Henrico County is slashing nearly $100 million from its spending plan for next year, scuttling a 3% raise for all employees, suspending new capital projects and freezing vacant positions.
Officials announced the emergency changes Tuesday to the now $1.3 billion budget for the year that begins July 1, citing a looming recession spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
At a press conference Tuesday morning, Deputy Budget Director Meghan Coates said there could be “wholesale” changes to public services to balance the budget proposal. They've identified $86 million in budget cuts so far, with more difficult choices ahead.
“There may be things we are doing today that we are no longer able to do moving forward,” she said. “While job preservation is our No. 1 priority, I don't think that adjustments to personnel or benefits are off the table.”
The new budget proposal is $44.8 million less than the current year’s budget.
County Manager John Vithoulkas said fourth-quarter tax revenue could fall $60 million short of projections. He said the county’s unemployment rate is now at about 8% and is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
“These facts require us to completely restructure the budget for both the current year and the proposed budget for the next fiscal year,” he said.
A moratorium on hiring and discretionary spending was implemented last month to offset anticipated losses in the final months of the fiscal year. Officials said other short-term cuts may come, but that employee furloughs are not currently being considered.
Chesterfield County, which is anticipating a $53 million hole in its budget for next year, recently furloughed 500 employees to save about $2.5 million.
With just 1% of the budget cuts so far impacting the school division, Coates said the county will ask the division to reduce its budget by $8 million. The general government will reduce its own expenses by another $4 million.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors is pushing back a vote on the new budget to May 12.
In an email to school division employees Tuesday, Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced that they would not get raises at the start of the next school year. She said plans to hire around 125 new employees, including teachers, guidance counselors and administrators – also are being put on hold.
Cashwell said the division is considering further cuts to funding for hardcopy and virtual textbooks, instructional supplies, band equipment, school technology, professional development programs and other operating costs.
"I wish it didn’t have to be this way, but I still have every reason to believe Henrico has the brightest of futures, thanks to you," Cashwell said in her email to school employees.
Vithoulkas said the cuts will not not impact the county's plans to finish rebuilding J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools and an expansion of Holladay Elementary before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
However, he said, virtually all other projects and initiatives, such as a new police station and a $3.1 million allocation for a new teacher development program, are on hold for now.
"All of that will be brought back. That is our intent," he said. "I think potentially a year from now we can look at that. But our job right now is to limit spending as much as possible as quickly as we can."
An initiative expected to remain in the budget is the county's plan to raise an exemption threshold on its business tax.
By raising the threshold of $400,000 to $500,000, about 80% of all county businesses will be entirely exempt from paying the so-called BPOL tax to the county. Businesses that make more than $500,000 annually can deduct that amount before calculating what they owe.
Vithoulkas said those plans, which were announced before the start of the pandemic, will help offset any harm caused by a recession.
"We cannot and will not pass a burden to our businesses and residents who may not know the next time they'll have a steady income," said.
The county has gradually raised the threshold for the exemption since 2018, when it was originally at $100,000, as part of a multi-year initiative to draw and support business.
Ask schools to but 8 million? The Schools don't care all they want is more and more and more money but everybody in the school system got full pay and then got the stimulus money... and vacation at full pay from March To August. They just got about 10 years of raises and were not required to work while the rest of us have been furloughed.
Thank God we have John Vithoulkas and our amazing leadership at the board of supervisors. I would beg them to add 10 million more....why? not build any more sidewalks...and or bike lanes.... but here is the facts...alot of us are asking for "forbearance" on our mortgages I have done it because when we go back to work I get paid bi weekly ....and unemployment ends when we go back. However we are gong to work for a total of 4 weeks before we get a paycheck.....and then because I work on commission it is going to be a long time before we earn or sell. Here is the facts ...our ESCROW accounts are not being collected...I am going to pay the taxes directly myself to the County ...others will not and that means real estates tax revenue is going to be down...and then the Meals TAX cash cow that was being abused by the School's is no longer the holy grail of revenue. The School's have squandered allot of money on poor quality building projects... ...again....thank god for John Vitholkas because the schools blew allot of money.
