Virginia Center Commons has emerged as Henrico County's top choice for the location of a new public arena.
County officials on Tuesday advised the Board of Supervisors to enter into negotiations with the Rebkee Co. for the facility, which would feature space for at least 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts.
The announcement followed months of silence after talks between Henrico and the Richmond Raceway to erect an indoor arena there about the same size of the VCU Siegel Center stalled out.
The county renewed the idea for a venue - first considered decades earlier - with a pitch last year to Supervisors that the facility would boost the region's growing sports tourism market, growing spending at hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
County officials last winter estimated that the new arena could generate approximately $17 million in annual visitor spending, and that having a private operator manage it would save the county about $2.5 million in annual operating costs.
Rebkee Co. was among six developers who bid on Henrico's initial request for proposals, issued in July 2018. Half of those, including MEB General Contractors and Eastern Sports Management, submitted new bids when the county asked this summer.
A staff report on the resolution before the board Tuesday says a public hearing will be held soon on all three proposals.
