Henrico County has appointed Public Works Directors Steve Yob deputy manager for community operations effective March 28, county officials announced Monday.
Tim Foster, the current manager for community operations, is retiring this month after 31 years with the county.
The community operations manager is responsible for overseeing the Division of Recreation and Parks, the Henrico office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the departments of Public Utilities, Public Works and Real Property.
Yob has worked for the county since 2001, starting his career as the director of Public Utilities. He became the director of Public Works in 2012.
