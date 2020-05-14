The Henrico School Board has ruled out year-round instruction for the 2021-22 school year, but is still mulling whether to start classes before Labor Day.
The option of moving to a full-year calendar was presented Thursday as the system works to overcome disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials had weighed an earlier start to the school year for several months.
Although most board members spiked the idea, they asked school staff to survey families and delayed a vote on the 2021-22 calendar until June.
“We also need time to analyze the survey and digest it to make sure we’re making the best decision possible,” School Board member Alicia Atkins said.
Beth Teigan, chief of staff for Henrico public schools, said administrators thought the board should consider a year-round option because of the health crisis’ impact on instruction.
“Given the current conditions and the potential of future school closures leading to even greater learning gaps,” she said, “we wanted the board to look at all the options that are available.”
Under the extended school year proposal, classes would begin on July 26, 2021, and end on June 17, 2022. Students would then be off for two to four weeks during intercession periods in the fall, winter and spring.
If the school year still begins after Labor Day, classes would start on Sept. 8, 2021, and end on June 17, 2022.
Under the pre-Labor Day plan, schools would open on Aug. 23, 2021, with the last day of classes on June 3, 2022.
Last year, with the General Assembly’s repeal of the so-called Kings Dominion law, Virginia school divisions gained the ability to open before Labor Day without a special state waiver. The law, originally passed in 1986, was intended to protect millions of dollars of economic activity in the final weeks of summer.
Information about the proposed pre-Labor Day schedule was supposed to be presented at community meetings in March and April, but they were ultimately cancelled because of the health crisis.
School Board member Marcie Shea said should could see the benefits of an extended school year calendar as both an educator and mother of young children.
But she said she would want to consider public opinion before voting for such an option.
“I know my experiences are not necessarily indicative of all our stakeholders,” she said.
School Board member Kristi Kinsella said she would be open to pilot an extended-year program at one school, but she was not sold on the idea for now.
“It’s not what our community members, teachers or parents need,” she said. “I think right now we have too much stress right now.”
***
In other business Thursday, the School Board adopted a financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year after cutting general fund expenses by $10.5 million.
With Henrico anticipating less revenue than anticipated because of the health crisis, the county and the school division implemented a hiring freeze and eliminated plans for new initiatives, raises and hires to balance the new $509.9 million general fund budget for next year. The new budget is $4.5 million less than the current year’s general fund budget.
The plan eliminates money to build a new elementary school in the Fairfield District and expand Hungary Creek Middle School in western Henrico.
The county still intends to finish construction on the new J.R Tucker and Highland Springs high school buildings and the expansion of Holladay Elementary before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The budget cuts were made in conjunction with the county government as part of an overall reduction totaling nearly $100 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
