The first baby born in the Richmond region this decade arrived at 1:13 a.m. at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County.
Alona Cierra Johnson weighed 8 pounds, measured 20 inches and – so far – appears to have inherited the steady manner of her mother, Ebony Johnson.
"Ebony was as calm as can be, but I was in full panic mode," Tonya Johnson said, of the scramble after her daughter’s water broke at their home at 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
It was about two weeks before Alona was supposed to arrive, but she was ready. A doctor told the Johnsons to make the roughly 90-minute trip from their Northern Neck home in Montross.
They arrived at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and began a long day and night of labor. Johnson's mother, her sister Ashley Price, and her father Charles Rich Jr. helped coach her along, telling her when to push and providing encouragement.
“It was real intense,” Price said. “We told her, ‘Breathe, Ebony. You can do this.’”
When the clock struck midnight, they said, “Happy New Year! Push!”
Just over an hour later, Alona emerged, with full cheeks and a crown of dark hair.
Johnson said she was relieved and happy to see her baby girl for the first time.
“They put her on my stomach,” Johnson said. “I was ready. I was tired.”
Tonya Johnson mooned over her granddaughter during an interview on Thursday.
“She’s like her mom. She’s chill. You have to bother her to get a response,” she said.
Ebony Johnson, 16, is a junior at Washington & Lee High School in Montross. She is smart. She is driven. She plans to march across the graduation stage alongside her classmates in spring 2021, on time.
“She went to school throughout her pregnancy. She’s A/B honor roll," said Tonya Johnson, who, along with Johnson’s sister, Ashley, will help Ebony achieve her goals.
Johnson plans to stay home for six weeks to rest and bond with her daughter before returning to high school. She hopes to get a part-time job this summer to support her daughter.
After high school, Johnson plans to attend college, become a psychologist and help people.
For now, she is busy learning motherhood: how to diaper Alona, how to feed her, how to burp her; how your heart expands.
“We just want her to be the best she can be. And know that we’re 100% behind her,” Tonya Johnson said. “She has a strong female backing.”