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Atlee Rd. to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle. Note: PM run done the same as AM run. PT PERFORMANCE, RTMA, PT performance PM. Left on Atlee Station Rd., Merge Left to continue on Atlee Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Leon La., Right on Dickey Dr., Proceed on Dickey Dr. to RTMA on right. Left on Atlee Station Rd., Proceed same directions as AM.
Run: 19 • Bus: 328
Start run at the intersection of: Richfood Rd. and Chamberlayne Rd. (301) (7:53am), Proceed on Richfood Rd. (pick up and turn around at Storage Facility), Proceed on Richfood Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. (301), Left on Cudlipp Ave, Left on Weststone Rd., Right on Tusing Ave., Right on Craney Island Rd., Left on Cudlipp Ave, Left on Ebaugh La., Right on Caleb Dr., Right on Aaroe Dr., Left on Cudlipp Ave (pickup students to Dewitt Dr.),Right on Dewitt Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Atlee Station Rd.), Right on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Atlee Rd., Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle bus loop (No student pickup), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 20 • Bus: 297
Start run at the intersection of: Stags Leap Dr & Deer Stream Dr (7:57am), Proceed on Deer Stream Dr (Back in to Stags Leap Dr & turnaround), Right on Fawn Park La (turnaround at Alexgarden Ct), Right on Deer Stream Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle).Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 21 • Bus: 175
Start run at the intersection of: Beachwood Dr. & Locust La (7:50am), Left on Beechwood Dr., Right on Ashking Dr., Ashking Dr. turns into North Rinker Dr., North. Rinker Dr., Left on Gerljean Dr., Right on Rinker Dr., Rinker Dr. turns into North Rinker Dr., Right on Gerljean Dr., Left on Aragon Dr., Cross over Ashking Dr. to proceed on Wilmore Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd. (No student pickups), Right on Warren Ave, Left on Coleman Rd., Left on Howard Dr., Right on Warren Ave, Left on Atlee Station Rd., Proceed on Atlee Station Rd. to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 22 • Bus: 150
Start run at: Linderwood Dr. & New Ashcake Rd. (7:53 am), Right on Linderwood Dr. (Pickup students at intersections to Brickerton Dr.),Right on Brickerton Dr., Right on Morning Dew La (turnaround at end), Right on Brickerton Dr., Left on Pantego La (pickup students to Turnout Ct), Left on Linderwood Dr. (Pickup students at intersections from Oak Cottage Dr. to New Ashcake Rd.), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (Pick up Students on Right side to Atlee Station Rd.), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 23 • Bus: 149
Start run at the intersection of: Kings Charter Dr. and Durhams Ferry Pl (8 am). Pickup students at intersections to Amelia Manor Ct, Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 24 • Bus: 360
Start run at the intersection of: Honey Meadows Rd. & Meadow Pond Dr. (7:50am), Left on Meadow Pond Dr. (to end and turnaround), Proceed on Meadow Pond Dr., Right on Honey Meadows Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Castle Tower Pl. (Turnaround at Castle Tower Pl.), Proceed on Castle Tower Rd., Right on Drawbridge Rd. (pickup students to Peridot Ct), Right on Atlee Ridge Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Guenevere Pl., Right on Castle Tower Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run after Honey Meadows Portion.
Run: 25 • Bus: 341
Start run at the intersection of: Tazwell Green Dr and Atlee Station Rd ( 7:52am), Proceed on Atlee Station Road (Pick up students on Right Side to Sliding Rock Drive), Turn Left on Sliding Rock Drive (to end turn around), Right on Atlee Station Road (Pickup Students on right to Grand Hickory Dr.), Right on Grand Hickory Drive (to end turn around), Right on Deer Stream Dr., Left on Sunny Oak Dr., Left on Simpson Bay Dr., Right on Atlee Station Road (Pickup Students on right to Honey Meadows Rd., Proceed on Atlee Station Road to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle. Note: PM run done the same as AM run
Run: 26 • Bus: 176
Start run at the intersection of: Old Ivy Trace & Spring Ivy La (7:53am), Proceed on Spring Ivy La (pickup students at intersections to Kings Charter Dr.),Left on Kings Charter Dr., Right on Stephens Manor Dr., Right on Chestnut Grove Terr., Right on Stephens Manor Dr. (turn around in the Stephens Manor cul-de-sac), Left on Kings Charter Dr. (no student pickups), Right on Spring Ivy La., Right on Kings Charter Dr., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 27 • Bus: 332
Start run at the intersection of: Crestfield Dr & Kennon Ct (7:58am), Proceed on Crestfield Dr.,Right on Hughesland Rd., Right on Colvincrest Dr., Right on Kiblercrest Dr., Right on Barnescrest Dr., Left on Hughesland Rd., Left on Cool Spring Rd., Right on Atlee Rd to Atlee & Chickahominy. Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 28 • Bus: 202
Start run at the intersection of: Charter Crossing and Kings Charter Dr. (7:55am), Pickup students to Matthews Grove La., Right on Spring Ivy La (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd.no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 29 • Bus: 195
Start run at the intersection of: Oak Shade Ct. and Manorwood Dr. (8am), Continue on Manorwood Dr. (turn around at Spring Garden Ct), Right on Charter Gate Dr., Right on Dogwood Garth La., Left on Rose Garden Path, Left on Apple Blossom Dr., Right on Dogwood Garth La., Left on Charter Gate Dr., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (pickup up students to Slidingrock Dr.),Continue to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 30 • Bus: 308
Start run at the intersection of: Wild Rose Ct. & Charter Gate Dr. (7:58am), Right on Windsor Shade Dr., Right on Rose Garden Path, Left on Kings Charter Dr., Right on Charter Crossing (pickup students to Atlee Station Rd.), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 31 • Bus: 253
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. and Meadowbridge Rd. (7:49am), Proceed on Meadowbridge Rd. (Pick up Students on the right to Ellerson Station Dr.),Left on Ellerson Station Dr., Right on Banberry Dr., Right on Apricot La., Right on Mary Mundie La., Left on Ellerson Station Dr., Right on Meadowbridge Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Spring Valley Rd., Right on Burnside Dr., Left on Atlee Rd. (No student pickup), Proceed on Atlee Station Rd. to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run same as AM run. Rainbow Station Child Care PM Only.
Run: 32 • Bus: 261
Start run at: Manor View Dr. & Stone Spring Dr. (8 am), Right on Stone Spring Dr. to Silverthorne Ct. (turn around at Silverthorne Ct. Then p/u), Proceed on Stone Spring Dr., Right on Manor View Dr. to Plateau Pl (turn around come back p/u), Proceed on Manor View Dr., Right on Stone Spring & p/u at Greyhawk Court & tur around, Right on Milestone Dr. (no student pickups), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd.no student pickups to Atlee high and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 33 • Bus: 144
Start run at the intersection of: Ridgebrook Dr. & Crossover Dr. (7:55am), Proceed on Ridgebrook Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Indianfield Dr.),Right on Indianfield Dr. (no student pickups to Milestone Dr.),Right on Milestone Dr. (no student pickups), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups) to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 34 • Bus: 321
Start run at the intersection of: New Castle Dr & Oak Cottage Dr (7:52am), Continue on Oak Cottage Dr (pickup students at intersections to Linderwood Dr, Left on Linderwood Dr (no student pickups), Right on Summer Grove Rd (pickup students at intersections to Coolwater La), Left on Coolwater La., Left on New Ashcake Rd (no student pickups, Left on Sliding Hill Rd (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 35 • Bus: 242
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. and Springton Rd. (7:53am), Proceed on New Ashcake Rd. (Pickup students on Left side of Rd. to Cool Water La), Left on Cool Water La., Left on Summer Grove Rd. (pickup students to Winterham Dr.),Left on Morella Pl., Right on Tarleton Dr. (turn around at Althea Bend Ct), Left on Little Joselyn Dr. pickup students to Linderwood Dr., Right on Linderwood Dr. (no student pickups), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd.no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 36 • Bus: 295
Start run at the intersection of: Brickerton Dr. & Meade Hall Ct. (7:55am), Proceed on Brickerton Dr. (pick up students at intersections to Wadelock Pl), Left on Wadelock Pl (turn around at Balducci Pl), Left on Brickerton Dr., Left on Linderwood Dr. (pickup student at intersections to Oak Cottage Dr.),Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle), Note: PM is run the same as AM run.
Run: 37 • Bus: 294
Start Picking up at the intersection of: Patuxent Way and Totopotomoy Trl (8 am), Proceed on Totopotomoy Trl, Right on Kiptopeake Way, Right on Rappahannock Trail, Right on Rapidan Way, Right on Monongahela Trail, Right on Patuxent Way, Left on Susquehanna Trail, Right on Monocan Way, Left on Totopotomoy Trail, Right on Wanchese Way, Left on Kings Charter Dr., Continue on Kings Charter Dr. (pickup students to Burkes Garden Pl), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle).
Run: 38 • Bus: 48
Start run at the intersection of: Sliding Hill Rd. & King Braxton (7:25 am), Proceed on Sliding Hill Rd., Left on Ashcake Rd. (Pick up students on Left to Egypt Rd.), Left on Egypt Rd. (To End turn around), Left on Ashcake Rd. (Pick up students on Left to Johnson Town Rd.), Left on Johnson Town Rd. (To End turnaround), Left on Ashcake Rd. (no student pick up), Right on Cheroy Rd. (no student pick up), Right on Cheroy Woods La (no student pick up), Right on Heath Pond Dr. (no student pick up), Left on Ashcake Rd. (Pick up students on Right to Lewistown Rd.), Right on Lewistown Rd. (no student pick up), Left on Air Park Rd. (Pick up students at campground), Right on Leadbetter Rd. (no student pick up), Proceed on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pick up), Left on Honey Meadows Rd., Right on Honey Harvest Rd., Right on Orchard Meadow Rd. (Turnaround at end), Proceed on Orchard Meadow Rd., Left on Honey Meadows Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pick up), Proceed to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM is run in reverse from AM run
Run: 39 • Bus: 106
Start run at the intersection of: Kings Charter Dr. & Spring Ivy La (8 am), Proceed on Kings Charter Dr. picking students up to Gathright Valley Ct., Turnaround at Gathright Valley Ct, Right Ivy Banks Dr. (Pick up to SwoRd.Ct), Left on Castletower Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Crescent View Dr. (Pick up Students to Snap Dragon Rd.), Turn around at Snap Dragon Rd., Proceed on Crescent View Dr., Right on Stags Leap Dr. (Pick up at intersections to Still Creek La), Left on Deer Stream Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd.no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle.
Run: 40 • Bus: 173
Start run at the intersection of: Doncastle Ct. & Tarleton Dr. (7:56am), Proceed on Tarleton Dr., Left on Little Joselyn Dr. (pickup students to Linderwood Dr.),Right on Linderwood Dr. (no student pickups), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd.no student pickups to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM is run the same as AM run.
Run: 41 • Bus: 318
Start run at the intersection of: Windsor Shade & Charter Creek Ct., (Kings Charter Apartments) (7:54am), Right on Charter Gate Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Finlandia La., Turns into Falcon Dr., Right on Plymouth Pl., Left on Thor La., Left on Falcon Dr., Left on Guenevere Pl., Right on Atlee Ridge Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups), Left into Atlee Chickahominy Middle and Atlee High. Note: PM run reversed from AM run
Run: 42 • Bus: 260
Start run at the intersection of: Linderwood Dr. & Rouzie Ct. (7:57 am), Pick Up Students on Linderwood Dr. from Rouzie Ct. to Pantego Lane, Proceed on Linderwood Dr., UTURN after Pantego Stop, Proceed on Linderwood Dr., Left on Oak Cottage Dr., Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no Student Pickup), Left on Milestone Dr. (pickup students at Milestone Dr. & Manor View Dr.),Right on Manor View Dr. (pickup students at Winnepeg Court), Turn around on Manor View Dr., Left on Milestone Dr. (no student pickup), Left on Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Atlee Station Rd. to Atlee / Chickahominy Bus ramp. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 43 • Bus: 112
Start run at the intersection of: Indianfield Dr. & Milestone Dr. (8am), Right on Indianfield Dr. (pick up students at intersections to turn around), Turn around on Indianfield Dr., Proceed on Indianfield Dr., Left on Crossover Dr., Left on Ridgebrook Dr. (no student pickups), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Atlee / Chickahominy. Note: PM run order is same as AM run
Run: 44 • Bus: 301
Start run at the intersection of: Cavlin Ct. & New Holland Ln. (7:50am), Left on New Holland La., Left on Oakham Dr., Proceed on Oakham Dr. (across Combs Dr.),Right on Fox Hill Farm Rd., Left Colvincrest Dr., Left on Oakham Dr., Right on Combs Dr., Left on Cool Spring Rd., Right on Atlee Rd., Proceed on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle. Note: PM is run the same as AM run.
Run: 45 • Bus: 111
Start run at the intersection of: Seminole Rd. & New Ashcake Rd. (7:55am), Left on Seminole Rd., Left on Mattaponi Rd., Left Pamunkey Rd., Left on Ashcake Rd. (Pick up at intersection to Cool Spring Rd.), Left on Cool Spring Rd. (Pick up students to Blakeridge Ave), Left on B;akeridge Ave, Right on Knollwood Ct. (Turnaround at end), Left on Blakeridge Ave, Right on Brittewood Cir, Right on Blekridge Ave, Left on Cool Spring Rd. (pickup students to Atlee Rd.), Right on Atlee Rd., Merge onto Atlee Station Rd. to Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle, Note: PM is run the same as AM run.
Run: 46 • Bus: 253
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. and Meadowbridge Rd. (7:49am), Proceed on Meadowbridge Rd. (Pick up Students on the right to Ellerson Station Dr.),Left on Ellerson Station Dr., Right on Banberry Dr., Right on Apricot La., Right on Mary Mundie La., Left on Ellerson Station Dr., Right on Meadowbridge Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Spring Valley Rd., Right on Burnside Dr., Left on Atlee Rd. (No student pickup), Proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge to continue on Atlee Station Rd., Right into Atlee High and Chickahominy Middle. Note: PM run same as AM run. Rainbow Station Child Care PM Only
Battlefield Park Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 276
Start run at the intersection of: Old Church Rd. and Christian Ridge Dr. (7am)., Proceed on Old Church Rd. (Pick up students to New Kent Co Line, Turnaround), Left on Piping Tree Ferry Rd., Right on Pamunkey River Farms Dr. (turn around at end), Left on Retreat Dr., Left on Pamunkey Crest Dr., Right on Retreat Dr., Left on Pamunkey River Farms Dr., Right on Piping Tree Ferry Rd. (pickup students to Old Lafayette Rd.), Right on Old Lafayette Rd. (Turnaround at Morgan Wray La), Right on Piping Tree Ferry Rd. (pickup students to Old Church Rd.), Right on Old Church Rd. (pickup students to Spring Run Rd.), Right on Spring Run Rd. (Pick up students to Mechanicsville Tpke), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickup), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 193
Start run at the intersection of: Fishtail Pond Ct. and Homehills Rd. (7:27am), Proceed on Homehills Rd., Right on Northfall Creek Pkwy., Right on Green Haven Dr. (pickup students to Deep Creek Dr.),Right on Pebble Path Pkwy (no student pickups), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (pickup students to Walnut Grove Rd.), Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Proceed to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. ***First Shiloh Baptist Church Daycare PM Only.
Run: 3 • Bus: 163
Start run at the intersection of: Hopewell Rd. & Black Walnut La (7 am), Proceed on Hopewell Rd. (pickup students to Figuly Rd.), Right on Figuly Rd., Turn around at Westwood Farms Ct, Proceed on Figuly Rd., Right on Hopewell Rd. (pickup students to Westwood Rd.), Left on Westwood Rd., Right on Hidden Lake Estate Dr. (turnaround at Hidden Lake Circle), Right on Westwood Rd. (pickup students to Jordan Woods Dr.), Left on Jordan Woods Dr. (turnaround at end), Left on Westwood Rd. (pick up students to Boundary Run Dr.), Left on Boundary Run Dr. (Pick up students to Denise Lynn Court), Right on Denise Lynn Ct. (turnaround at end), Right on Boundary Run Dr. (turnaround at end), Right on Boundary Run Dr., Left on Westwood Rd. (pickup students to McClellan Rd.), Right on McClellan Rd. (pickup students on Right side to Crown Hill Rd.), Left on Crown Hill Rd., Right on Turnersmill Dr. (turnaround at Crown Hill Estates Dr.), Left on Crown Hill Rd., Left on McClellan Rd. (pickup students on both sides to Old Church Rd.), Left on Old Church Rd. (no student pickup to Mechanicsville Tpke.), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickup), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickup), Proceed to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 84
Start run at intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke and Hughes Rd. (7:10am), Right on Hughes Rd. (to end turnaround), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (pickup students to Beatties Mill Rd.), Right on Beatties Mill Rd. (pickup students to Peppertown Rd.), Left on Peppertown Rd., Right on Pepper La (to end turnaround), Left on Peppertown La., Left on Beatties Mill Rd. (pick up students to Sandy Valley Rd.), Proceed on Sandy Valley Rd. (pickup students on right side to Colts Neck Rd.), Right on Colts Neck Rd. (pick up students on right side to Walnut Grove Rd.), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 99
Start run at the intersection of: Sandy Valley Rd. & Little Florida Rd. (7:10am), Left on Little Florida Rd. (pickup students to Mechanicsville Tpke), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickup), Turnaround on Mechanicsville Tpke at first break in median, Right Little Florida Rd. (pickup students to Sandy Valley Rd.), Right on Sandy Valley Rd. (no student pick up), Right on Colts Neck Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Creighton Pkwy (no student pickup), Right on Greystone Creek Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Silktree Pl., Right on Yellowrose La., Right on Bear Grass La., Right on Trumpetvine La., Right on Greystone Creek Rd. (no student pickup), Right on Creighton Pkwy (no student pickup), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickup), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 317
Start run at the intersection of: Westwood Rd. & Flannigan Mill Rd. (7:03am), Left on Flannigan Mill Rd., Right on Babbling Brook La (turnaround at end), Right on Flannigan Mill Rd. (pickup students to Old Church Rd.), Proceed on Old Church Rd. (pickup students to Christian Ridge Dr.), Right on Christian Ridge Dr., Right on Deerhunter Crossing (turnaround at Elizabeth Ann Dr.),Right on Christian Ridge Dr. (turnaround at end), Left on Old Church Rd. (pickup students to Piping Tree Ferry Rd.), Proceed on Old Church Rd. (no student pickup), Proceed on Old Church Rd. (pick up students from Spring Run Rd. to Mechanicsville Tpke.), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pick up), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 114
Start run at the intersection of: Lake Haven Dr. and Greenhaven Dr. (7:30am), Right on Deep Creek Dr., Right on Pond Place Way (turn around in cul-de-sac), Right on Walking Stick La., Right on Pond Grass Rd., Continue on Pond Grass Rd., Left on Old Estate Way (pickup students to Walnut Grove Rd.), Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Proceed to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 181
Start run at the intersection of: Pebble Lake Dr. at Community Clubhouse (7:25am), Left to continue loop on Pebble Lake Dr., Right on Brashier Blvd., Right on Creighton Pkwy, Left on Greystone Creek Rd., Right on Pond Grass Rd., Proceed on Pond Grass Rd., Right on Old Estates Way, Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd. to Battlefield Elementary School. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 367
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd. & Old Estates Way (7:25am), Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd. (pick up students to Creighton Pkwy), Right on Creighton Pkwy (pick up students to Mechanicsville Tpke), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (pick up students to Pebble Path Pkwy), Right on Pebble Path Pkwy (pick up students to Havenview Dr.),Right on Havenview Dr. (pick up students to Lake Haven Dr.),Right on Lake Haven Dr. (turnaround in Lake Have Dr. Cul-de-sac), Left on Green Haven Dr. (no student pickup), Left on Pebble Path Pkwy (no student pickup), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickup), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. to Battlefield Park Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 123
Start run at the intersection of: Pond Grass Rd. and Greystone Creek Rd. (7:30am), Proceed on Pond Grass Rd., Left on Willow Dance Rd. (pickup students to Empresstree Lane, turnaround), Proceed on Willow Dance Rd., Right on Pond Grass Rd. (no student pickup), Right on Old Estates Way (no student pickup), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickup), Proceed to Battlefield Park Elementary Note: PM run reversed from AM run. *** Minnie Land Daycare PM Only.
Cold Harbor Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 160
Start run at the intersection of: Black Creek Dr. and Rose Dr. (7:05am), Continue east on Black Creek Dr. to Hakala Dr., Right on Hakala Dr., Left on Kendrick Dr. (to end turnaround), Right on Hakala Dr., Left on Black Creek Dr., Right on McClellan Rd., Right on Pa Pa La (to end turnaround), Proceed on Pa Pa La., Right on McClellan Rd., Left on Parsley’s Mill Rd., Left on Tanglewood Rd. (to end turnaround), Left on Parsley’s Mill Rd., Left on Crown Hill Rd., Right on Valley Creek Dr., Right on Foxworth La (to end turnaround), Right on Valley Creek Dr. (to end turnaround), Proceed on Valley Creek Dr., Right on Crown Hill Rd., Right on Madison Estates Dr., Right on Earthworks Dr. (to end turnaround), Proceed on Earthworks Dr., Right on Madison Estates Dr. (Turnaround at Syringa Ct), Proceed on Madison Estates Dr., Right on Crown Hill Rd., Left on Tall Cedar La (To end turnaround), Left on Crown Hill Rd. (pick up students to Cold Harbor Rd.), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Boatswain La), Left on Boatswain La (To end turnaround), Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Wyatt House Rd.), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. to Cold Harbor Elementary School. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 374
Start run at the intersection of: Fox Hunter Lane and Market Rd. (7:08am), Turn on Market Rd. and continue to Range Rd., Left on Range Rd. (turnaround at end), Left on Market Rd., Left on Falling View La (turnaround at end), Left on Market Rd., Right on Rockhill Rd., Right on McClellan Rd., Right into Black Creek Church to turnaround. Left on McClellan Rd., Left on Rockhill Rd., Straight onto Cold Harbor Rd., Continue to Cold Harbor Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. For pm route when leaving school. Left on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Creighton Rd., Left into Fairmount Christian Church (Drop off in back), Left on Creighton Rd., Take I-295 South, Take Cold Harbor Rd. (Exit 31 A), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd., Bare Right onto Market Rd.Just past Ed’s Landscaping. PM run stop order is same as AM run. Fairmount Christian Church PM Only.
Run: 3 • Bus: 45
Start run at the intersection of: McClellan Rd. and Peace Rd. (7am), Left on Peace Rd. (turnaround in Dr. way across from 6029 Peace Rd.), Proceed on Peace Rd. (pickup students to Longhorn Dr.),Left on McClellan Rd. (pick up students to Fox Hunter La)., Left on Fox Hunter La (Back into Swamp La to turnaround), Proceed on Fox Hunter La., Left on Market Rd. (pick up students to Cold Harbor Rd.), Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Turkey Hollow Pl., Right on Gobbler Glen Pl (turnaround at end), Left on Turkey Hollow Pl., Left on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Elder Ridge La (turnaround at Garthright Ct), Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Flaherty Dr. (turnaround at end), Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Continuing on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Cold Harbor Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 305
Start run at : Cold Harbor Rd. and Gaines Mill Rd. (7:15am), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students on the right side to Sedan Rd.), Right on Sedan Rd., Right on Camille Dr., Left on Gaines Mill Rd., Right on Pohite Dr., Right on Camille Dr., Right on Robin Dr., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students on the right side to Old Mill Stone Dr.),Right on Old Mill Stone Dr., Right on Old Gainesmill La (to end turnaround), Left on Old Mill Stone Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Creighton Rd., Right on Bonniefield Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Left into Cold Harbor Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. Until Hanover Farms and then is run same as AM.
Run: 5 • Bus: 319
Start run at the intersection of: Draperfield Rd. and Chenault Way (7:22am), Proceed on Chenault Way, Left on Lakevista Dr., Right on Holstein La., Left on McCauley La., Right on Brooking Way, Left on Hanna Dr., Left on Poteet La., Left on Adaline La., Right on Brooking Way, Right on McCauley La., Left on Luther Bosher La., Left on Lakevista Dr., Right on Chenault Way, Left on Marie La., Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Cold Harbor Elementary), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 126
Start run at the intersection of: Brooking Way and Shannonwood Ct. (7:20am), Right on Shannonwood Ct. (to end turnaround), Left on Brooking Way, Right on White Pine La., Right on DrinkaRd.Way (turnaround at DrinkaRd.Court), Left on White Pine La., Right on Brooking Way, Continue on Brooking Way, Left on Hanna Dr., Left on McCauley La., Left on Adaline La., Left on Harriet La., Left on Tammy La., Left on Jenkins Rd., Left on Bonniefield Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Cold Harbor Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 315
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Rd. & Janet Lane (7:22am), Proceed on Cold Harboer Rd., Right on Oakley Hill La., Right on Sydnor La., Left on Daffodil Rd., Left on Bartlett’s Bluff Rd., Left on Ancient Oak Dr., Left on Syndor La., Right on Oakley Hill La., Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pick up students to Autumn Ridge La), Right on Autumn Ridge La (turnaround in Autumn Ridge La Cul-de-sac), Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. (pick up Students on right side to Mary Esther La), Proceed to Cold Harbor Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. Walnut Grove Church Daycare PM Only.
Run: 8 • Bus: 299
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Rd. & Creighton Rd. (7:14am), Left on Creighton Rd. (pick up students to Walnut Grove Rd.), Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Left on Cactus Rd., Right on Queens Lace Rd., Left on Lereve Dr., Cross Cold Harbor Rd. to Lighthouse Pl., Right on Harbor Dr. (turn around in Harbor Dr. cul-de-sac), Left on Lighthouse Pl., Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (pick up students to Tuckaway Day Care), Right into Tuckaway Day Care (return to Cold Harbor Rd.), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (pick up students to Cold Harbor Elementary), Tuckaway Daycare AM & PM.
Run: 9 • Bus: 327
Start run at the intersection of: Cactus Rd. & Walnut Grove Rd. (7:26 am), Left on Cactus Rd., Left on Morning Glory Rd., Right on Harver Way, Left on Betron Way (turn around at Harver Ct), Right on Harver Way, Left on Morning Glory Rd., Left on Cactus Rd., Left on Dahlia Rd., Right on Cactus Rd., Left on Bonniefield Dr. to Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Cold Harbor Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 303
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Elem Bus Ramp & Cold Harbor Rd. (7:18am), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pickup students on Right to Creighton Rd.), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Haynes Dr., Right on Gary La., Left on Sunnyside Dr., Left on Haynes Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Creighton Rd., Right on Sledds Lake ad, Left on Diary Dr., Left on Draperfield Rd., Right on Sledds Lake Rd., Right on Creighton Rd., Left into Fairmount Christian Church (Pick up in back), Right on Creighton Rd. (pickup students to Cold Harbor Rd.), Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pickup students on Left to CHES), Right into Cold Harbor Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. Fairmount Christian Church AM Only
Run: 11 • Bus: 73
Start run at the intersection of: Crown Hill Rd. and Beulah Church Rd. (7:10 am), Continue on Beulah Church Rd., Right on Old Traveller La (turnaround in cul-de-sac), Right on Beulah Church Rd., Right on Glen Harbor Lane (turn around at Danes Run Dr.),Proceed on Glen Harbor La., Right on Beulah Church Rd., Right on Keitts Corner Rd. (turn around in Keitts Corner Rd. cul-de-sac), Left on Torbert Place (turn around in cul-de-sac), Left on Keitts Corner Rd., Left on Cabell Pl., Right on Truex Pl (turnaround in cul-de-sac), Left on Cabell Pl., Left on Keitts Corner Rd., Right on Beulah Church Rd., Left on Sandy Valley Rd., Right on Colts Neck Rd. (Pick up students on the left to Anvil La), Left on Anvil La., Right on Creighton Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Buffridge Rd., Left on Marimel La (turn around at end), Prcoeed on Marimel La., Right on Buffridge Dr., Right on Creighton Rd. (no student pickup), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Cold Harbor Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 107
Start run at the intersection of: Parsleys Mill Rd. & McClellan Rd. (7:05am), Proceed on McClellan Rd. (Pickup students, on left side of Rd., to Crown Hill Rd.), Left on Crown Hill Rd., Right on Burnett Field Dr., Left on Armstrong Dr., Left on Sunmark Dr., Left on Burnett Field Dr., Right on Armstrong Dr., Left on Sinclair Rd., Left of Beattiemill Dr., Right on Beattiemill Ct. (To end turnaround), Right on Beattiemill Dr., Left on Sinclair Rd., Right on Beatties Mill Rd. (pickup students on right side to Doolittle Dr.),Right on Doolittle Dr., Right on Sinclair Rd., Left on Beatties Mill Rd., Left on Sandy Valley Rd. (Pickup students, on left side, to Colts Neck Rd.), Proceed on Sandy Valley Rd. (Pickup students, on Both side, to Creighton Rd.), Left on Creighton Rd. (no student pick up), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. to Cold Harbor Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 13 • Bus: 121
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd. & Mary Esther La (7:15am), Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd. (pickup students on right to Colts Neck Rd.), Right on Colts Neck Rd. (Pick up Students on Right to Anvil La), Right on Anvil La., Right on Creighton Rd., Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Left on Merle Smith La (turnaround at end), Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Left on Kristy Star La., Right on Mary Esther La., Left on Eula St, Left on Kristy Star La., Right on Mary Esther La., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pick up to Cold Harbor Elementary), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Cool Spring Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 341
Start run at the intersection of: Rose Garden Path and Pecan Tree Ct. (7:23am), Proceed on Rose Garden Path, Left on Windsor Shade Dr., Left on Charter Gate Dr., Right on Kings Charter Dr., Right on Charter Creek Dr., Right on Windsor Shade Dr., Right on Charter Gate Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Finlandia La., Right on Falcon Dr., Right on Plymouth Pl., Left on Thor La., Left on Falcon Dr., Left on Finlandia La., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Spring Elementary School), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 202
Start Run at Bundle of Joy Childcare & Kings Charter Dr. Start run (7:30am), Left on Kings Charter Dr. (Pick up students to Bealeton Ct), Continuing on Kings Charter Dr. (no student pickups to Atlee Station Rd.), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Spring Elementary School), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 195
Start run at the intersection of: Oak Shade Ct. and Manorwood Dr. (7:27am), Proceed on Manorwood Dr. (turn around at Spring Garden Ct), Right on Charter Gate Dr., Right on Dogwood Garth La., Left on Rose Garden Path, Left on Apple Blossom Dr., Right on Dogwood Garth La., Left on Charter Gate Dr. (No student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (Pick up students to Grand Hickory Dr.),Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 338
Start run at the intersection of: Still Spring Ct. and Charter Crossing (7:30am), Proceed on Charter Crossing. Right on Aynhoe La (pick up students at Aynhoe La & Aynhoe Ct. then 3 point turn), Proceed on Aynhoe La., Right on Charter Crossing, Pickup students to Atlee Station Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Sliding Rock Dr., (to end turn around), Right on Littlerock Ct. (turn around at Rockytop Ct), Right on Sliding Rock Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Spring Elementary School), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 176
Start run at the intersection of: Kings Charter Dr. and Matthews Grove La. (7:25am), Left on Wanchese Way (turn around at Belle Farm Terrace), Left on Kings Charter Dr. (pickup students to Stephens Manor Dr.),Left on Stephens Manor Dr., Continue on Stephen’s Manor Dr. (back in & turn around at Cedarview Ct), Left on King Charter Dr., Continue on Kings Charter Dr. (pickup students to Charter Lake Dr.),Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Spring Elementary School), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 149
Start at intersection of: Honey Meadows Rd. & Cool Hive Pl (7:35am), Proceed on Honey Meadows Rd., Right on Honey Harvest Rd., Right on Orchard Meadow Rd. (To end turnaround), Proceed on Orchard Meadow Rd. (Pick up students to Bee Apple Pl), Proceed on Orchard Meadow Rd. (No Student Pickup), Left on Honey Meadows Rd. to Cool Spring Elementary (No Student Pickup), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 294
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Station Rd. & Staple La (7:10am), Proceed on Atlee Station Rd., Merge Left to proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge, Proceed on Atlee Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Left on Jean’s Grove La., Right on Odey Dr., Right on Pelot Pl to Atlee Station Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Craney Island Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Cudlipp Ave (pickup students at intersections to Ebaugh La)., Left on Ebaugh La (pickup students at intersections to Caleb Dr.),Right on Caleb Dr., Left on Aaroe Dr., Left on Ashlar Pl (turn around), Right on Aaroe Dr., Right on Cool Autumn Dr., Left on Ebaugh La., Left on Cudlipp Ave (pickup students at intersections to Dewitt Dr.),Right on Dewitt Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Atlee Station Rd.), Right on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Atlee Rd., Proceed on Atlee Rd.across the Atlee Rd. Bridge, Proceed on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Honey Meadows Rd. to Cool Spring Elementary School. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 360
Start run at: Kings Charter Dr. & Spring Ivy La (7:25am), Proceed on Kings Charter Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Spring Ivy La), Left on Spring Ivy La (pickup students at intersections to Clearstream Terrace), Left on Ivy Banks Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Kings Charter Dr.),Right on Kings Charter Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Spring Elementary School), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 293
Start run at the intersection of: Honey Meadows Rd. & Meadow Pond Dr. (7:30am), Left on Meadow Pond Dr. (to end and turn around), Proceed on Meadow Pond Dr., Left on Honey Meadows Rd. (Pick up students at intersections to Orchard Meadow Rd.), Right on Orchard Meadow Rd. (Pick up students at intersections to Pollen Dr.),Right on Harvest Honey Rd. (No Student pickup), Left on Honey Meadows Rd. (No Student pickup), Left on Atlee Field Access Rd. to Cool Spring Elementary School. Note: PM run order in reverse as AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 328
Start run at the intersection of: Tazwell Green Dr. & Atlee Station Rd. (7:25am). Proceed on Atlee Station Rd. (Pickup students on right side to Castle Tower Rd.), Right on Castle Tower Pl (to end turn around), Right on Guenevere Pl., Left on Atlee Ridge Rd., Left on Drawbridge Rd. to Castle Tower Rd., Left on Castle Tower Rd., Right on Ivy Banks Dr., Right on Spring Ivy La., Right on Kings Charter Dr., Left on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Spring Elementary School), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 11 • Bus: 175
Start run at the intersection of: Grand Hickory Dr. and Pine Creek Ct. (7:20am). Continue north on Grand Hickory Dr. to Atlee Station Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Beechwood Dr., Right on Ashking Dr., Ashking Dr. turns into North Rinker Dr., Proceed on North Rinker Dr., North Rinker Dr. turns into Rinker Dr., Left on Gerljean Dr., Right on Woodglen Dr., Right on Ashking Dr., Left on Wilmore Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Deer Stream Dr. (Pick up students at intersections to Sunny Oak Dr.),Left on Sunny Oak Dr., Left on Simpson Bay Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Continuing on Atlee Station Rd., Left on Honey Meadows Rd. to Cool Spring Elementary School. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 297
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Station Rd. and Crescent View Dr. (7:25 am), Right on Crest View Dr. (turn around at Snap Dragon Rd.), Right on Stags Leap Dr., Left on Deer Stream Dr., Right on Fawn Park La (turn around at Alexgarden Ct), Right on Deer Stream Dr. (pickup students to Summer Oak Dr.),Left on Summer Oak Dr. (Pick up students at intersections to Doe Run Pl.), Right on Doe Run Pl., Left on Deer Stream Dr., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Left on Honey Meadows Rd. to Cool Spring Elementary School. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 13 • Bus: 318
Start run at Cool Spring Baptist Daycare (7:10am), Left on Atlee Station Rd., Left on Warren Ave, Left on Howard Dr., Right on Coleman Rd., Right on Warren Ave, Left on Atlee Station Rd. (Turnaround in AHS – CMS bus loop), Left on Atlee Station Rd., Merge Left to proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge, Proceed on Atlee Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd., Left on Weston Rd., Right on Tusing Ave, Right on Craney Island Rd., Right on Atlee Station Rd. (Pick up students on right side to Dickey Dr.),Right on Dickey Dr. Pick up at the residential house on Right side. On 2 hour school delayed openings pick up at Toddler University in a.m., Turnaround on Dickey Dr., Right on Leon La., Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Atlee Rd. proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge, Proceed on Atlee Station Rd. (no student pickups to Cool Springs Elementary School), Note: PM run order is same as AM run. Toddler University AM pick up on 2 hour delayed openings / PM (everyday). Cool Spring Baptist / AM Only
Run: 14 • Bus: 20/ PM Only
Start run at the intersection of: Cool Spring Elementary School Bus Loop (2:35pm), Turn left on Honey Meadows Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd., Right on Giles Farm Rd., Right into Cool Spring Baptist Church (circle parking area), PM Only.
Run: 15 • Bus: 85/PM Only
Start run at the intersection of: Cool Spring Elementary School Bus Loop (2:35pm), Turn left on Honey Meadows Rd., Left on Atlee Station Rd., Merge Left to proceed across Atlee Rd. Bridge, Proceed on Atlee Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Leon La., Right on Dickey Dr., RTMA PM Only (Do Not go into Parking lot stop at entrance & Dickey Dr).
Hanover High
Oak Knoll Middle
Run: 1 • Bus: 193
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd. and Mechanicsville Tnpk (7:50am), Continue on Walnut Grove Rd. to Old Cavalry, Left on Old Cavalry Dr., Left on Dugout Terrace (turn around at end), Continue back on Dugout Terrace, Right on Old Cavalry Dr. to Walnut grove Rd., Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups to Chamberlayne Rd.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 235
Start run at the intersection of: Thicket Run Way and Old Cavalry Dr. (7:52am), Left on Stronghold Dr., Left on Skirmish Lane, Right on Retreat Hill Lane, Left on Winding Hill Dr., Left on Old Cavalry Dr., Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 292
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Park Rd. & Pole Green Bus Ramp (7:48am), Left on Pole Green Park Rd. (p/u) at Pole Green Park Dr.), Turn Around at Pole Green Park Dr., Proceed on Pole Green Park Lane, Left on Pole Green Rd., Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Old Calvary Dr., Proceed on Old Calvary Dr.,Left on Perryville Dr. (Pick up Students at intersections), Turn around at Perryville Dr. and Perryville Terrace, Continue back to Old Cavalry Dr., Right on Old Cavalry Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 84
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. & Walnut Grove Rd. (7:50am), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (pickup students to Westhaven Dr.), Right on Westhaven Dr. (turn around at Holly Branch Dr.), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Creighton Parkway, Continue on Creighton Parkway (p/u’s @ Creekside Village Dr. & Creighton Pkwy), Continue back on Creighton Parkway after turn around, Left on Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Old Calvary Dr., Right on Ironclad Dr. and then (turn around at Ironworks Court), Right on Old Cavalry Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Gettysburg Lane (turn around at Devil’s Den Lane), Left on Old Cavalry Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 21
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd. & Pole Green Rd. (7:46am), Continue east on Pole Green Rd. (p/u’s), Continue to Woodlawn Farm Dr.,Right on Woodlawn Farm Dr. (p/u’s) (turn around at Talley Pond Rd.), Continue back down Woodlawn Farm Dr.,Left on Pole Green Rd. (p/u’s), Continue on Pole Green Rd. to Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (p/u) after turning around & continuing weSt, Continue west after p/u on right hand side of Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Left on Pole Green Rd., Right on Rural Point Rd. to Rt. 301,Right on Rt. 301, Left on Hanover High / Oak Knoll Middle. Note: AM run directions same as PM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 348
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. and Mechanicsville Tpke. (7:12am), Proceed on Studley Rd. (pick up students to Blakewood Dr.), Right on Blakewood Rd. (turn around at Irmo Lane), Left on Studley Rd. (p/u), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on New Bethesda Rd., Proceed on New Bethesda Rd., Left on Studley Rd., Continue on Studley Rd. (pickup students to Spring Run Rd.), Right on Spring Run Rd. (continue past Old Spring Garden Ln, to turn around), Proceed back up Spring Rd. to Studley Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (pickup students to Studley Site Dr.), Left on Studley Site Dr. and continue to Revolutionary Pl., Left on Revolutionary Place (turn around at end), Right on Studley Site Dr., Left on Studley Rd., Left on Studley Farms Lane (turn around at Studley Farm Lane), Left on Studley Rd. (pickup to Summer Hill Rd.), Right on Summer Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Santa Maria Dr., Left on Williamsville Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 241
Start run at the intersection of: Six Pound Lane and Haversack Lane (7:55am), Left on Haversack Lane, Right on Gabion Lane (turn around at Lunette Lane), Left on Brigadier Dr. (no student pickups), Right on Verdi Lane (no student pickups), Right on Shady Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run directions same as AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 361
Start run at the intersection of: Lee Davis Rd. & Pole Green Rd. (7:50am), Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Sherrington Dr., Right on Greenback Dr., Left on Turnage Lane, Pickup students to Hillstone Court, Left on Angela Nicole Lane (no student pickups), Left on Pimilco Dr. (no students pickups), Left on Sherrington Dr., start picking up students, Pickup students to Harbour Mist Lane, Left on Pole Green Rd., Right on Rural Point Rd. (pickup students to Strawbank Dr.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 186
Directions from Elementary School: Leaving Pole Green Elementary (7:47am), Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Pine Hill Rd. (turn around at end & continue p/u’s coming back), Return to Pole Green Rd., Right on Pole Green Rd., Left on Fieldshire Dr. (p/u’s), Left on Midnight Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Raven Run Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Creighton Parkway (rear entrance to Sherrington), Right on Harbor Mist Lane (pick up students at intersections to Sherrington Dr.), Right on Sherrington Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 220
Start run at the intersection of: Tarragon Dr. and Poppy Seed Lane (7:50am), Continue on Tarragon Dr. to Bunsworthy Pl (turn around at Bunsworthy Pl), Left on Lodgepole Dr., Left on Scarecrow Rd., Right on Raven Run Dr.,Left on Pole Green Rd. (Pick up students to Rural Point Rd.), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 11 • Bus: 349
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Rd. and Dijon Dr. (7:48am), Left on Dijon Dr. (coming from Pole Green Elem.), Right on Midnight Dr., Left on Southern Watch Pl., Left on Rosemary Dr., Left on Tarragon Dr. to Pole Green Rd., Left on Pole Green Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 350
Start run at the intersection of: Williamsville Rd. and Pole Green Rd. (7:25 am), Left on Williamsville Rd., Left on Winsmith Dr., Right on Sandy Creek Lane (turn around at end), Left on Winsmith Dr., Left on Williamsville Rd. (pickup students to Pine Slash Rd.), Left on Pine Slash Rd. (turn around at Mahixon Trail), Right on Pine Slash Rd., Left on Williamsville Rd. (pickup students to Rainier Dr.), Left on Rainier Dr. (turn around at Shelley Dr.), Left on Williamsville Rd. (pickup studentsto Studley Rd.), Left on Studley Rd. (p/u’s), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 13 • Bus: 78
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Park Rd. & Pole Green Rd. (7:54am), Right on Pole Green Rd. (p/u at Tate Lane), Continue on Pole Green Rd. to Tarragon Rd., Left onto Tarragon Rd. to Old Bay Court & turnaround. Continue on Tarragon Rd. to Pole Green Rd., Right on Pole Green Rd., Continue on Pole Green Rd. (p/u’s to Walnut Grove Rd.), Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Hanover Meadow Dr. (turns around at end of St.), Continue back to Walnut Grove Rd., Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (pickup students to Pole Green Rd.), Left on Pole Green Rd. (pickup students from Kate lane to Pinehill Rd.), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups to Chamberlayne Rd.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM runs the same as AM run.
Run 14 • Bus: 19
Start run at the intersection of: End of Scots Landing Rd., past Leaf Lane (7:25am), Proceed back down Scots Landing Rd. (p/u’s), Left on Hanover Town Rd., Right on River Rd. (turn around at Spawn Run Lane), Proceed River Rd. (pickup students to Summer Hill Rd.), Left on Summer Hill Rd. (pickup students to Santa Maria Dr.), Continue to proceed on Summer Hill Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (1st p/u on Studley Rd. just before Pebblebrook Dr. on left), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no students pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 15 • Bus 320
Start run at the intersection of: Rural Point Rd. & Strawbank Dr. (7:51am), Turn right on Strawbank Dr., turn around at Birchbark Court, Turn Right on Rural Point Rd., Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Lee Davis Rd. (Turn around at Hill Meadows Ct), Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Verdi Lane, Left on Dress Blue Dr., Left on HardTack Rd., Right on Brevet Lane, Left on Battalion Lane, Left on Annex Lane, Left on Smoothbore Lane, Right on Towhook Pl., Left on Hardtack Rd., Right on Havelock Lane, Right on Verdi Lane, Left on Academy Dr., Right on Shady Grove Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Proceed to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is reversed from AM run.
Run: 16 • Bus: 288
Start run at the intersection of: Williamsville Rd. and River Rd. (7:30am), Continue south on Williamsville Rd. (pickup students to Gould Hill Rd.), Left on Gould Hill Rd., Right on Summer Plains Dr.,Right on Mantilo Creek Rd. (1st intersection jct. at Summer Plains Dr.), Continue around on Mantilo Creek Rd., Left onto Summer Plains Dr.(2nd intersection jct. off of Mantilo Creek Rd.), Continue around on Summer Plains Dr. to Gould Hill Rd., Right onto Gould Hill Rd. (p/u’s), Right on Arrowhead Rd. (to end turn around), Continue back to Gould Hill Rd., Right on Gould Hill Rd. (pickup students to River Rd.), Left on River Rd. (pickup students to BRd. Neck Rd.), Left on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (no student pickups) to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run same directions as AM run.
Run: 17 • Bus: 298
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. and Pollard Creek Rd. (7:56 am), Turn on Pollard Creek Rd. (p/u to Fire Lane), Right on Fire Lane (turn around Appaloosa Trail), Continue on Fire Lane (crossing over Pollard Creek Rd.), Continue to Georgetown Rd., Left on Georgetown Rd. (no p/u), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no p/u), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 18 • Bus: 103
Start run at the intersection of: Rural Point Rd. & Springhill Rd. (7:51am), Right on Springhilll Rd., Left on Rural Point, Right on Pine Slash Rd., Turn around at Olde Thomas Court, Right on Rural Point Rd., Right on Count Kristopher Dr.,(turn around at Count Kristopher Court), Right on Rural Point Rd., Right on Hartford Oaks Dr. (turn around at Hartford Oaks Cir), Right on Rural Point Rd. (pickup students to Studley Rd.), Continue on Rural Point Rd. (student pickups from Georgetown Rd. to Chamberlayne Rd.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 19 • Bus: 141
Start run at the intersection of: Greywood Dr. and Butternut Lane (7:50am), Right on Greywood Dr., Proceed on Greywood Dr.,Right on Hobbs Crossing Rd., Left on Sentry Station Rd. (turn around at cul-de-sac), Continue on Sentry Station Rd. to Studley Rd., Right on Studley Rd., Left on Rural Point Rd., pickup students to Lindsay Meadows Dr., Right on Lindsay Meadows Dr., Right on Constance Hill Lane, Left on Sonny Meadows Ln. (turn around at end), Proceed back on Sonny Meadows Ln., Right on Constance Hill Lane, Left on Lynnhill Court (turn around at end), Proceed on Lynnhill Court, Right on Lindsay Meadows Dr., Right on Rural Point Rd. pickup students from Lindsay Meadows to Georgetown Rd., Right on Chamberlayn Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 20 • Bus: 56
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. and Rural Point Elementary (7:48am), Continue west on Studley Rd., Left on Avondale Dr., Right on Pembridge Dr., Right on Charlbury Circle, Left on Avondale Dr., Right on Sedgemoor Circle, Right on Grantham Dr., Left on Derwent Dr., Left on Brampton Dr., Left on Aldwych Dr., Right on Grantham., Left on Sedgemoor Circle., Right on Avondale Dr. to Studley Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (student p/u), Left on Rural Point Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle
Run: 21 • Bus: 97
Start run at the intersection of: Point Place and Shelton Pointe Dr. (7:51am), Continue on Shelton Pointe Dr. to the cul-de-sac (turn around), Left on Studley Rd., Left on Colesbury Dr., Right on Wrenwood Dr., Left on Chartwell Dr., Left on Robin Ridge Dr., Right on Strawhorne Dr., Right on Fenway Dr. to Studley Rd., Left on Studley Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Shady Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 22 • Bus: 89
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. & Swannanoa Trail (7:54 am), Right on Swannanoa Trl, Right on Matedequin Trl, Right on Blacksmith Dr., Left on Rural Point Rd., Right on Blacksmith Dr., Left on Matedequin Trl, Right on Swannanoa Trl,Left on Possum Trl, Left on Elder Trl,Right on Swannanoa Trl, Right on Matedequin Trl, Left on Beaverdam Trl., Right on Studley Rd., Right on Shady Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 23 • Bus: 344
Start run at the intersection of: Shady Grove Rd. & Studley Rd. (7:55am), Continue west on Studley Rd. to Royal Grant Dr. (p/u’s), Left on Royal Grant Dr., Right on Glastonburg Dr., Left on Witheridge Dr. (turn around at end), Continue back down Witheridge Dr.,Left on Glastonburg Dr.,Left on West Wenlock Dr., Continue onto East Wenlock Dr.,Right on Penrith Dr., Left on West Wenlock Dr.,Right on Studley Rd., Right on Shady Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. Burkwood Swim Club PM Only.
Run: 24 • Bus: 109
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. and Georgie Dr. (7:46am), Left on Georgie Dr., Left on Suzanne Dr., Right on Georgie Dr., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Chamberlayne Rd. (Rt.301), Right on Pine Ridge Rd., Right on Smithport Dr., Continue to Pine Ridge Rd. & Knightly Rd. (turn around), Left on Pine Ridge Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Left on Charleston Rd., Left on Wheeling Rd. (to 1st intersection, p/u & turn around), Continue back to Charleston Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Left on New Britton Rd., Left on New London Rd., Right on Patrick Henry Blvd., Continue around to Patrick Henry Blvd., Left on Landsdown Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 25 • Bus: 248
Start run at the intersection of: Georgetown Rd. and Shannondale Rd. (7:52am), Turn on Shannondale Rd. and continue to Crossdale Lane (P/U’s), Continue on Shannondale Rd., Left on Shannondale Court (go to assigned stop & p/u & turn around at Shannondale Ct.), Left on Shannondale Rd., Left on Covebrook Lane, Left on Rotherham Dr. (turn around in cul-de-sac)(P/U students to Georgetown Rd.), Left on Georgetown Rd. (pickup students to Windermere), Right on Windermere Dr., Left on Fenholloway Dr., Left on Placida Circle. Right on Korona Dr., Left on Ivanhoe Dr.,Right on Georgetown Rd. pickup students to Rural Point Rd., Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle.
Run: 26 • Bus: 79
Start run at the intersection of: Chamberlayne Rd. and Georgetown Rd. (7:35am), Continue south on Georgetown Rd. (pickup students to Foxal Rd.), Left on Foxal Rd. (turn around at end), Left on Georgetown Rd. (pickup students to Chestnut Church Rd.), Left on Chestnut Church Rd. (turn around at Gravel Pit Rd.), Left on Georgetown Rd. (pickup students to Sugar Loaf Dr.), Left on Sugar Loaf Dr. (turn around at Sunglow Dr.), Continue back down Sugarloaf Dr.,Left on Peanut Lane & continue to end (turn around), Left on Sugarloaf Dr., Left on Georgetown Rd. (pickup students to Shannondale Rd.), Right on Rural Point Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 27 • Bus: 275
Start run at the intersection of: Hanover Courthouse Rd. & TFB(antique shop) (7:30am), Right on Normans Bridge Rd. (turn around at designated location on Normans Bridge), Continue back on Normans Bridge Rd., Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (turn around at boat landing), Right on Rt. 54 and Patrick Henry Rd., Left on Depot Rd., Right on Saint Paul’s Church Rd., Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd., Left on River Rd. (turn around at designated location), Continue back down River Rd., Left on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (pickup students to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 28 • Bus: 364
Start run at the intersection of: E. Patrick Henry Rd. and Liberty Oaks Lane (7:35am), Turn on Liberty Oaks Lane and continue to Depot Rd., Left on Depot Rd., Left on Saint Paul’s Church Rd., Left on East Patrick Henry Rd. to Wickham Manor Way, Right on Wickham Manor Way (Hickory Hill Subdivision), Continue to intersection of Wickham Manor Way & Manor Garden Lane (p/u’s), Continue on to intersection of Wickham Manor Way & Wild Honeysuckle Lane (p/u’s), Turn around at intersection & continue back to East Patrick Henry Rd., Right on East Patrick Henry Rd., Bear left on Goddins Hill Rd., pickup to Mount Eagle Rd., Left on Mount Eagle Rd., Right on Eagle Point Lane (turn around at Pheasant Rush Court), Right on Mount Eagle Rd. (turn around at Quail Oak Court), Left on Goddins Hill Rd., Left on Mount Hermon Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Stumpy Rd., pickup students to Peaks Rd., Left on Peaks Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Stumpy Rd. pickup students to Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 29 • Bus: 316
Start run at the intersection of: Hickory Hill Rd. & Manheim Rd. (7:30 am), Continue to Manheim Rd. (p/u) (turn around at intersection), Continue back on Hickory Hill Rd. towards Rt. 1, Left on Ellliots Crossing Rd. to Route 1, Continue on Route 1 (south), Left on Jamestown Rd., Proceed on Jamestown Rd. (pickup students to Woodside Lane), Right on Woodside Lane (p/u’s on Woodside Ln. & Woodside Estates), Left on East Patrick Henry Rd. (pickup students to Wintercrest Dr.), Right on Wintercrest Dr. (turn around at end), Right on East Patrick Henry Rd. (pick up students to Goddins Hill Rd.), Right on Goddins Hill Rd. (no student pick ups), Left on Mount Herman Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Peaks Rd. (student p/u’s), Right on Stumpy Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 30 • Bus: 118
Start run at the intersection of: Francis Rd. & Route 54 (7:33am, Start p/u’s on Francis Rd. (turn around at designated location), Continue back to Route 54, Cross over onto Mount Hermon Rd., Right on Campbell Creek Rd., Right on Landcastle Dr.,Continue on Landcastle Dr. to Mt. Hermon Farm Ln. (turn around), Continue back on Landcastle Dr. (past intersection of Campbell Crk. Rd. & Landcastle Rd., Continue back on Landcastle Rd. & Campbell Creek Rd. intersection, Right on Campbell Creek Rd., Right on Mount Hermon Rd., Proceed on Mount Herman Rd. (pickup students to N. Oaks Dr.), Left on N. Oaks Dr., Right on Oak Trail, Left on North Oaks Dr., Left on Mount Hermon Rd. (pickup students to Peaks Rd.), Left on Peaks Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Stumpy Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle.
Run: 31 • Bus: 20
Start run at the intersection of: Mount Hermon Rd. and Cheroy Rd. (7:38am), Continue on Cheroy Rd. pickup students to Cheroy Woods Lane (to end turn around), Left on Heath Pond Dr., Right on Cheroy Woods Lane to Silent Mill Lane, Continue back to Ashcake Rd., Left on Ashcake Rd. (pickup students on left side to Sliding Hill Rd.), Right on Sliding Hill Rd. (pickup to Silverstone Dr.), Left on Silverstone Dr. (turn around at Roseland Court)
Left on Sliding Hill Rd. (pickup students to Countryside Lane), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 32 • Bus: 154
Start run at the intersection of: Hanover Courthouse Rd. & Hillcrest Rd. (7:50am). Left on Peaks Rd., Right on Cadys Mill Rd., Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd., Right on Peaks Rd., Left on Stumpy Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. no student pickups to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 33 • Bus: 165
Start run at the intersection of: Talley Ho and Hunters Chase Dr. (7:52am), Left on Hunters Chase
Right on Bugle Lane, Left on Countryside Lane, Left on Hunters Chase Dr.,Left on Bugle Lane, Right on Countryside Lane, Left on Sliding Hill Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 34 • Bus: 340
Start run at the intersection of: Fair Hill Court and Great Meadows Dr. (7:55am), Continue on Great Meadows Dr. to Great Meadows Court (turn around), Continue on Great Meadows Dr. (no student pickups to New Ashcake Rd.), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 35 • Bus: 250
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. and Georgie Dr. (7:55am)Proceed on New Ashcake Rd. (p/u’s to Ashcake Station Place), Right on Ashcake Station Place (turn around at Forest Haze Court), Right on New Askcake Rd., Right on Linderwood Dr., Left on Wychwood Dr., Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no p/u’s to Whippoorwill Rd.), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no p/u’s), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 36 • Bus: 282
Start run at the intersection of: Wychwood Dr. and Greenlake Dr. (8 am), Proceed on Greenlake Dr. (p/u’s), Left on Tally Ho Dr. (p/u to New Ashcake Rd.), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no p/u), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no p/u), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 37 • Bus: 304
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. & Malboro Rd. (7:52 am), Right on Marlboro Rd., Left on Cheraw Rd., Right Anderson Court, Proceed on Anderson Court, Right on Cheraw Rd., Left on Rockingham Rd., Right on Marlboro Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Left on Walker Rd., Right on Lincoln Rd., Left on Truman Rd., Right on Lincoln Rd., Left on Walker Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Proceed to Chamberlayne Ave, Left on Chamberlayne Ave to Hanover High School. Note: PM run order is reversed from AM.
Run: 38 • Bus: 307
Start run at the intersection of: Dress Blue Dr. and Brigadier Dr. (7:52am), Proceed on Brigadier Dr., Left on Salient Lane, Right on Six Pound Lane, Left on Sutlers Lane, Left on Battalion Dr., Right on Brigadier Dr., Left on Vidette Lane, Right on Red Sash Dr., Right on Dress Blue Circle, Right on Dress Blue Dr., Left on Bigadier Dr., Right on Verdi Lane (no student pickups), Right on Shady Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle, Note: PM run directions same as AM run.
Run: 39 • Bus: 83
Start Run at Georgetown Rd. and Hanover Courthouse Rd. (7:35am), Proceed on Hanover Courthouse Rd. to Peaks Rd., Proceed on Peaks Rd. to Stumpy Rd., Right on Mt. Hermon Rd. & continue to Goddins Hill Rd., Proceed to E. Patrick Henry Rd., Left onto E. Patrick Henry Rd., 1st p/u at Burleigh Dr. & E. Patrick Henry Rd., Continue on E. Patrick Henry Rd., Right on Woodside Lane, Proceed to Providence Park Dr.,Continue on Providence Park Dr.,Left on Providence Run Rd., Continue to Providence Green Dr.,Left on Providence Green Dr., Left on Woodside La., Left on E. Patrick Henry Rd., Continue to Goddins Hill Rd., Continue to Mt. Hermon Rd., Continue to Stumpy Rd., Left on Peaks Rd., Right on Stumpy Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. to Hanover High and Oak Knoll Middle Schools
Kersey Creek Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 112
Start run at the intersection of: Frances Rd. & Mt. Hermon Rd. (7:05am), Cross over Rt. 54 onto Mount Hermon Rd., Mt. Hermon Rd. & Glen Carrie Rd. (p/u), Proceed on Mount Hermon Rd. to Cheroy Woods Rd., Right on Cheroy Rd., Left into Cheroy Woods Lane, Continue to cul-de-sac (p/u to cul-de-sac & turn around), Continue back to Cheroy Rd., Right on Cheroy Rd., Right Mount Hermon Rd. (p/u to Campbell Creek Rd.), Right on Campbell Creek Rd., Right on Landcastle Dr. (p/u at Landcastle & Campbell Creek Rd., Left on Landcastle Rd. (p/u at Landcastle Rd. & Trailer Field Rd. & turn around), Proceed back down Landcastle Rd., Right on Campbell Creek Rd., Right on Mount Hermon (pickup students to Goddins Rd.), Left on Stumpy (p/u), Left on Peaks Rd. (no p/u), Right on Stumpy Rd. (no p/u), Right on Chamberlayne (no p/u), Right on Whipporwill Rd., Left onto Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary
Run: 2 • Bus: 334
Start run at the intersection of: E. Patrick Henry Rd. and Wickham Manor Way (7am), Left on Wickham Manor Way, Continue on Wickham Manor Way (turn around at Wild Honeysuckle Lane), Continue back down Wickham Manor Way, Left on Blooming Lilac Lane (turn around at Blooming Lilac Dr. & Climbing Jasmine Way), Continue back to Wickham Manor Way, Left on Wickham Manor Way, Left on Manor Garden Way (turn around at Manor Garden Way & Officer Lane), Continue back down Manor Garden Way, Left on Wickham Manor Way, Right on E. Patrick Henry Rd., Continue to South on Goddins Hill Rd. (pick up students to Mount Eagle Rd.), Left on Mount Eagle Rd., Left on Quail Oak Court (to end turn around), Right on Mount Eagle Rd., Left on Eagle Point Lane (to end turn around), Right on Pheasant Rush Court (to end turn around), Right on Eagle Point Lane, Left on Mount Eagle Rd., Left on Goddins Hill Rd. (pickup students to Mount Hermon Rd.), Right on Mount Hermon Rd., Right on North Oaks Dr., Right on Oak Trail, Left on North Oaks Dr., Left on Mount Hermon Rd. (pickup students From Goddins Rd. to Peaks Rd.), Left on Peaks Rd. (pickup students to Stumpy Rd.), Right on Stumpy Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Whippoorwhill Rd., Left on Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 2
Start run at the intersection of: Jamestown Rd. & Nursery Rd. (7am), Proceed on Jamestown Rd. (pick up students to Woodside Lane), Right on Woodside Lane, Left onto Ambys Lane, Right on Slayden Dr. (turn around at Windwood Court), Left on Woodside Lane to Providence Green Dr.,Left on Providence Green Dr. (p/u’s), Right on Providence Run Rd., P/U at intersection of Providence Run Rd. & Toliver Trail Circle, Right on Providence Park Dr.,Left on Woodside Lane to E. Patrick Henry Rd., Left on E. Patrick Henry Rd., Right on Wintercrest Dr. (to end turn around), Proceed on Wintercrest Dr., Right on E. Patrick Henry Rd., Continue on E. Patrick Henry Rd. to Hanover Courthouse Rd., Left on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (p/u am Only) trn around at 13400 Hanover Cthouse Rd., Left on Hanover Courthouse Rd. to East Patrick Henry Rd., Right on East Patrick Henry Rd., Left on St. Pauls Church Rd., Right on Depot Rd., Proceed on Depot Rd. (p/u to Hanover Courthouse Rd.), Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (p/u on Hanover Courthouse Rd. to Whippoorwill Rd.), Proceed on Hanover Courthouse Rd., Right on Whippoorwill Rd., Left into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 250
Start run at the intersection of: Sliding Hill Rd. and Ashcake Rd. (7:15am), Proceed on Ashcake Rd. (p/u on right side to Cheroy Rd.), Right on Cheroy Rd. (no p/u), Right on Cheroy Woods Rd. (no p/u), Right on Heath Pond Dr. (no p/u), Left on Ashcake Rd. (no p/u), Right on Sliding Hill Rd. (p/u to Silverstone Dr.), Left on Silver Stone Dr. (turn around at Roseland Court, Left on Sliding Hill Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Wychwood Dr., Right on Linderwood Dr., Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no p/u), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no p/u), Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 340
Start run at the intersection of: Sliding Hill Rd. & Country Side Lane (7:25 am), Right on Country Side Lane, Left on Hunters Chase Dr., Left on Bugle Lane, Left on Countryside Lane, Right on Great Meadows Dr. (turn around at Great Meadows Court), Continue on Great Meadows Dr. to New Ashcake Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 165
Start run at the intersection of: Chamberlayne Rd. & Old Landsdown Rd. (7:01am), Right on Old Landsdown Rd., Right on Fort Meyers Rd. (turn around at end of Rd.), Proceed on Fort Meyers, Right on Old Landsdown Rd., Right on Patrick Henry Blvd., Left on New London Rd., Right on New Britton Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Right on New Ashcake Rd., Right on Malboro Rd., Left on Rockingham Rd., Right on Cheraw Rd., Left on Anderson Court, Bare Left and continue around Anderson Court, Left on Cheraw Rd., Right on Malboro Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Right on Charleston Rd., Left on Wheeling Rd., Proceed Right on Wheeling Rd. around circle. Right on Charleston Rd., Right on Whippoorwill Rd., Left on Walker Rd., Right on Lincoln Rd., Left on Truman Rd., Right on Lincoln Rd., Left on Walker Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd. – (pickup students to Kersey Creek). Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run:7 • Bus: 321
Start run at the intersection of: Rapidan Way & Susquehanna Trail (7:08am), Right on Monongahela Trail, Right on Patuxent Way, Left on Susquehanna Trail, Right on Monocan Way, Right on Totopotomoy Trail, Left on Rapidan Way, Left on Rappahannock Trail, Right on Kiptopeake Way, Left on Chotank Trail, Left Wanchese Way, Left on Totopotomoy Trail, Right on Sliding Hill Rd. (pick up students to New Ashcake Rd.), Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Learning Lane, Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. Goddard School – PM Only.
Run: 8 • Bus: 260
Start run at the intersection of: Ridgebrook Dr. and Indianfield Dr. (7:29am), Continue on Ridgebrook Dr. to New Ashcake Rd., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickup), Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 282
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. and Ashcake Station Pl. (7:19am), Left on Ashcake Station Place (turn around at Forest Haze Ct.), Proceed back down Ashcake Station Place, Right on New Ashcake Rd., Continue to Milestone Dr., Left on Milestone Dr.,Right on Indianfield Dr. (turnaround at Greenline Ct.), Right on Milestone Dr. (turnaround at end), Left on Manor View Dr., Right on Stone Spring Dr. (turnaround at end), Proceed back on Stone Spring Dr. and cross over Manor View Dr., Continue on Stone Spring Dr. & turnaround at end, Right on Manor View Dr., Right on Milestone Dr., Right on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no p/u), Right on Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary Note: PM run reversed from AM run
Run: 10 • Bus: 261
Start run at the intersection of: Milestone Dr. and Manor View Dr. (7:30 am), Turn right on Manor View Dr. and (turn around in Manor View cul-de-sac), Proceed to Winnepeg Court (p/u’s), Right on Milestone Dr. (turn around in Milestone Dr. cul-de-sac), Right on Indianfield Dr., Left on Crossover Dr. to SewaRd.Way, Left on Ridgebrook Dr., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on to Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickup), Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run
Run:11 • Bus: 106
Start run at the intersection of: Milestone Dr. and Manor View Dr. (7:30am), Left on Manor View Dr. (turn around in Manor View cul-de-sac), Continue on Manor View Dr. to Milestone Dr., Right on Milestone Dr., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickup), Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 111
Start run at the intersection of: Stone Spring Dr. & Silverthorne (7:25 am), Right on Stone Spring Dr. (turn around at Tuckerman Court), Continue on Stone Spring Dr. to Grayhawk Court (turn around), Right on Manor View Dr., Right on Milestone Dr., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Whippoorwill Rd., Right on Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary
Run: 13 • Bus: 295
Start run at the intersection of: Hunters Chase Dr. and Bugle Lane (7:28am), Proceed on Hunters Chase Dr. (pick up students at intersections to Tally Ho Dr.), Left on Tally Ho Dr. (to end turn around), Proceed on Tally Ho Dr. (pick up students at intersections to Polo Pony Court), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickup), Left on Whippoorwill Rd. (no student pickup), Right into Learning Lane to Kersey Creek Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 14 • Bus: 154
Start at the intersection of: Hillcrest Rd. & Peaks Rd. (7:05am), Proceed on Hillcrest Rd. (turn around at designated location), Left on Peaks Rd., Right on Cadys Mill Rd., Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd., Right on Peaks Rd., Left on Stumpy Rd., Right on Chamberlyne Rd., Right on Whippoorwill Rd., Left on Learning Lane, Continue on to Kersey Creek. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Laurel Meadow Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 104
Start run at the intersection of: Plum Grove Dr. & Spicewood Dr. (7:12 am), Right on Plum Grove Dr., Right on Soft Wind La (turnaround at Bama Rd.), Right on Plum Grove Dr., Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Colemanden Dr., Left on Ryegate Pl., Right on Thornham La., Right on Wetherden Dr. (turnaround at Hertfordshire Way), Right on Brooks Hallow Pkwy to Lee Davis Rd., Proceed across Lee Davis Rd. to Laurel Meadows Dr., Left on Pimlico Dr., Right on Angela Nicole La., Right on Whiskey Hill La., Right on Christopher Paul Dr. (no student pickup), Left on Meredith Farms Dr. (no student pickup), Left on Halycon Dr., Left on Laurel Meadows School Rd. to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 6
Start run at the intersection of: Crump Dr. & Vaughan Dr. (7:18am), Left on Vaughan Dr., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke, Right on Elliott Dr., Left on Crump Dr. (turnaround at end), Left on Elliott Dr., Right on Vaughan Dr., Left on Crump Dr., Left on Compass Point La., Left on Gardenbrook Way, Right on Sussex Rd., Left on Woodbridge Rd., Left on Wedgewood Rd., Right on J David La., Left on Pimlico Dr., Left on Christopher Paul Dr., Right on Meredith Farms Dr., Left on Halycon La., Left on Laurel Meadow Elementary Rd., Note: PM run the same from AM run. Hanover Friends Daycare PM Only.
Run: 3 • Bus: 25
Start run at the intersection of: Hickory La & Colony Dr. (7:20am), Proceed on Colony Dr., Right on Meadow Dr., Right on Wynbrook La., Left on Cherry La., Left on Kenmore Dr., Right on Meadow Dr., Left on Peachtree Rd., Left on Willow Ave (turnaround at Lilac La), Continue on Willow Ave to Cherry La., Right on Cherry Lane, Left on Wynbrook Lane (pickup students to Mechanicsville Tpke.), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickups), Left on Lee Davis Rd. to Laurel Meadow Elementary (no student pickups), Note: PM run done the same as AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 157
Start run at the intersection of: Lee Davis Rd. and Pole Green Rd. (7:20am), Proceed on Lee David Rd. (Pickup students on right to Spicewood Dr.),Right on Spicewood Dr. to Spicewood Pl., Left on Spicewood Pl. (turnaround at Sugar Oak Ct.), Left on Spicewood Dr., Right on Soft Wind Dr., Left on Hanover Grove La., Left on Hanover Grove Blvd. (to end turnaround), Left on Lone Cedar Dr. (to end turnaround), Left on Hanover Grove Blvd., Right on Hanover Grove La., Right on Soft Wind Dr., Left on Spicewood Dr., Right on Lee Davis Rd., Left on Wesbeam Dr. (Pickup students at intersections to Horsham Dr.),Left on Horsham Dr., Left in to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run with exception of Davis Pl first.
Run: 5 • Bus: 120
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Rd. & Bell Creek Rd. (7:10am), Proceed on Bell Creek Rd. (Pick up students to Meadowgate Rd.), Left on Meadow Gate Rd., Right on Caraway La., Left on Fairview Dr., Right on Fondale Rd., Left on Mayetta Dr., Left on Mintawood La., Left on Bellspring Dr., Right on Greenview Rd., Left on Pegway La., Left on Caraway La., Right on Meadow Gate Rd., Left on Bell Creek Rd. (pick up students to Alpen La), Left on Alpen La., Left on Lynmar La., Left on Bell Creek Rd. (Pick up students to Sandy La), Left on Sandy La (3 point turn / back into Woody La), Right on Bell Creek Rd., Left on AMF Dr. (pick up students to Pole Green Rd.), Right on Pole Green Rd. (pickup students to Hanover Grove Blvd), Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 363
Start run at the intersection of: Woodbridge Rd. & Sussex Rd. (7:18am), Proceed on Woodbridge Rd., Left on Dunwoody Rd., Left on Ridge La., Right on Woodbridge Rd., Right on Lakeway Dr., Left on Foxrock La., Left on Woodbridge Rd., Right on Lakeway Dr., Right on Tiffany La., Right on Lantana La., Left on JDavid La., Left on Pimlico Dr., Left on Christopher Paul Dr. (no student pickup), Right on Meredith Farms Dr. (no student pickup), Left on Halycon La (no student pickup), Proceed to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 313
Start run at the intersection of: Lee Davis Rd. & Brooks Farm Rd. (7:12 am), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. (Pickup students on the right to Foxlair Dr.),Right on Foxlair Dr., Left on Foxbernie Dr., Right on Foxlair Dr., Right on Lee Davis Rd., Left on Kiwi La., Right on Gittings Ct, Left on Solitude La., Left on Evergreen La., Left on Snowshed La., Left on Kiwi La., Right on Scooter La., Right on Goodfellow La., Left on Snowshed La., Right on Cypresstree La., Right on Lee Davis Rd., Right on Wesbeam Dr. (no student pickup’s), Left on Horsham Dr. to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 68
Start run at the intersection of: Jackson Arch Dr. & Mechanicsville Trnpk (7:05am), Right on Jackson Arch Dr., Left on Marshall Arch Dr., Right on Access Rd. Behind Lowes, Right on Adams Farm La (to end turnaround), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickup), Right on Lexington Dr. (to end turnaround), Right on Creighton Tpke (no student pickup), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (pickup students to Lee Davis Rd.), Right on Lee Davis Rd., Right on Thrush Way, Right on Brandy Creek Dr., Left on Mallard Way, Left on Thrasher Way, Left on Brandy Creek Dr., Right on Thrush Way, Right on Lee Davis Rd., Right on Cardinal Way, Left on Brandy Creek Dr., Left on Robin Way, Left on Wren Way, Left on Lark Way, Proceed across Brandy Creek Dr., Left on Pine Dr., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Right Lee Davis Rd., Proceed to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 361
Start run at the intersection of: Weathered Oak La & Turnage La (7:20am), Proceed on Turnage La., Left on Angela Nicole La., Right on Pimlico Dr., Right on Christopher Paul Dr. (to end turnaround), Right on Pimlico Dr., Right on Shane Edmonds La (to end turnaround), Right on Pimlico Dr., Left on Laurel Meadows Dr., Left on Hawks Hill La., Right on Christopher Paul Dr., Right on Meredith Farms (Pickup Students to Laurel Meadow Dr.),Left on Laurel Meadow Dr. (no student pickups), Left to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 335
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Rd. & Walgrove Ct. (7:15am), Right on Walgrove Court (turnaround in cul-de-sac), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pick up students on right to Walnut Grove Dr.), Right on Walnut Grove Dr., Left on Cornfield Ct, Right on Cornfield La., Right on Walnut Grove Dr., Right on Peach Orchard La., Right on Arrow Stone Rd., Left on Walnut Grove Ct, Left on Whipper La., Left on Peach Orchard La., Left on Walnut Grove Dr., Left on Sunnyhill Dr. (turnaround at cul-de-sac & crossover Walnut Grove Dr.),Make 3 Point turn around at Silo La (after pickup), Right on Walnut Grove Dr., Left on Lee Davis Rd., Right on Laurel Meadow School Rd., Right in to Laurel Meadow Elementary Bus Loop, . Note: PM Walnut Grove Baptist Church Day Care.
Run: 11 • Bus: 302
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd. and Highlander Pl (7:15am), Left on Highlander Pl (to end and turnaround), Proceed on Highlander Pl., Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Travellers Way (pickup on East side of War Horse La & Travellers Way), Proceed on Travellers Way (turn around in Travellers Way Cul-de-sac), Right on Little Sorrel Dr. (turn around in Little Sorrel Dr. Cul-de-sac), Right on Travellers Way (pickup on west side of War Horse & Travellers Way), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickup), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickup), Proceed to Laurel Meadow Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 283
Start run at the intersection of: Foxlair Dr. & Lee Davis Rd. (7:15am), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. (Pickup students on right to Old Hickory Dr.),Right on Old Hickory Dr. (Pickup Students at entrance of Goddard School Parking), Proceed on Old Hickory Dr., Pick up Students at Child Time Daycare. Proceed on Old Hickory Dr., Right on Sherwood Crossing Pl., Proceed on Old Hickory Dr., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke, Left on Wynbrook La., Right on Colony Dr., Left on Birch La., Right on Croftwood Dr., Left on Sandy La., Left on Hunterbrook Dr., Right on Croftwood Dr., Left on Birch La., Right on Colony Dr., Left on Wynbrook La., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke, Right on Kenmore Dr., Left on Wynbrook La., Left on Meadow Dr., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickups), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Brandy Hill Dr. (turnaround in circle and pick up at apartment entrance), Left on Lee Davis Rd. to Laurel Meadow Elementary (no student pickups), Note: PM run done the same as AM run. ***Goddard School & Child Time AM.
Run: 13 • Bus: 194
Start run at the intersection of: Laurel Meadow Elementary School Bus Loop (2:35pm), Turn left on Lee Davis Rd., Right on Old Hickory Dr., Drop Off at Goddard School (Do Not go in Parking lot of Goddardstop at entrance & Old Hickory Dr.),***Goddard School & Child Time AM (Bus 283) & PM (Bus 194).
Lee Davis High
Stonewall Jackson Middle
Run 1 • Bus: 343
Start run at the intersection of: Old Church Rd. & Flannagan Mill Rd. (7:12 am), Proceed on Old Church Rd. (Pickup students to Christian Ridge Dr.), Right on Christian Ridge Dr., Right on Deerhunter Crossing (U-turn at Elizabeth Ann Dr.),Right on Christian Ridge Dr. (Turnaround at end), Proceed on Christian Ridge Dr., Right on Old Church Rd. (pickup students to Devils Three Jump Dr.),Turn around at Devils Three Jump Dr., Proceed on Old Church Rd., Right on Piping Tree Ferry Rd. (pickup students to Pamunkey River Farms Dr.), Right on Old Church Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickups), Right on Lee Park Rd., Right on Lee Davis Ro to Stonewall Jackson and Lee Davis Rd., Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 2 • Bus: 125
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. & Pole Green Rd. (7:10am), Proceed East on Mechanicsville Tpke. (Pick up students on right to Old Church Rd.), Right on Old Church Rd., Left on Piping Tree Ferry Rd., Left on Pamunkey River Farms Dr., Right on Retreat Dr. (Continue to end merging into Pamunkey Crest), Continue on Pamunkey Crest Dr., Right on Retreat Dr., Left on Pamunkey River Farms Dr., Right on Piping Tree Ferry Rd. (pickup students to Epps Rd.), Right on Epps Rd. (to end turn around), Right on Piping Tree Ferry Rd., Right on Old LaFayette Rd. (turnaround at Morgan Wray La), Right on Piping Tree Ferry La., Right on Old Church Rd. (pickup students to Mechanicsville Tpke.), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke. (pickup students to Spring Run Rd.), Right on Spring Run Rd. (pickup students to Old Church Rd.), Right on Old Church Rd., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickups to Lee Davis/Stonewall Jackson), Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 3 • Bus: 366
Start run at: Holly Stone Dr. & Baker Woods Pl. (7:10am), Proceed on Baker woods Pl., Proceed on Hopewell Rd., Left on Figuly Rd. (to end turnaround), Right on Hopewell Rd. (pickup students to Flannigan Mill Rd.), Proceed on Flannigan Mill Rd. (pickup students to Babbling Brooke La), Right on Babbling Brooke La (turnaround in the cul-de-sac), Right on Flannigan Mill Rd. (pickup students to Old Church Rd.), Left on Old Church Rd. (pickup students to Corbin Braxton La), Proceed on Old Church Rd. (no student pickups to Mechanicsville Tpke), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickups to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 4 • Bus: 102
Start run at the intersection of: Hidden Lake Estates Dr. & Hidden Lake Estates Cir (7:15am), Turn around at Hidden Lake Cir, Right on Westwood Rd. (pickup students to Jordan Woods Dr.),Left on Jordan Woods Dr. (to end turnaround), Left on Westwood Rd. (Pick up students to Boundary Run Dr.),Left on Boundary Run Dr. (turnaround at end), Left on Denise Lynn Ct. (turn around at Michael Ann Ct.), Left on Boundary Run Dr., Left on Westwood Rd. (pickup students to McClellan Rd.), Right on McClellan Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Parsleys Mill Rd. (pickup students to Crown Hill Rd.), Left on Crown Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Straight onto Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 5 • Bus: 291
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd. & Battlefield Park Elem (7:50am), Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd. (Pick-up students to Creighton Pkwy), Right on Creighton Pkwy (No Student Pickup), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (Pick-up students on the right to Compass Point Lane), Left on Compass Point La., Proceed on Marshall Arch Dr., Right on Jackson Arch Dr., Right on Washington Arch Dr., Left on Compass Point La., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Right on Lee Park Rd., Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson MS then on to Lee Davis HS. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 5 • Bus: 31
Start run at the intersection of: Walnut Grove Rd & Battlefield Park Elem (7:50am), Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd (Pick-up students to Creighton Pkwy), Right on Creighton Pkwy (No Student Pickup), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (Pick-up students on the right to Compass Point Lane), Left on Compass Point La.,Proceed on Marshall Arch Dr.,Right on Jackson Arch Dr., Right on Washington Arch Dr., Left on Compass Point La., Left on, Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Lee Park Rd., Right on Lee Davis Rd to Stonewall Jackson MS then on to Lee Davis HS. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 6 • Bus: 72
Start run at the intersection of: McClellan Rd. and Rockhill Rd. (7:19am), Continue on McClellan Rd., pickup students to Black Creek Dr., Left on Black Creek Dr., Right on Hakala Dr., Left on Kendrick Dr. (turnaround at end), Right on Hakala Dr., Left on Black Creek Dr., Right on Rose Dr. (turnaround at end), Proceed on Rose Dr. (Cross over Black Creek Dr.), Proceed on Rose Dr. (turnaround at end), Left on Black Creek Dr., Left on McClellan Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Fox Hunter Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Market Rd. (pickup students to Range Rd.), Left on Range Rd. (to end turn around), Left on Market Rd. (pickup students to Falling View La), Left on Falling View La (turnaround at end), Left on Market Rd., Left on Rockhill Rd. (no student pickups), Continue straight onto Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Boatswain La), Left on Boatswain La (to end turnaround), Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Watt House Rd.), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Continue onto Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 7 • Bus: 351
Start run at the intersection of: McClellan Rd. and Crown Hill Rd. (7:25am), Continue south on McClellan Rd. (pickup students to PaPa La), Left on PaPa La (to end turnaround) (am Only), Left on McClellan Rd. (pickup students to Rockhill Rd.), Right on Rockhill Rd. (pickup students to Cold Harbor Rd.), Right on Swans La (to end turnaround), Right Rockhill Rd., Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Continue to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 8 • Bus: 376
Start run at the intersection of: Fox Hunter La and Market Rd. (7:03am), Left on McClellan Rd. (pickup students to Peace Rd.), Right on Peace Rd., Right on Quaker Rd., Proceed on Dispatch Rd., Proceed on Fox Hunter La., Left on Market Rd., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (turn at Ed’s Landscaping), Continue on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Turkey Hollow), Left on Turkey Hollow (to end turnaround), Left on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Elder Ridge La (turnaround at Garthright Ct.), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Flaherty Dr.), Right on Flaherty Dr. (turnaround at end), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup to Ellerson’s Garage), Continuing on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Lee Davis Rd.), Continue onto Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 9 • Bus: 322
Start run at the intersection of: Old Church Rd. and McClellan Rd. (7:17am), Proceed south on McClellan Rd. (pickup students to Crown Hill Rd.), Right on Crown Hill Rd. (pickup students to Valley Creek Dr.),Right on Valley Creek Dr. (to end turn around), Right on Crown Hill Rd. (pickup students to Tall Cedar Lane), Right on Madisons Estates Dr. (to end turn around), Right on Crown Hill Rd., Left on Tall Cedar La (to end turnaround), Left on Crown Hill Rd. (pickup students to Beulah Church Rd.), Right on Beulah Church Rd., Right on Old Traveller La (turnaround at end), Right on Beulah Church Rd. (pickup students to Glen Harbor La), Right on Glen Harbor La (turnaround at Danes Run Dr.),Proceed on Glenharbor La., Right on Beulah Church Rd., Right on Keitts Corner Rd., Right on Cabell Pl (turnaround at end), Right on Keitts Corner Rd., Right on Torbert Pl (to end turnaround), Left on Keitts Corner Rd., Right on Beulah Church Rd. (pickup students to Sandy Valley Rd.), Left on Sandy Valley Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Colts Neck Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Creighton Pkwy (no student pickups), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickups), Right on Lee Park Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups), Left in to Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 10 • Bus: 246
Start run at the intersection of: Little Florida Rd. and Sandy Valley Rd. (7:25am), Continue east on Sandy Valley Rd. pickup students to Beattie’s Mill Rd., Right on Beattie’s Mill Rd. (Pick up students to Crown Hill Rd.), Right on Crown Hill Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Burnett Field Dr., Left on Sunmark Dr., Right on Armstrong Dr., Left on Sinclair Rd., Left on Beattiemill Dr. (2nd intersection), Left on Sinclair Rd., Left on Beattie’s Mill Rd., Stay Right to continue on Beattie’s Mill Rd., Right on Peppertown Rd., Right on Pepper La (turn around at end of Pepper La), Proceed on Pepper La., Left on Peppertown Rd., Right on Beattie’s Mill Rd. (pickup students to Mechanicsville Tpke), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no student pickups to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle), Right on Lee Park Dr., Right on Lee Davis Rd., Left in to Stonewall Middle School, Proceed on Stonewall Middle Bus Ramp to Old Hickory Rd., Left on Old Hickory Rd., Left on Long St / Lee Davis High Bus Ramp. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 11 • Bus: 114
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. and Hughes Rd. (7:51am), Continue east on Mechanicsville Tpke. pickup students to Little Florida Rd., Right on Little Florida Rd.pickup students to Sandy Valley Rd., Right on Sandy Valley Rd.pickup students to Colt’s Neck Rd., Right on Colt’s Neck Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Creighton Pkwy. (no student pickups), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 12 • Bus: 305
Start run at: Cold Harbor Rd. & Creighton Rd. (7:45am), Proceed East on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Sedan Rd.), Right on Sedan Rd., Right on Camille Dr., Left on Gaines Mill Rd., Right on Pohite Dr., Right on Camille Dr., Right on Robin Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Watt House Rd. (to end turnaround), Proceed on Watt House Rd., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Marie La), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd., Continue onto Lee Davis Rd., Left on Brandy Hill Dr. (turnaround in cul-de-sac), Left on Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle . Note: PM run reversed from AM run until Hanover Farms. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load
Run: 13 • Bus: 121
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Rd. & Haynes Dr. (7:52am), Left on Haynes Dr., Right on Gary La., Left on Sunnyside Dr., Left on Haynes Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Creighton Rd., pickup students to Buffridge Dr., Left on Buffridge Dr., Left on Marimel La (turnaround at Marimel La cul-de-sac), Right on Buffridge Dr., Left on Creighton Rd. (pickup students to Walnut Gove Rd.), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Foxlair Dr., Left on Foxbernie Dr., Left on Foxlair Ct, Right on Foxlair, Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High), Note: PM Foxlair dropped off first and then run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall First Load.
Run: 14 • Bus: 319
Start run at the intersection of: Creighton Rd. & Sandy Valley Rd. (7:51am), Right on Sandy Valley Rd. (pickup students to Colts Neck Rd.), Left on Colts Neck Rd. (Pick up students to Anvil Lane), Left on Anvil Lane (pick up students to Creighton Rd.), Right on Creighton Rd. (no student pick up), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (Pickup Students to Highlander Place), Right on Highlander Pl., Left on Little Sorrel Dr. (no student pick up), Left on Travellers Way (no student pick up), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (pickup students to Lee Davis Rd.), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickup), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 15 • Bus: 313
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. & Creighton Parkway (7:56am), Proceed on Mechanicsville Tpke. (Pickup students on right to Pebble Pathway), Right on Pebble Pathway (Pickup students at intersections to Lake Haven Dr.), Right on Lake Haven Dr. (pickup students at intersections to Lake Haven Dr.), Turn around on Lake Haven Dr., Left on Havenview Dr. (pick up students at intersections to Goodlife Court), Left on Pebble Path Pkwy, Right on Mechanicsville Tpke. (Pickup students at intersections to Walnut Grove Rd.), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pick up), Right on Creighton ParkWay, Left on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Lee Park Dr., Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High . Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 16 • Bus: 99
Start run at the intersection of: Fishtail Pond Court & Homehills Rd. (7:50am), Proceed on Homehills Rd. (pickup students to Northfall Creek Parkway), Right on Northfall Creek Parkway (no student pickups), Left on Green Haven Dr. (pickup students to Deep Creek Dr.),Left on Deep Creek Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Pond Place Way (no student pickups), Right on Walking Stick Lane (no student pickups), Right on Pond Grass Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Old Estates Way (no student pickups), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Creighton Parkway(no student pickups), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickups), Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 17 • Bus: 123
Start run at the intersection of: Old Estates Way & Walnut Grove Rd. (7:55am), Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd. (Pickup students on right to Creighton Parkway), Right on Creighton ParkWay, Right on Greystone Creek Rd., Left on Silktree Pl., Right on Yellow Rose, Right on Beargrass Lane, Right on Trumpetvine Lane, Left on Greystone Creek Rd., Left on Pond Grass Rd., Left on Willow Dance Rd. (turn around at Empresstree Lane), Right on Pond Grass Rd., Right on Old Estates Way (no student pickups), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (pickup students to Creighton Parkway), Right on Creighton Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (pickup students to Woodbridge Rd.), Proceed on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickups), Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 18 • Bus:327
Start run at the intersection of: Creighton Rd. and Bonniefield Dr. (7:50am), Continue north on Bonniefield Dr. cross over Cold Harbor Rd. to Cactus Rd., Right on Cactus Rd., Left on Dahlia Rd., Right on Cactus Rd., Right on Morning Glory Rd., Cross over Cactus Rd., Right on Harver Way, Left on Betron Way (turn around at Harver Court), Right on Harver Way, Left on Morning Glory Rd., Left on Cactus Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Bonniefield Dr. (no student pickups), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Continue onto Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 19 • Bus: 283
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. & Adams Farm Lane (7:55am), Right on Adams Farm Rd., Left on Bunker Hill Dr., Left on Lexington Dr.,Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Creighton Parkway (Pickup Students on Right Side to Walnut Grove Rd.), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (No Student Pickups), Left on Merle Smith Lane, Left on Starke Court (to end turn around), Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Cactus Rd., Right on Queens Lace Rd., Left on Lereve Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Old Hickory Dr., Proceed to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Middle. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Middle First Load.
Run: 20 • Bus: 104
Start run at the intersection of: Eula St. & Kristy Star Lane (7:50am), Right on Eula St., Left on Mary Esther Lane, Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Left on Travellers Way, Proceed on Travellers Way (turn around at end), Right on Little Sorrel Dr. (turn around at end), Right on Travellers Way, Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pickup), Right on Bluebird Way (no student pickup), Left on Mallard Way (no student pickup), Right on Brandy Creek Dr. (no student pickup), Proceed on Lee Park Dr. (no student pickup), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickup), Continue to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 21 • Bus: 68
Start run at the intersection of: Brandy Hill Dr. & Lee Davis Rd. (7:55am), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. (pick up students on right side to Walnut Grove Dr.), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pick ups), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. (no student pick ups), Right on Kristy Star Lane and continue to Mary Esther Lane, Left on Mary Esther Lane, Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (pick up students to Walnut Grove Rd.), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd., Right on Dove Way, Left on Jay Way, Right on Thrush Way, Right on Bell Creek Dr., Left on Mallard Way, Left on Thrasher Way, Right on Brandy Creek Dr., Right on Lark Way (turn around at Buckley Court), Right on Wren Way, Right on Robin Way, Left on Brandy Creek Dr., Proceed on Lee Park Dr., Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson First Load.
Run: 22 • Bus: 107
Start run at the intersection of: Creighton Rd. and Powhite Farms Dr. (7:54 am), Left on Tammy Lane (no student pickup), Left on Marie Lane, Left on Chenault Way, Left on Sledds Lake Rd., Right on Draperfield Rd., Right on Dairy Dr. (pickup students to Nells Trace), Right on Marie Lane (no student pickups), Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Continue onto Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Middle First Load.
Run: 23 • Bus: 303
Start run at the intersection of: Tammy Lane and Tammy Court (7:48am), Continue north on Tammy Lane (pickup students to Wilt Lane), Left on McCauley Lane, Left on Chenault Way, Right on Lake Vista Dr. (pickup students to Luther Bosher Lane), Right on Luther Bosher Lane, Right on McCauley Lane (pickup students to Brooking Way), Left on Brooking Way (pickup students to Tammy Lane), Right on Tammy Lane, Left on Marie Lane, Left on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Old Hickory to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load. Tuckaway Daycare PM Only.
Run: 24 Bus: 315
Start run at the intersection of: Daffodil Rd. and Sydnor La., (7:50am), Left on Daffodil Rd., Left on Bartlett’s Bluff Rd.,Left on Ancient Oak Dr., Left on Syndor La., Right on Oakley Hill La., Right on Cold Harbor Road ( pickup students to Autumn Ridge La.), Right on Autumn Ridge La., (turn around at end)., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., (no student pickups), Left on Lee Davis Rd., (no student pickups) to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson First Load
Run: 25 • Bus: 335
Start run at the intersection of: Arrow Stone Rd. and Walnut Grove Court (8am), Left on Walnut Grove Court, Left on Whipper Lane, Left on Peach Orchard Lane, Left on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Cornfield Lane, Left on Harvest Lane, Left on Sunnyhill Dr. (turn around at Lauralee Circle), Left on Walnut Grove Dr., Right on Harvest Lane, Left on Thrush Way, Left on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 26 • Bus: 266
Start run at the intersection of: Harbor Hill Dr. and Colonel Crump Dr. (7:55am), Proceed on Harbor Hill Dr.,Right on Sunset Dr. (turn around at Sunset Court), Left on Harbor Hill Dr.,Left on Colonel Crump Dr., Left on Ann Cabell Lane, Right on Claybird Ln. (turn around at Snaffle Lane), Left on Ann Cabell Lane, Right on Ann Cabell Court, Left on Bruce Academy Lane., Right on Bruce Academy Court, Right on Old Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Harbor Hill Dr. to Cold Harbor Rd. (Entrance of Mill Trace Apts), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Bell Creek Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Old Hickory Dr., Right on Long St. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High School First Load.
Run: 27 • Bus: 290
Start run at the intersection of: Catlin Rd. and Aquaris Dr. (7:59am), Left on Senn Way, Right on Mill Valley
Right on River Holly Dr., Cross over to Aquaris Loop, Right on Catlin Rd., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 28 • Bus: 273
Start Run at: Beavedam Creek Apts. (7:54 am), Continue west on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups to Mechanicsville Tpke.), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Bell Creek Rd. (Pick up Students at Bell Creek Rd. and Sandy Lane), Left on Hampton Inn Hotel Dr., Left on IHOP restaurant Dr., Left on Sandy Lane, Right on Bell Creek Rd., Stay Right to proceed on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Left on Old Hickory Rd., Continue straight into the Sherwood Crossing Apts., Left on Old Hickory Rd., Right on Long St. / Lee Davis Access Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 29 • Bus: 182
Start run at the intersection of: Stonewall Parkway and Garden Park Lane (7:55 am), (Pickup students at “The Pines at Cold Harbor”), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Right on East Blvd., Left on Matroka Rd., Left on Catlin Rd., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Old Hickory Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 30 • Bus: 300
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Road & Fast Lane (8am), Right on Fast Lane (Turn Around at end at Zip Corvette), Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on New Hunter Rd., Right on Brook Way, Left on New Hunter Rd., Left on Cold Harbor Road (no student pickup), Right on Mechanicsville Turnpike (to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle). Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 31 • Bus: 73
Start run at the intersection of: Edgewood Rd. & Ridge Way (7:56 am), Proceed on Edgewood Rd., Right on Dominion Park Dr., Right on Stonewall Parkway (no student Pickups), Cross Cold Harbor Rd. to Stonewall Dr., Left on Ambrose Dr., Right on Early Dr., Right on General Dr., Left on Ewell Rd. and continue onto West Blvd., Left on Park Dr., Right on East Blvd., Right on Stuart Dr., Left on Grant Dr.,Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Mechanicsville Tpke. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 32 • Bus: 120
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Rd. and Bell Creek Rd. (7:50am), Left on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Meadow Gate Dr., Right on Caraway Lane, Left Fairview Dr., Right on Fondale Rd., Left on Mayetta Dr., Left on Mintawood Lane, Left on Bell Spring Dr., Right on Greenview Rd., Left on Pegway Lane, Left on Caraway Lane, Right on Meadow Gate Rd., Left on Bell Creek Rd., Proceed on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Loralea Dr. (turn around at Rampart Circle), Left on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Alpen Lane, Left on Lynmar Lane, Left on Bell Creek Rd., Right on AMF Dr. to Pole Green Rd., Right on Pole Green Rd. (pickup students to Plum Grove Dr.), Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 33 • Bus: 174
Start Run at: Plum Grove Dr. & Pole Green Rd. (7:55am), Proceed on Pole Green Rd. (Pick up students to Lee Davis Rd.), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (Pick up students on right to Spicewood Dr.), Right on Spicewood Dr. (pick up students at intersections to Spicewood Place), Right on Soft Wind Dr. (no student Pickups), Right on Soft Wind Lane (no student Pickups), Right on Plum Grove Dr. (no student Pickups), Left on Spicewood Dr. (no student Pickups), Right on Lee Davis Rd. (pickup students to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle), Note: PM run order is same as AM run. Except Pole Green Rd. Stops. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 34 • Bus: 157
Start Route at: Plum Grove Dr. and Spicewood Dr. (7:51am), Right on Plum Grove Dr.,Right on Soft Wind Lane, Left on Soft Wind Dr., Right on Hanover Grove Lane, Left on Hanover Grove Blvd.(turnaround at the end), Left on Hanover Grove Lane (to end turnaround), Proceed on Hanover Grove Lane, Right on Soft Wind Dr., Left on Spicewood Dr., Right on Lee Davis Rd. (to the Stonewall Middle and Lee Davis High), Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 35 • Bus: 377
Start Run at the intersection of: Rural Point Rd. & Pole Green Rd. (7:55am), Proceed on Pole Green Rd. (pick up students on left to Lee Davis Rd.), Left on Lee Davis Rd., Left on Wesbeam Dr. (turn around at Horsham Dr.), Proceed on Wesbeam Dr., Left on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Cypresstree Lane, Left on Snowshed Lane, Right on Evergreen Lane, Right on Solitude Lane, Right on Gittings Court, Left on Kiwi Lane, Left on Lee Davis Rd. to school. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 36 • Bus: 268
Start run at the intersection of: Pimlico Dr. and Christopher Paul Dr. (8am), Left on Christopher Paul Dr., Right on Hawks Hill Lane, Right on Shane Edmonds Lane, Left on Pimlico Dr., Right on Laurel Meadows Dr., Left on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 37 • Bus: 6
Start run at the intersection of: Woodbridge Rd. and Wedgewood Rd. (7:58am), Left on Woodbridge Rd., Right on Foxrock La., Right on Lakeway Dr., Right on Tiffany La., Right on Lantana La., Left on J David Lane (pickup students to Brandy Ct), Left on Pimlico Dr. (no student pickups), Right on Laurel Meadows Dr. (no student pickups), Left on Lee Davis Rd.no student pickups to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 38 • Bus: 367
Start run at the intersection of: Woodbridge Rd. & Dunwoody Rd. (7:53am). Right on Dunwoody Rd., Left on Ridge Lane, Right on Woodbridge Rd., Left on Sussex Rd., Left on Gardenbrook Way, Right on Compass Point Lane, Right on Crump Dr. (turn around at end), Right on Elliott Dr., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 39 • Bus: 299
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. and Meadow Dr. (7:50am), Right on Meadow Dr., Right on Wynbrook Lane, Left on Colony Dr., Left on Birch Lane, Right on Croftwood Dr., Left on Hunterbrook Dr., Right on Sandy Lane, Right on Croftwood Dr., Left on Birch Lane, Left on Colony Dr. (Crossover Mechanicsville Tpke.), Left on Woodberry Dr., Right on Hunter Dr. (turn around at end), Left on Woodberry Dr., Left on Colony Dr. (continue around to Meadow Dr.), Right on Wynbrook Lane, Left on Cherry Lane, Left on Kenmore Dr., Right on Meadow Dr., Left on Peachtree Rd., Left on Willow Ave. (turnaround at the end), Right on Cherry Lane, Left on Wynbrook Lane, Left on Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Old Hickory Dr.,Continue to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 40 • Bus: 54
Start Route at: Elm Dr. and Sporting Lane (8am), Continue into the Chickahominy Bluffs Apartments (turn around), Right on Elm Dr. to Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke. to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load
Run: 41 • Bus: 374
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Rd. and Old Millstone Dr. (7:51am), Continue on Old Millstone Dr. to Old Gainsmill Lane, Right on Old Gainsmill Lane, Left on Old Reflection Circle (turn around at Old Reflection Circle Cul-de-sac), Right on Old Gainsmill Lane, Left on Old Millstone Dr., Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Creighton Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Tammy Lane, Right on Marie Lane, Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (pickup students to Lynk Lane), Left on Lighthouse Place, Right on Harbor Dr. (turn around in the cul-de-sac), Left on Lighthouse Pl., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke., Right on Old Hickory Dr., Bare Right to continue on Old Hickory Dr., Right on Long St. to Lee Davis High School, Left on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 42 • Bus: 363
Start Route at: Deep Creek Drive & Pond Place Way (8am), Left on Pond Place Way, Right on Walking Stick Lane, Right on Pond Grass Rd., Left on Old Estates Way, Right on Walnut Grove Road to Creighton Parkway (no student pickups), Right on Creighton Parkway (no student pickups), Left on Mechanicsville Turnpike to Lee Davis and Stonewall Jackson (no student pickups). Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load
Run: 43 • Bus: 126
Start run at the intersection of: Walgrove Ct. & Cold Harbor Rd. (7:49am), Right on Walgrove Ct. (To end and turn around), Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pick up students on Right Side to Brooking Way), Left on Brooking way (Pickup students at intersections to Adaline Lane), Right on Adaline Lane, Right on Poteet Lane, Right on Hanna Lane, Left on MCCauley Lane, Left on Adaline Lane, Right on Hanna Dr., Right on Brooking Way (no student pickups), Crossover Cold Harbor Rd. to Bell Creek Rd., Right on Mechanicsville Tpke., Left on Old Hickory Dr., Right on Long St., Drop off at LDHS, Left on Lee Davis Rd., Right into Stonewall Jackson Middle Bus Loop, Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load
Run: 44 • Bus: 25
Start Route at: Wesbeam Dr. & Lee Davis Rd. (7:50am), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. (Pick up students on right to Pole Green Rd.), Left on Pole Green Rd., Left on Colemanden Dr., Left on Ryegate Pl., Right on Thornham Lane, Right on Wetherden Dr. (turn around at Hertsfordshire Way), Right on Brooks Hollow Dr.,Right on Lee Davis Rd. (no student pickups), Proceed on Lee Davis Rd. no student pickups to Lee Davis High & Stonewall Jackson Middle, Note: Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Stonewall Jackson Middle First Load.
Run: 45 • Bus: 50
Start Route at: Turnage Lane and Weathered Oak Lane (7:51am), Continue on Turnage Lane to Angela Nicole Dr., Left on Angela Nicole Lane, Right on Whiskey Hill Lane, Right on Christopher Paul Dr., Left on Meredith Farms Dr. pickup students to Lee Davis Rd., Left on Lee Davis Rd. (no pickups to Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle), Note: PM run reversed from AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Run: 46 • Bus: 181
Start run at the intersection of: Pebble Lake Dr. at Community Clubhouse (7:50am), Left to continue loop on Pebble Lake Dr., Right on Brashier Blvd., Right on Creighton Pkwy, Left on Greystone Creek Rd., Proceed on Greystone Creek Rd. (Pickup students at intersections to Pond Grass Rd.), Right on Pond Grass Rd. (Pickup students at intersections to Old Track La), Right on Old Estates Way (No student pickup), Right on Walnut Grove Rd. (No student pickup), Right on Creighton Parkway (No student pickup), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke. (No student pickup), Proceed on Mechanicsville Tpke. (No student pickup), Right on Lee Park Rd., Right on Lee Davis Rd. to Stonewall Jackson MS then on to Lee Davis HS. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM: Lee Davis High First Load.
Mechanicsville Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 182
Start run at: Stonewall Dr. & Ambrose Dr. (7:18am), Right on Stonewall Dr., Left on Ambrose Dr., Right on Early Dr., Right on General Dr., Left on Ewell Rd., Right on West Blvd., Left on General Dr., Right on East Blvd., Right on Park Dr., Left on Grant Dr., Left on Stuart Dr., Right on East Blvd., Right on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pickup students on right to New Hunter Rd.), Left on New Hunter Rd., Right on Brook Way, Right on Jennifer Lane, Right on Stonewall Pkwy, (Pickup students at “The Pines at Cold Harbor”/ Park bench), Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Continue on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Left into Mechanicsville Elementary . Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 273
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. & Old Mechanicsville Bypass (7:15am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (Pickup students on Right to Davis Ave), Right on Davis Ave, Left on Shady Grove Rd., Right on Ridgeview Rd., Right on Deborah Rd., Right on Arnoka Rd. (cross over Shady Grove, to end turn around), Right on Shady Grove Rd. (pickup students to Full View Ave), Right on Full View Ave, Right on Roosevelt Ave, Left on Bruce Blvd., Right on York Ave, Right on Full View Ave (turnaround at end), Proceed on Full View Ave, Right on York Ave, Right on Atlee Rd. (pick up students on Right side to Mechanicsville Elementary), Left in to Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 266
Start run at the intersection of: Mill Trace Apartments at Ellerson Mill Cir (7:05am), Proceed on Ellerson Mill Cir, Left on Harbor Hill Dr., Right on Old Cold Harbor Rd., Left on Bruce Academy Ct, Left on Bruce Academy La., Right on Ann Cabell Ct, Left on Ann Cabell La., Proceed on Ann Cabell La., Right on ClaybiRd.La (turn end around at), Left on Snaffle La (turn around at Snaffle Court), Left on ClaybiRd.La., Left on Ann Cabell La., Right on Colonel Crump Dr., Right on Harbor Hill Dr., Right on Sunset Dr., Left on Harbor Hill Dr., Left on Cold Harbor Rd., Proceed on Atlee Rd., Then proceed to Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 127
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Road & Beaverdam Creek Apartments (7:30am), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd., Proceed on Atlee Rd., Continue to Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run. PM ONLY: All Aboard Child Care.
Run: 5 • Bus: 300
Start run at intersection: Davis Ave & Atlee Rd. (7:25am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students on right between Davis Ave & Lee Ave), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Fast La (To end turn around), Right on Cold Harbor Rd., Right on Stonewall Pkwy (no student pickups), Left on Elm Dr., Proceed on Sporting La., Proceed Stand Cir (turn around), Proceed on Stand Cir, Proceed on Sporting La., Proceed on Elm Dr., Right on Stonewall Pkwy (no student pickups), Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pickup Students to Bridge), Left into Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 290
Start run at the intersection of: Cold Harbor Rd. & East Blvd (7:15 am), Proceed on Cold Harbor Rd. (Pickup students on right to Catlin Rd.), Right on Catlin Rd., Left on Aquarius Dr., Right on Aquarius Loop, Right on Mill Valley Rd., Left on Senn Way, Left on River Pine Dr., Left on River Holly Dr., Right on Mill Valley Rd., Left on Catlin Rd., Left on Matroka Rd., Right on East Blvd., Left on Cold Harbor Rd. (no student pickups), Left into Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 239
Start run at the intersection of: Jennifer La and Stonewall Pkwy (7:20am), Proceed on Jennifer La to Brook Way, Right on Brook Way, Left on New Hunter Rd., Left on Brook Way, Right on Jennifer La., Left on Edgewood Rd., Right on Dominion Park Dr., Right on Stonewall Pkwy, Left on Cold Harbor Rd. to Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 329
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Elementary Bus Ramp and Atlee Rd. (7:17am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students on Right side to Signal Hill Rd.), Right on Signal Hill Rd. (pick up students to Strain Ave), Right on Strain Ave (pick up students at intersections to Dunfee La), Left on Dunfee La., Left on Edgeworth Rd. (pick up students at intersections to Signal Hill Rd.), Right on Signal Hill Rd., Right on Ford Ave., Left on Oak St, Left on Elm Dr. (pick up students at intersections to Elm Tree Terr), Left on Mechanicsville Tpke, Left on Edgeworth Rd., Right on Grace La., Right on Public La., Right on Carolyn La., Right on Edgeworth Rd., Right on Signal Hill Rd., Right on Jackson Ave, Left on Lee Ave, Left on Atlee Rd., Left into Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM is run the same as AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 224
Start run at the intersection of: Barnett Ave. and Oak St (7:13am), Proceed on Barnett Ave, Left on Hill View Dr., Left on Princess Anne Dr., Right on Clark Cir (1st), Right on Princess Anne Dr., Right on Hill View Dr., Right on Barnette Ave, Left on Ford Ave., Right on Windsor Dr., Right on Moritz La., Right on Rie-Bob La., Left on Strain Ave, Left on Sawyer La., Left on Sunshine Ct. (turn around), Right on Sawyer La., Right on Windsor Dr., Right on Atlee Rd. to Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM is run the same as AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 139
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. and Mechanicsville Elementary Bus Cir (7:12am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students to South Mayfield La), Right on Carter La., Right on Landover Dr., Left on South Mayfield La., Right on Holly La., Proceed on North Mayfield La., Left on Brook Dr., Right on Meadowview La., Right on Atlee Rd., Right on N. Mayfield La., Right on Brook Dr., Right on South Mayfield La., Left on Atlee Rd., Note: PM is run the same as AM run. Services Mechanicsville Baptist Daycare
Run: 11 • Bus: 254
Start run at the intersection of: Shady Grove Rd.Tavern Keepers Way (7:15am), Proceed on Shady Grove Rd. (Pickup students to Meadowbridge Rd.), Left on Meadowbridge Rd., Left in to Shady Grove Methodist Dr. (Pickup Students at Kiddies Kids), Proceed on Shady Grove Methodist Dr., Right on Shady Grove Rd. (Pick up students to Mountain Lily La), Left on Mountain Lily La., Right on Darva Glen (turn around at Hartpine Ct), Left on Darva Glen, Left on Olde Grove Glen, Left on Shady Grove Rd., Left on Zorbas La., Right on Darva Glen, Right on Mountain Lily La., Left on Shady Grove Rd. (pickup students on Right Side to Davis Ave), Right on Davis Ave (no student pickups), Right on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Left into Mechanicsville Elementary. Note: PM is run the same as AM run. SHADY GROVE METHODIST CHURCH Daycare AKA Kiddies Kids.
Pearson’s Corner Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 308
Start run at the intersection of: Hollyhedge La & Rutlandshire Dr. (7:25am), Proceed on Rutlandshire Dr. (Pick up students at intersections to Combs Dr.),Left on Combs Dr. (Pick up students at intersections to Atlee Rd.), Right on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students at intersections to Cool Spring Rd.), Right on Cool Spring Rd. (No student Pickup’s), Right on New Ashcake Rd. (No student Pickup’s), Left into Pearson’s Corner Elementary School Bus Loop, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run:2 • Bus: 109
Start run at the intersection of: Barnescrest Dr. & Kiblercrest Dr. (7:20am), Left on Kiblercrest Dr., Left on Colvincrest Dr., Left on Hughesland Rd., Right on Cool Spring Rd., Right on Blakeridge Ave, Turn around at Knollwood Ct, Proceed on Blakeridge Ave, Right on Brittewood Cir, Right on Blakeridge Ave, Right on Cool Spring Rd., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Georgie Dr., Left on Suzanne Dr., Right on Georgie Dr., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (Pick up Students on right side to Pearson’s Corner Elementary), Right into Pearson’s Corner Elementary School Bus Loop, Note: PM runs in reverse from AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 344
Start run at the intersection of: Linderwood Dr. & Auburn Grove Ct. (7:30am), Proceed on Linderwood Dr., Right on Oak Cottage Dr. (Pickup students at intersections to New Castle Dr.),Right on New Ashcake Rd. (Pick up students on right side to Pearson’s Corner Elementary), Left in to Pearson’s Corner Elementary Bus Loop, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 301
Start run at the intersection of: Minglewood La & Linderwood Dr. (7:25am), Right on Minglewood La (turn around at Grendel Ct), Right on Linderwood Dr. (no student pickups), Right on Brickerton Dr., Left on Waldelock Pl (turn around at the end), Right on Brickerton Dr., Left on Linderwood Dr., Right on Winterham Dr. (Pick up students to Summer Grove Rd.), Left on Summer Grove Rd. (Pick up student to Laurel Branch Cir), Proceed on Summer Grove Rd., Right on Coolwater La., Right on New Ashcake Rd., Left in to Pearson’s Corner Elementary Bus Loop, Note: PM run order run in reverse from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 144
Start run at the intersection of: Brickerton Dr. & Avenel Pl (7:25am), Proceed on Brickerton Dr. (Pick up students at intersections to Morning Dew La), Right on Morning Dew La (to end turn around), Right on Brickerton Dr. (Pick up students to Shawns Grove Pl), Right on Shawns Grove Pl (to end turn around), Left on Brickerton Dr., Right on Pantego La (Pick up students at intersections to Linderwood Dr.),Left on Linderwood Dr. (no student pickups), Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Left in to Pearson’s Corner Elementary Bus Loop, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 177
Start run at the intersection of: Combs Dr. and Cavlin Ct. (7:24am), Left on Cavlin Ct, Left on New Holland La., Left on Oakham Dr., Left on Combs Dr., Right on Crestfield Dr., Left on Hughesland Rd., Right on Cool Spring Rd., Right on New Ashcake to Pearson’s Corner Elementary (No student pick ups), Left into Pearson’s Corner Elementary School Bus Loop, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 304
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. & Holly Rd. (7:20am), Proceed on New Ashcake Rd. (pickup students on right side to Linderwood Dr.),Left on Linderwood Dr. (No Student Pickups), Left on Little Joselyn Dr., Left on Summer Grove Rd., Right on Morella Pl., Right on Tarleton Dr., Left on Althea Bend Ct. (to end turn around), Left on Tarleton Dr., Right on Linderwood Dr., Right on Cottleston Cir (to end turn around), Right on Linderwood Dr. (Pick up at intersection between Winterham Dr. & Summer Grove Rd.), Right on Summer Grove Rd. (Pick up students at intersections to Cool Water La), Left on Cool Water La picking up students to New Ashcake Rd., Right on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups to Pearson’s Corner Elementary), Left into Pearson’s Corner Elementary School Bus Loop, Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run 8 • Bus: 332
Start run at the intersection of: Atlee Rd. and Rutland Center Blvd (7:25 am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (No Student Pickup), Left on Barnfield La (Pick up at Belton Cir), Left on Rutlandshire Dr. (No Student Pickup), Right on Combs Dr. (No Student Pickup), Right on Cool Spring Rd. (No Student Pickup), Left on Seaycroft Dr. (Pickup Students at intersections to Ringview Dr.),Right on Ringview Dr. (Pickup students at intersections on right to Cool Spring Rd.), Left on Cool Spring Rd. (No Student Pickup), Right on New Ashcake Rd. (No Student Pickup), Left into Pearson’s Corner Elementary School Bus Loop, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 9 • Bus: 223
Start run at Chamberlayne Rd. and New Ashcake Rd. (7:05am), Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd. (Pickup students on right to Windmill Watch Way), Right on Windmill Watch Way, Right on Laurel Grove Rd., Right on Cedar La., Left on Winston Dr., Right on Laurel Grove Rd., Right on Powhickery Dr. (turn around at Duling Rd.), Left on Laurel Grove Rd., Left on Jupiter Dr., Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Proceed on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Shannon Dr. (To end turn around), Left on Jupiter Dr., Left on Mars Dr., Left on North Star Dr., Left on Neptune Dr., Left on Jupiter Dr., Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Left on Seminole Rd., Left on Mattaponi Rd., Left on Pamunkey Rd., Left on New Ashcake Rd., Proceed on New Ashcake Rd. to Pearson’s Corner Elementary. Note: PM runs the same as AM run with exception of Henry Clay Heights., PM Only: Educare Daycare & Minnieland Academy (Rutland).
Run: 10 • Bus: 173
Start run at Oakham Dr. & Lyndon Cir (7:25am), Proceed on Oakham Dr. (Pickup Students at intersections to Fox Hill Farm Rd.), Right on Fox Hill Farm Rd. (Pickup Students at intersections to Colvincrest Dr.),Left on Colvincrest Dr. (Pickup Students at intersections to Oakham Dr.),Left on Oakham Dr. (No Student Pickups), Left on Combs Dr. (No Student Pickups), Left on Atlee Rd. (No Student Pickups), Left on Chamberlayne Rd. (no student pickups), Left on New Ashcake Rd. (no student pickups), Right into Pearsons Corner Bus Loop, \Note: PM runs the same as AM run.
Run: 11 • Bus: 242
Start run at the intersection of: New Ashcake Rd. and Cool Spring Rd. (7:27am), Left on Cool Spring Rd. (pickup students to Ringview Dr. on right side), Right on Ringview Dr. (Pick up Thornecrest Dr.),Three Point turnaround on Ringview Dr., Left on Cool Spring Rd. (pickup students to New Ashcake Rd.on right side), Right on New Ashcake Rd., Left into Pearson’s Corner Elementary School Bus Loop, Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Pole Green Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 268
Start run at the intersection of: Minnie Ball Ave & Dress Blue Drive (7:25 am), Left on Minnie Ball Ave., Right on Brevet La., Right on Six Pound La., Right on Prolonge. Left on Battalion Dr., Right on Brigadier Dr., Proceed on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Pole Green Rd., Proceed on Pole Green Rd., Left on Pole Green Park La., Proceed to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run Same as AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 241
Start run at the intersection of: Haversack Lane and Six Pound Lane (7:20am), Left on Haversack La., Right on Gabion Lane (turn around at Barbette Ct., Left on Brigadier Road (no student pickups), Proceed on Bell Creek Road (no student pickups), Left on Pole Green Road (no student pickups), Proceed to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run Same as AM run.
Run: 3 • Bus: 50
Start run at the intersection of: Feildshire Drive & Pole Green Road (7:19am), Proceed on Pole Green Road (pickup students to Lee Davis Rd.), Right on Lee Davis Road (pickup students to Hill Meadows Court), Turn around at McGregor Farm Dr., Proceed on Lee Davis Road (pickup students to Pole Green Rd.), Left on Pole Green Road (pick up Students at Rustic la.), Right on Sherrington Dr., Right on Pimlico Dr., Right on Angela Nicole La., Right on Turnage La., Right on Greenback Dr., Left on Sherrington Dr., Right on Pole Green Rd., Left on Pole Green Park Lane to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 292
Start run at the intersection of: Old Calvary Drive and Thicket Run Way (7:20am), Make a U-Turn on Old Cavalry Dr., Left on Stronghold Dr., Left on Skirmish La., Right on Retreat Hill La., Left on Winding Hills Dr., Left on Old Cavalry (no student pickups), Right on Perryville Drive (turn around in cul-de-sac), Right on Old Cavalry, Proceed on Calvary Drive (no student pickups), Left on Walnut Grove Road (no student pickups)
Left on Pole Green Road (no students pickups to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 220
Start run at the intersection of: Siege Road and Old Cavalry Drive (7:21am), Proceed on Old Cavalry Drive to Ironclad Dr., Right on Ironclad Drive (turn around at Ironworks Court), Right on Old Cavalry Drive (no student pickups), Left on Gettysburg Lane (turn around at Devil’s Den la.), Left on Old Cavalry Drive (no student pickups), Left on Walnut Grove Road (no student pickup), Left on Pole Green Road no student pickups to Pole Green Elementary
Run: 6 • Bus: 78
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Road and Pole Green Park Road (7:13am), Continue east on Pole Green Road to Williamsville Rd., Left on Williamsville Road (turnaround at Talley Farm la.), Proceed on Williamsville Rd., Left on Pole Green Rd., Left on Woodlawn Drive (turnaround at Talley Pond Rd.), Left on Pole Green Rd., Right on Mechanicsville Trnpk. (pickup students to Walnut Grove Rd.), Right on Walnut Grove Road (pickup students on right side to Pole Green Rd.), Left on Pole Green Road (No students pickup’s to Pole Green Elementary). Note: PM run same as AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 349
Start run at the intersection of: Scarecrow Road and Lodgepole Drive (7:30am), Proceed on Lodgepole Dr. to Southern Watch Pl., Left on Southern Watch Pl., Right on Midnight Dr., Right on Dijon Dr., Right on Tarragon Drive (to end turn around, return to Pole Green Rd.), Right on Pole Green Road (no student pickups to Pole Green Elementary).
Run: 8 • Bus: 186
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Road & Cosby Lane (7:13am), Proceed on Pole Green Road (Pickup students to Raven Run Dr.), Left on Raven Run Dr., Left on Scarecrow Rd., Left on Lodgepole Dr., Left on Midnight Dr., Left on Fieldshire Drive (turnaround at Fieldshire Court), Proceed on Fieldshire Dr., Left on Midnight Drive (turnaround at end), Left on Fieldshire Dr., Left on Banshire Drive (turnaround at Banshire Court), Left on Fieldshire Dr., Right on Pole Green Rd., Left on Pine Hill Rd., Left on Pole Green Road to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run same as AM run with exception of Pine Hill Road first.
Run: 9 • Bus: 235
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Rd & Walnut Grove Rd (7:07 am), Proceed on Walnut Grove Rd (Pickup Students to Hanover Meadow Dr.) Right on Hanover Meadow Dr (turnaround at end), Right on Walnut Grove Rd., Right on Old Cavalry Dr (pick up students to Dugout Terrace), Left on Dugout Terrace, Continue on Dugout Terrace to Muzzle Court (turn around at Muzzle Ct), Right on Old Cavalry Dr., Right on Walnut Grove Rd (pickup Students to Mechanicsville Trnpk.), Right on Mechanicsville Trnpk. (pickup Students to Westhaven Dr), Right on Westhaven Dr (to end turnaround), Right on Mechanicsville Trnpk., Right on Creighton Pkwy (turnaround at end)., Left on Mechanicsville Tpke (no p/u’s), Left on Walnut Grove Rd. , Left on Pole Green Rd., Right into Pole Green Elementary
Run: 10 • Bus: 54
Start run at the intersection of: Sherrington Drive and Gemstone Place (7:30am), Proceed on Sherrington Dr., Right on Harbor Mist Lane, Left on Creighton Rd., Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Dijon Dr., Left on Tarragon Drive to Pole Green Rd., Right on Pole Green Road to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 11 • Bus: 307
Start run at the intersection of: Pole Green Road & Lee Davis Road (7:23am), Proceed on Pole Green Road (Pick up students to Verdi la.), Right on Verdi Lane (Pick up students to Brigadier Rd.), Right on Brigadier Rd.,Left on Salient La., Left on Battalion Dr., Right on Brigadier Rd., Left on Vidette La., Right on Red Sash Dr., Right on Dress Blue Circle, Right on Dress Blue Dr., Left on Brigadier Rd., Proceed on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Pole Green Road to Pole Green Road to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 12 • Bus: 31
Start run at the intersection of: Battalion Drive & Annex Lane (7:20am), Proceed on Battalion Dr., Left on Smoothbore Ln., Right on Annex Ln., Left on Hard Tack Rd., Right on Dress Blue Dr., Right on Brigadier Dr., Proceed on Bell Creek Rd., Left on Pole Green Rd., Proceed on Pole Green Rd.,Left on Pole Green Park Ln., Proceed to Pole Green Elementary. Note: PM run Same as AM run.
Rural Point Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 287
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. and Spring Run Rd. (7am), Turn Left on Spring Run Rd., Continue down Spring Run Rd., Right on Ruffin Ridge (to end turn around), Right on Spring Run Rd., Right on Studley Rd., Right on Hanover Town Rd., Left on Scot’s Landing Rd. (to end turn around), Left on Hanover Town Rd., Right on River Rd. (turn around at Spawn Run Lane), Proceed on River Rd., Left on Summer Hill Rd. (pickup students to Studley Rd.), Right on Studley Rd. (To Rural Point Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 2 • Bus: 377
Start run at the intersection of: Mechanicsville Tpke. & 2nd cut through past Old Church Service Center (7:05am), Continue West on Mechanicsville Tpke. (pick up students to Pole Green Rd.), Make a u-turn on Mechanicsville Tpke. (no student pickup), Left on New Bethesda Rd. (Pick up students to Studley Rd.), Right on Studley Rd., Left on Blakewood Dr. (Turn around at Irmo Lane), Right on Double Five Dr. (turn around at end), Continue back to Studley Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (pickup students to Studley Site Dr.), Left on Studley Site Dr., Left on Revolutionary Place (to end turn around), Right on Studley Site Dr., Left on Studley Rd. (pickup to Sir Bradley Court), Left on Sir Bradley Court (to end turn around), Left Studley Rd. (pickup students to Lady Elizabeth Lane)
Left on Lady Elizabeth Lane (turn around at Laurel Lane), Left on Studley Rd. (pickup students to Rural Point Rd.), Note: PM run reversed from AM run. Rural Point Elementary
Run: 3 • Bus: 89
Start run at the intersection of: Williamsville Rd. & Haws Shop Trail (7am), Continue on Williamsville Rd. (p/u’s), Right on River Rd. to Gould Hill Rd., Right on Gould Hill Rd., Left on Arrowhead Rd. (go to end & turn around), Left on Gould Hill Rd., Left on Summer Plains Dr.,Summer Plains Dr. & Summer Plains Court (p/u’s), Right on Mantilo Creek Rd., Cross over Summer Plains Dr.,Proceed on Mantilo Creek Rd. (go to end & turn around), Proceed back on Mantilo Creek Rd., Left on Summer Plains Dr.,Right on Summer Hill Rd. (no p/u’s), Right on Santa Maria Dr., Left on Williamsville Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (pickup students between Pollard Creek Rd. & Linev Lane), Proceed on Studley Rd. to Rural Point Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 56
Start run at the intersection of: Rural Point Rd. & Strawbank Dr. (7:05am), Proceed on Rural Point Rd. (p/u’s to Pole Green Rd.), Left on Pole Green Rd. (no p/u), Left on Williamsville Rd., Proceed on Williamsville Rd. to Pine Slash Rd., Left on Pine Slash Rd. (turn around at Mahixon Trail), Left on Williamsville Rd., Left on Rainier Dr. (turn around at end), Left on Williamsville Rd., Right on Studley Rd. (p/u’s to Studley Farms Dr.), Right on Studley Farms Dr. (turn around at end), Left on Studley Rd. (no p/u’s to Rural Point Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 5 • Bus: 141
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. and Rural Point Rd. (7:10am), Right on Rural Point Rd., Right on Greywood Rd., Right on Hobbs Crossing Rd., Left on Century Station Rd. (turn around at end), Left on Studley Rd., Left on Avondale Dr.,1st stop after turn onto Avondale (1st Dr. on the right), Left on Sedgemoor Circle, Right on Grantham Dr., Left on Derwent Dr., Proceed on Brampton Dr., Left on Aldwynch Dr., Right on Grantham Dr., Left on Sedgemoor Circle, Right on Avondale Dr., Right on Studley Rd., Right on Sentry Station Rd. (turn around at end), Right on Hobbs Crossing Rd., Left on Greywood Dr.,Left on Rural Point Rd. to Rural Point Elementary. Note: PM run same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 320
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. and Garrison Manor Dr. (7:10am), Right on Burkwood Club Dr. , Left into Advent Christian Center, Back to Burkwood Club Dr.
Right on Studley Rd., Left on Beaverdam Trail, Right on Matedequin Trail, Left on Swannanoa Trail, Left on Elder Trail, Right on Possum Trail, Right on Swannanoa Trail, Right on Elder Trail, Right on Possum Trail, Right on Swannanoa Trail, Left on Studley Rd., Right on Fenway Dr., Left on Berkwood Dr., Right on Robin Ridge, Right on Strawhorn, Right on Fenway, Right on Chartwell Dr., Right on Wrenwood Dr., Left on Strawhorn Dr., Left on Colesbury Dr., Right on Studley Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Shelton Pointe Dr. (turn around at end), Right on Studley Rd. no student pickups to Rural Point Elementary. Note: On PM run. D/O’s begin in Shelton Point Subdivision then Continue into Robin Ridge Subdivision.
Run: 7 • Bus: 97
Start run at the intersection of: Blacksmith Dr. and Rural Point Dr. (7:20am), Left on Blacksmith Dr. (2nd), Circle and return to Rural Point Dr., Left on Studley Rd. (pickup students to Royal Grant Dr.), Left on Royal Grant Dr.,Right on Glastonburg Dr., Left on Witheridge Dr.,Continue to Witheridge Rd. & Wexham Circle (turn around), Continue back to Glastonburg Dr., Left on Glastonburg Dr., Left on West Wenlock Dr., Continue onto East Wenlock Dr., Right on Penrith Dr., Left on West Wenlock Dr. (pickup students to Studley Rd.), Left on Studley Rd. (no pickups to Rural Point Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 92
Start run at the intersection of: Chamberlayne Rd. & Crown Colony Pkwy (7:09am), Proceed North on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Pine Ridge Rd. (turn around at end), Left on Smithport Dr.,Left on Clay Farm Dr., Right on Toms Dr. (turn around at end), Left on Clay Farm Dr., Right on Smithport Dr., Left on Pine Ridge Rd., Left on Chamberlayne Rd., Left on Rural Point Rd., Proceed on Rural Point Rd. (pickup students to Georgetown Rd.), Left on Georgetown Rd., Left on Ivanhoe Dr., Left on Highbury Dr. (to end turn around), Left on Ivanhoe Dr. (Ivanhoe Dr. turns into Korona Dr.), Right on Korona Dr., Left on Fenholloway Dr., Left on Placida Circle, Left on Wanzer Hill Rd., Right on Windermere Dr., Right on Georgetown Rd., Right on Rural Point Rd. (pickup students to Rural Point Elementary.
Run: 9 • Bus: 103
Start run at the intersection of: Georgetown Rd. and Shannondale Rd. (7:20am), Left on Crossdale Lane (turn around at Crossdale Lane Cul-de-sac), Left on Shannondale Rd. (turn around at Shannondale Court), Left on Covebrook Lane, Left on Rotherham Dr. (turn around in Rotherham Dr. Cul-de-sac), Left on Georgetown Rd. (no student pickups to Fire Lane), Left on Fire Lane (turn around at end), Left on Pollard Creek Rd. (pickup students to Studley Rd.), Right on Studley Rd. (no student pickups to Rural Point Elementary), Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 10 • Bus: 298
Start run at the intersection of: Hanover Courthouse Rd. & Georgetown Rd. (7:10 am), Left on Georgetown Rd., Left on Foxal Rd. (turn around at Emerald Woods Lane), Left on Georgetown Rd., Left on Chestnut Church Rd., Left on Georgetown Rd., Left on Sugarloaf Dr.,Right on Peanut Land (turn around at Mill Pond), Continue back to Sugarloaf Dr.,Right on Sugarloaf Dr. (turn around at Kersey lane and Sugarloaf Dr.), Continue back on Sugarloaf Dr.,Left on Georgetown Rd. (p/u to Windermere Dr.), Proceed on Georgetown Rd., Left on Rural Point Rd., no student pickups to Rural Point Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 11 • Bus: 375
Start run at the intersection of: Hanover Courthouse Rd. and Georgetown Rd. (7:00 am), Continue north on Hanover Courthouse Rd. picking up students to Fire House Rd., Right on Fire House Rd., Right on Normans Bridge Rd. (continue to Hanover Quarter Rd. go to end & turn around), Continue on Normans Bridge Rd. to Hanover Courthouse Rd., Right on Hanover Courthouse Rd. (turn around at cut lane), Continue on Hanover Courthouse Rd. to River Rd., Left on River Rd. (turn around at designated location), Continue back on River Rd., Left on Hanover Courthouse Rd., Left on Lindsay Meadows Dr., Right on Constance Hill Lane, Left on Sonny Meadows Lane (to end turn around), Right on Constance Hill Lane, Right on Lindsay Meadows Dr.,Left on Lynnhill Court (turn around at end), Right on Lindsay Meadows Dr.,Left on Rural Point Rd. no student pickups to Rural Point Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Washington Henry Elementary
Run: 1 • Bus: 147
Start run at the intersection of: Pleasant Grove Rd. & Meadowbridge Rd. (7:08am), Proceed on Pleasant Grove Rd., Left on Atlee Rd., Right on Windsor Dr., Right on Eleanor Dr., Left on Lucille Rd., Left on Lake Terrell Dr., Left on Thelma Lou Rd., Right on Eleanor Dr., Right on Windsor Dr., Left on Troub La., Right on Bink Pl (turnaround at end of Cul-de-sac), Left on Windsor Dr., Right on Gold Coast La., Right on Buckard Dr.., Right on Elwin Dr., Left on Windsor Dr., Left on Ellerson Dr., Right on Meadowbridge Rd., Left on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Mann Dr. no student pickups to Washington Henry Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.AM & PM Just like Home Day care.
Run: 2 • Bus: 269
Start run at: Chamberlayne Rd & Richfood Rd (7am), Left on Richfood Rd (Turnaround at Old Richfood Rd.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Atlee Rd, (pickup students on right side between Summerwalk Pkwy & MRH Rd.), Left on Memorial Regional Hospital access Rd., (pickup at Spring Leaf Daycare), Right on Meadowbridge Rd ( Pickup students on right side from Atlee Rd to Ellerson Dr.), Left on Ellerson Dr., Right on Shire Pkwy., Right on Shire Ct. (turnaround in Shire Ct Cul-de-sac), Right on Shire Pkwy (turnaround in Shire Pkwy. Cul-de-sac), Right on Kelshire Trace (turnaround in Kelshire Trace Cul-de-sac), Right on Shire Pkwy., Right on Ellerson Dr., Right on Timberlake Green Dr., Left on Buckard Dr., Proceed on Elwin Dr., Left on Ellerson Dr., Right on Meadowbridge Rd., Left on Spring Valley Rd., Right on Burnside Dr., Left on Atlee Rd (No student pickup), Left on Summerwalk Pkwy., Right on Ellerson Green Pl (turnaround at Ellerson Green Terr), Left on Summerwalk Pkwy., Left on Atlee Rd (no student pickups), Right on Lansdowne Rd., Left on Del Ray Dr., Right on Mann Dr to Washington Henry Elementary. Note: AM ONLY Spring Leaf Daycare. PM ONLY Atlee Christian Day care.
Run: 3 • Bus: 101
Start run at the intersection of: Meadow Bridge Rd. & Ellerson Station Dr. (7:24am), Proceed on Ellerson Station Dr., Right on Mary Mundie Lane, Left on Apricot Lane, Left on Baneberry Dr., Left on Ellerson Station Dr., Right on Wonderland Lane, Right on Ellerson Farm Dr., Right on Franklin Lane, Left on Tangle Oaks Dr., Right on Tangle Pond Lane, Left on Oak Bower Lane, Right on Tangle Ridge Dr. (to end turn around), Left on Tangle Oaks Dr., Right on Franklin Lane, Left on Ellerson Farm Dr., Right on Carneal Lane, Left on Atlee Rd. (Pick up students on right side to Lansdowne Rd.), Right on Mann Dr. to Washington Henry Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 4 • Bus: 174
Start run at the intersection of: Shady Grove Rd. and Academy Dr. (7:05am), Right on Culley Dr. (turn around at end), Right on Academy Dr., Proceed on Verdi Lane, Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Antique Lane (turn around at end), Right on Pole Green Rd., Right on Shady Grove Rd. (pickup students to Chamberlayne Rd.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Hanover Crossing Dr., Left on Shady Grove Rd., Right on Mann Dr. to Washington Henry Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run with exception of Hanover Crossing Apts. Bell Creek Learning Center Daycare & The Learning Connection Daycare PM Only.
Run: 5 • Bus: 342
Start run at the intersection of: Merrilake Court and Silkwood Dr. (7:20am), Left on Redberry Lane (turn around in Redberry Lane Cul-de-sac), Left on Silkwood Dr.,Left on Summer Walk ParkWay, Right on Shady Ridge Lane (turn around at Springset Lane), Right on Summer Walk Parkway (turn around at end), Proceed on Summer Walk ParkWay, Left on Atlee Rd. (no student pickups), Right on Mann Dr. to Washington Henry Elementary. Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 6 • Bus: 156
Start run at the intersection of: Mann Dr. & Atlee Rd. (7:06am), Proceed on Atlee Rd. (pickup students to Atlee Library, turn around in shopping center), Right on Atlee Rd., Right on Rollins Lane, Right on Stywalt Lane, Right on Russet Lane, Right on Atlee Rd., Left on Atlee Springs Dr., Right on Meadowsweet Dr., Left on Winter Spring Dr. (turn around at Snowstraw Place), Right on Meadowsweet Dr., Left on Atlee Springs Dr., Cross over Atlee Rd. to Quailfield Rd., Left on Compass Dr.,Left on Wanda Dr., Right on Kaye Dr., Right on Colmar Dr., Left on Jane Lee Circle, Left on Holly Ridge Rd., Right on Briarthorn Court (turn around in cul-de-sac), Right on Holly Ridge Rd., Right on Atlee Rd., Right on Marc Gregory Court (turn around in cul-de-sac), Left on Atlee Rd. (pickup students to Mann Dr.), Right on Mann Dr. to Washington Henry Elementary. Note: PM run reversed from AM run.
Run: 7 • Bus: 359
Start run at the intersection of: Studley Rd. & Wyattwood Rd. (7:15am), Left on Wyattwood Rd. (turnaround at Wyattwood Rd. Cul-de-sac), Right on Studley Rd., Cross over Shady Grove Rd., Continue on Studley Rd., Left on Rural Crosse Dr., Left on Winter Spring Dr., Right on Atlee Lake Court (turnaround at end), Left on Winter Spring Dr., Right on Rural Crosse Dr., Right on Studley Rd., Left on Twin Oaks Rd., Left on Oakfield Lane, Left on Fayemont Dr., Right on Studley Rd., Left on Rutland Rd., Left on Sherton Dr., Right on McFaye Ave, Right on Atlee Rd., Right on Chamberlayne Rd. (pickup on Chamberlayne Rd. to Huntington Woods), Right on Huntington Woods Dr. (turn around at Huntington Woods & Sugar Wood Dr.), Right on Chamberlayne Rd., Right on Shady Grove Rd., Right on Studley Rd., Left on Cardinal Creek Dr., Left on Quail Creek Dr., Right on Shady Grove Rd. (pickup students to Mann Dr.), Right on Mann Dr. (to Washington Henry Elementary), Note: PM run order is same as AM run.
Run: 8 • Bus: 24
Start run at the intersection of: Chamberlayne Rd. & Marley Dr. (7:15am), Right on Marley Dr. (3 point turnaround at entrance to Marley Pointe), Right on Chamberlayne Rd. (pickup students to McKenzie Dr.), Right on Crown Colony Parkway, Right on Braxton Way (turnaround on Braxton Way), Right on Crown Colony Parkway (to end turn around), Right on Sir Michael Lane (To end turn around), Right on Crown Colony Parkway, Right on Assembly Way, Left on Evanston (turnaround at Doral Place), Right on Assembly Way, Right on Crown Colony Parkway, Left on Chamberlayne Rd. (no student pickups), Left on Shady Grove Rd. picking up students to Washington Henry Elementary
Run: 9 • Bus: 48 (PM Only)
Start run at Washington Henry Elementary (2:30pm), Right on Mann Dr., Left on Atlee Rd., Left into Rainbow Station DayCare, Stop At Leafspring / The Village Building DayCare, Right on Atlee Rd., Right on Grove Rd., Stop at Bon Secour Regional Memorial Day Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.