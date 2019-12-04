While a 4% meals tax adopted six years ago yielded a windfall that Henrico has used to tackle a large slate of capital projects, County Manager John Vithoulkas said Wednesday that his administration has turned its focus to development growth at the White Oak Technology Park and the county's sports tourism industry.
Facebook and QTS are investing several billion dollars in new data centers in the county's East End industrial park. And the county last year held about 180 sports tournaments that saw related spending grow 23% over the previous year, to $66 million, Vithoulkas told about 200 business and community leaders gathered at the Short Pump Hilton for an annual state of the county address.
But Henrico wants to see that number grow, and estimates it is missing out on about $61 million annually for lack of fields and facilities.
"When we build recreational facilities for our residents – whether it’s pickle ball courts at Pouncey Tract Park, a cricket field at Deep Run Park or synthetic turf fields at our high schools – we position them for regional, national and international tournaments," Vithoulkas said.
He said sports tourism and development, embracing diversity, focusing on community revitalization and fostering public-private partnerships have all been integral to the county's "moon shot" successes over the last year. And so the county has turned its gaze to Virginia Center Commons, where officials hope to raise an indoor sports and event center as part of a broader, nascent redevelopment project by Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels. The effort succeeds plans to locate the facility at the Richmond Raceway that fell through this summer.
The county has also been working with Rebkee and Thalhimer Realty Partners on the redevelopment of the Regency Mall where NOVA of Virginia plans to build an indoor aquatic center. Meanwhile, in Henrico's East End, the county is working with the YMCA of Greater Richmond to build an indoor aquatics facility on the Laburnum Avenue corridor, where the Fairfield library recently opened.
Vithoulkas said the county has also been focusing on reaching out to underrepresented and aging communities in need of revitalization.
The county recently broke ground to rebuild Highland Springs and J.R. Tucker high schools and expand Holladay Elementary School to double capacity. Vithoulkas said those projects align with a two-year old initiative to renovate and repair aging and run down homes and federally subsidized apartment complexes.
Aside from drawing from a relatively new $2 million community revitalization fund to help establish a new land bank and land trust partnership with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust this year, the county has signed agreements with the owners of the Hope Village, St. Luke, Henrico Arms and Newbridge Village communities to assure that certain repairs will be made in exchange for helping secure bond financing for the projects.
"This is about 15 percent of all the subsidized housing units in Henrico," he said. "Two years ago Henrico didn’t really have an effort in housing."
Vithoulkas drew loud applause from the audience Wednesday in recalling a moment last summer when KKK flyers were distributed overnight on people's lawns in Henrico and Hanover County; the county condemned the incident alongside the NAACP's Henrico branch.
"We refused to remain silent. We called their message out; it won’t be tolerated," he said.
Henrico plans to improve public transit in the county after working with GRTC to expand bus serve to Short Pump last year, he said, describing a "transit revolution" for the region spurred by the launch of the 7.6-mile Pulse rapid-transit bus line, which travels between Willow Lawn and Rockets Landing. About 63,000 county businesses now within walking distance of a bus stop, he said.
"More transit options are good for business. In fact, we have a pending announcement in which transit – not economic incentives – was a primary consideration," he said.
Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority, which organized the event, said it was in part a 'thank you' to the local business community.
"What’s happening in Henrico is not accidental. It’s because of the pro-business policies of our board, because our county administration is about getting to ‘yes’ when the business community needs something," Romanello said. "All the things you heard about today is because of the vibrant business community we have in the county."
