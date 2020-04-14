Henrico County is reducing its proposed budget for next year by nearly $100 million to $1.3 billion, scratching plans for a 3% raise for all employees, suspending new capital projects and freezing vacant positions.
Anticipating a sharp recession to begin in the next few weeks, county officials announced Tuesday that it has identified $86 million in budget cuts. Officials at a press conference Tuesday morning said it will ask the school division to cut an additional $8 million. The general government said it will need to reduce expenses by another $4 million.
The county is delaying its adoption of the budget. Instead of later this month, the Henrico Board of Supervisors will vote to adopt a new budget on May 12.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
