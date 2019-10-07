Henrico County Public Schools closed Ridge Elementary School early Monday after damage to an unmarked pipe outside caused a gas leak.

The school will re-open Monday after crews patched the leak. A spokesman for the school division said the leak was caused by a county worker using an excavator.

Students, faculty and staff were not permitted to re-enter the building after classes were dismissed at noon. Buses were available to take students home or Tuckahoe Middle School to wait for parents or family members to pick them up.

Division spokesman Andy Jenks said repairs to the pipe were completed a few hours later. He said Ridge will return to its normal schedule Tuesday.

— From staff reports

