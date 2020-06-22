Henrico Police Chief Humberto Cardounel Jr. announced Monday that he will step down this summer while the county is offering enhanced retirement benefits as a cost-saving measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release announcing his retirement, the 32-year police veteran said his retirement will be effective Sept. 1.
"It is time for me to pass the torch onto the next generation of police leadership," he said.
“What this county has done for me over my career is immeasurable,” Cardounel said in the news release. “I only hope that I have been able to give something back and that in some small way I have helped move us forward. What my HCPD family has done for me I can never repay.”
A spokesman for the police department declined an interview request with Cardounel following the announcement.
Caroundel has been the county's police chief since 2016. His annual salary for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is $166,400.
“Hum has left an irreplaceable mark on Henrico and its Police Division, having served in nearly every facet of the agency’s work throughout his long, distinguished career,” said County Manager John Vithoulkas.
“Hum also has demonstrated what it means to serve with heart, and Henrico is stronger, safer and eternally grateful that he selected our community as his home.”
The county will conduct a national search to find a new police chief before Sept. 1, according to the news release.
