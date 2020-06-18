After successfully lobbying the General Assembly last year to let school divisions start classes before Labor Day, the Henrico school division will still begin its school year after the holiday in 2021.
On Thursday, following an hour long discussion about reopening schools this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county School Board unanimously adopted a 2021-2022 calendar with a Sept. 8 start.
School Board members last month eliminated the idea of year-round instruction in 2021-2022 to help students overcome learning gaps from the loss of classroom instruction this year, but delayed a final vote to solicit more public input.
About half of the13,803 respondents to a school system survey favored the traditional post-Labor Day start, and School Board members worried about the unpredictability of the health crisis and whether construction on three schools will be completed on time. The school year is slated to end June 17, 2022.
The county government and school division in 2018 vowed to rebuild J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools by the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The school division is also expanding Holladay Elementary School to double its capacity before then.
"I'm hesitant to make a change like this if we have another pause in learning," said School Board member Micky Ogburn. "I think we need to give the most flexibility possible."
Virginia school divisions recently gained the ability to open before Labor Day without a special state waiver following the General Assembly's repeal of the so-called Kings Dominion law last year. The law, originally passed in 1986, was intended to protect millions of dollars of economic activity in the final weeks of summer.
Henrico officials had been advocating for the change, but the current school year was upended after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools closed in March because of the pandemic.
The board engaged in a lengthy discussion Thursday about how the school division can reopen this fall under state guidelines intended to limit the spread of the disease.
Earlier this week, the school system announced that it is developing plans where students alternate between in-school and virtual instruction when classes resume in September. The tentative plans would also allow families to opt out of returning to school buildings and continue online learning.
"Ultimately we're basing this on the assumption that the majority of our students will want to return," said Superintendent Amy Cashwell.
Beth Teigan, chief of staff for Henrico public schools, said there are three scenarios under consideration envision rotating when students come to school -- either by time of day, or alternating days or weeks.
"The two groups might alternate days or weeks on campus to build a blended learning environment," she said. "Having fewer students on campus will make it easier to implement social distancing guidelines."
The 2020-2021 school year is expected to begin Sept. 8.
