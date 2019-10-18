The parents of a Henrico County student who was allegedly assaulted by his teammates on the Short Pump Middle School football team two years ago are suing the school system for $350,000.
In a complaint filed Tuesday in Henrico County Circuit Court, the parents allege that the school’s principal at the time, Thomas McAuley, an unnamed athletic director and their son’s football coach failed to create a "safe, non-discriminatory and inclusive environment" by allowing students to harass and physically assault their then-12-year-old, who has special needs, in violation of his constitutional and legal rights.
All three officials, according to the suit, were informed that at least one white student had been using racial slurs and taunting African American teammates before an incident on Oct. 13, 2017 that was captured on video and posted online. The video elicited public outrage and brought the team’s football season to an abrupt end.
The lawsuit, filed by Robin Hughes and Quentin Johnson, says the football coach told the student's father a week before the incident that school administrators decided students could not be in the locker room unsupervised. But, the suit claims, students were left alone for "a significant period of time" as they prepared for practice Oct. 13, 2017.
The suit alleges that the student and a black teammate were subjected to "demeaning simulated sex acts, bullying, harassment, racial slurs, ridiculing and taunting" that were filmed and shared on social media. The video showed some football players simulating sex acts on black peers, along with racist commentary.
HCPS spokesman Andy Jenks stated in an email Friday morning that the school division had not been served with the complaint and would respond "at the appropriate time."
"Regardless, we were saddened by the contents of video recordings of the incident which were widely condemned by HCPS at the time," he wrote. "As was made clear then and throughout the ensuing two years, there is no place in Henrico County Public Schools for the behavior depicted in the videos of that incident."
The family's lawyer, Charlotte Hodges, said in an interview Friday that the family notified its intention to file suit in spring 2018, but delayed bringing it to court until the student felt ready.
The complaint says he has suffered "extreme emotional distress, pain, suffering and inconvenience."
The family is alleging that the defendants' negligence resulted in a violation of their son's right to a free and adequate public education even after he was granted a waiver to attend another school.
Hodges said the family may seek to settle the case in order to avoid a trial that could attract unwanted publicity. "I'm not sure what the end result will be, but if we can resolve without my young client reliving this in court, we certainly would want to try doing that," she said.
A hearing in the case has not been scheduled.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
