Henrico County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon on the 1800 block of Buckner Street.
Police identified the victim as Richmond resident Desean McDowell, Jr., 26. The woman he was with, whom police didn’t name, is currently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police officials.
Police said they’re currently not seeking additional suspects.
