The prospect of extending virtual learning for Virginia’s K-12 students into fall during the pandemic is driving some Henrico County families to advocate for a return to a normal five-day week when schools reopen.
At a joint meeting of the Henrico Board of Supervisors and School Board on Tuesday, about 50 parents and children held protest signs asking the county to reconsider its tentative plans to stagger in-person instruction by time of day or day of the week to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Education released guidelines earlier this month for how public schools should reopen, requesting each district to submit plans for how they intend to keep students, teachers and faculty safe before the start of the school year.
Julie Stribling, the parent of three young children in Henrico schools, said she has been struggling to keep her kids learning and on track.
“This is for all children, not just our children,” she said before Tuesday’s meeting. “This is for their mental health and socialization. We think that keeping them home is a far greater risk than sending them to school.”
Stribling said parents around the state are organizing online to lobby local and state officials to reopen schools.
Other parents at Tuesday’s meeting raised concerns about an unorthodox schedule could frustrating work and childcare plans this fall. Less classroom instruction could widen achievement gaps, they said.
The school district is considering plans where students alternate between in-school and virtual instruction when school starts again in September. In three scenarios under consideration, students will be split up by time of day, or alternating days or weeks.
The school division’s tentative reopening plans, which are based on guidelines from the state, would allow families to opt out of returning to school buildings and continue online learning if they feel it is unsafe for their families.
A lawyer for the school district declined to say whether the school division would have the legal authority to reopen as normal this fall. Andy Jenks, a spokesman for the school division, said it’s a “nuanced” matter.
Regardless, he noted that the division will launch a survey Wednesday to collect public input on the tentative reopening plans.
Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina District on the School Board, said the health of students, teachers, faculty and administrators cannot be neglected.
“We do want our kids back in schools, but we don’t want to lay our heads down at night knowing that one child died because we didn’t take the appropriate time to make sure we did everything we could,” she said.
In addition to school reopening, the School Board and the Board of Supervisors briefly discussed the county’s School Resource Officer program Tuesday.
School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper said the topic was added to the agenda because of unrest in the Richmond area and around the country over racial injustice and police brutality.
“I think it’s important that both boards have a clear understanding of the SRO program,” he said in an interview before Tuesday’s meeting. “I think we’re in climate where we’re talking about police and reforms… I want to make sure our program is the best that it can be.”
According to county officials, the county and school division collectively pays $4 million annually for 35 sworn police officers and 27 security guards who are assigned to the county’s middle and high schools.
All of the county’s middle and high schools have at least one officer assigned to each school. Two are assigned to Virginia Randolph Center and Varina, Highland Springs, Tucker, Hermitage and Henrico high schools.
Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said he is concerned that it appears more officers are assigned to schools where Black students are the majority.
Jenks said the officers are assigned to schools by the county police chief in collaboration with school officials. Assistant Police Chief Linda Toney said the staffing levels are determined based on calls for service each year.
“I don’t want [police officers] in schools if it increases charges against black and brown kids and puts them in the school-to-prison pipeline,” Nelson said.
County Manager John Vithoulkas said the numbers of criminal charges against students has decreased in recent years.
Still, some in the community do want the county to analyze the school resource officer program in the coming weeks.
Jimmy Lincoln, a social studies teacher at Varina High School, said Monday that he is helping organize other teachers to discuss the program and whether it can be overhauled to improve transparency and avoid criminalizing students.
He said previous incidents where pepper spray was used on students had disturbed him, and he thinks the resource officers should be unarmed.
“I’m fine with bodies on campus. But I’m not comfortable with pepper spray or Tasers,” he said.
Several elected leaders spoke of a tense political climate, but none prescribed specific ideas for reforming the school resource officer program.
