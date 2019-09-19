Henrico County plans to spend $10 million for a 1,200-acre tract in the county's East End owned by a local development company that planned to build over 3,200 homes there before the recession put the project on hold.
Under the county's draft plans for the Wilton Farm property, land adjacent to Route 895 near the I-95 would be reserved for the county's economic development authority. The plans also include space for a new middle and elementary school and a new county museum that local officials and historians have been talking about for several years.
HHHunt Communities, a local development company that intended to develop a planned community there before a recession in 2008 caused them to put those plans on hold after the county had rezoned the property to permit the work.
County Manager John Vithoulkas said the idea for acquiring the property came up in recent discussions he had with HHHunt officials about potential sites for the county museum.
"What I think it does is provide an opportunity for public use and economic development on 895, which is an underutilized asset," Vithoulkas said in an interview before Wednesday's press conference. "It checks a lot of boxes, but it's a pretty forward looking."
While the transaction will need to be approved by the Henrico Board of Supervisors, Vithoulkas said the county's elected leaders are supportive of the idea. He said the Henrico County Economic Development Authority will use a bank loan to fund the purchase of the property, which the county will be paid off with general fund revenues.
Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the Varina District where the property is located, said a bond referendum will be required to fund the creation of the park and the recreational facilities officials are imagining for the property.
Both he and Vithoulkas said the project could take more than a decade to come to fruition, but that they expect to create a community advisory committee that will assist in the development of a master plan for the property.
"We'll take a step back, take a breath and figure out what’s best for the district," Nelson said. "I think us having the potential to rethink it opens up a whole new energy for the Varina district."
The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the deal next month.
