Operating with what was described as “an abundance of caution,” health districts across Central Virginia sent out an alert Sunday, wanting to let people who were at specific locations last week know they might have been exposed to a person with measles.
Health officials are mounting an effort to identify people who may have been exposed to the confirmed case of measles. The two potential exposure sites associated with the person with measles include:
•Richmond International Airport, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9-11:45 p.m. The person with the confirmed case of measles did not pick up bags in baggage claim and proceeded directly to a private vehicle at curbside.
•Health Visions MD, 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 100, Midlothian, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
The alert, distributed by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts of the Virginia Department of Health, described measles as a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual. Symptoms usually appear in two stages: in the first, most people have a fever higher than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough; the second stage begins between the third and seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body. Based on the date of potential exposure, health officials said symptoms may develop as late as Jan. 11, 2020.
For those who might have been exposed, health officials offered this guidance:
•If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine – either the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine or a measles-only vaccine – you are protected and do not need to take any action.
•If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your health care provider about getting a second vaccine dose.
•If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine nor had a documented case of measles, you may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure. In particular, if you are pregnant and not immunized or unaware of your immune status, immunocompromised, or an infant under 12 months of age, you or your infant might be at risk of severe illness if you develop measles from this exposure. Contact your health care provider or your local health department for advice on possible intervention to decrease your risk of becoming infected or other precautions you may need to take.
If you notice symptoms of measles, stay home and away from others and immediately call your primary health care provider or health department to discuss further care. Call ahead before going to the office or the emergency room and tell them you were exposed to measles and are having symptoms.
Area residents with questions about this measles investigation can call their local health department at (804) 501-4150. For more information on measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/
