Henrico County public schools will postpone a final decision on redistricting because of meeting restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The School Board had planned to vote May 28 to adopt a final redistricting plan for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. A new date for the vote has not been scheduled.
"The final stages of the process -- including presentations, public hearings and the vote ... will occur at an undetermined time when the public can once again be engaged," the School Board said in a joint statement.
The school division announced the delay Monday, about two weeks after the School Board's last meeting.
A majority of the School Board members then supported cancelling the redistricting committee's remaining meetings, but still wanted to vote in May to adopt new school boundary maps.
Micky Ogburn, who represents the Three Chopt District on the School Board, said she changed her mind about maintaining the timeline after Gov. Ralph Northam on March 30 issued a stay-at-home order through June 10.
"My immediate reaction is we wouldn’t be able to work together on this in May," she said in a phone interview Tuesday. "This is what we feel is best for our community."
While the board has not met since its last meeting, Ogburn said she contacted Superintendent Amy Cashwell after the governor's announcement. Ogburn said Cashwell then consulted each board member individually.
The School Board is still expected to meet for its regular meeting at the end of this month, but the board has not yet decided whether it should meet in person or hold the meeting virtually.
Ogburn said the School Board wanted to announce the decision about putting off the redistricting vote as soon as possible. "We didn't feel like we could wait," she said. "We're getting tons of enough phone calls and questions."
The redistricting committee has worked with Ohio-based consultant Cropper GIS since September to craft recommendations to alleviate overcrowding in schools, plan for future growth and break up concentrations of poverty at schools.
The school division made those goals the priority for the process, but dozens of parents have raised objections to the draft plans, saying they violate guidelines intended to keep neighborhood schools and school feeder patterns intact where possible.
About 4,500 students would be moved to new schools under the two remaining options under consideration. At the redistricting committee's last meeting in February, volunteers were unable to come to a consensus on any of 14 remaining points of contention Cropper had identified.
Unresolved issues include overcrowding at River's Edge Elementary School in both options and zoning for Magnolia Ridge and the new River Mill development.
School planning staff will review the options for further revision to develop final recommendations to the School Board.
"The board will continue to review the committee's work so that when public hearings are rescheduled, the board will be ready to respond to public feedback with revisions as may be necessary, and ultimately bring the process to a vote," the School Board said. "For now however, we recognize the community's need to focus on the current health crisis, and will be making no final decisions at this time."
