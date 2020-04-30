Henrico County officials say there are no signs of widespread COVID-19 infections among its essential staff after testing more than 1,000 people in a new publicly managed testing site at Virginia Center Commons.
With per capita testing in Virginia lagging behind nearly every state and Henrico at the epicenter of the pandemic in the region, the county is testing the area's essential public employees to determine whether it's safe for them to stay on the front lines.
After testing more than 1,000 people at the drive-through clinic that opened April 22, the county said only one of its employees has tested positive.
A GRTC bus driver also tested positive after visiting the site this week, according to the regional transit agency.
The tests are voluntary and free for some public front line workers, but the county is generally expecting partner agencies and other localities to reimburse some costs for testing their employees.
The testing site is the only one in the area coordinated by a local government, according to county officials.
The operation costs about $33,600 each day, and could amount to approximately $750,000 when it concludes next Tuesday, said Deputy County Manager Tony McDowell.
McDowell said a majority of the people tested so far are county employees, but was unable to provide more specific estimates.
He said the results so far are a relief for officials coping with the health crisis while trying to protect the public.
“We can say fairly conclusively that we do not have a large number of infected employees working on the front line, which also means that they are not asymptomatic carriers of the virus,” McDowell said.
In the Richmond area, as of Wednesday evening, there are 1,864 cases: 876 in Henrico County, 531 in Chesterfield County, 339 in Richmond and 118 in Hanover County.
The region has 144 deaths attributed to the virus: 100 in Henrico, 20 in Chesterfield, 15 in Richmond and 9 in Hanover.
McDowell and other officials say police, emergency responders and other front line workers' proximity to potential carriers could lead to infections and potentially create worker shortages that can strain essential public services.
In addition to GRTC, the county has entered into agreements with Richmond International Airport, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the counties of Powhatan and Dinwiddie and several others to test their employees at the county-run site.
McDowell said Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield and Hanover did not form agreements with the county. "All parties agreed to continue discussing the possibilities for joint testing in the future," he said.
Announcing its second positive case Wednesday evening, GRTC said there could be service delays and suspensions this week as its employees can take paid time off to get tested.
Agency spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said there were no significant delays Thursday morning. A news release later said there could be hourlong delays or suspension of service Friday.
If bus service is cancelled, the agency will provide on-demand transit service for urgent and essential trips to medical facilities.
GRTC CEO Julie Timm praised the county for opening the testing site.
Said Timm: "This service will allow us to quickly identify and contain any potential spread of the virus to other operators and staff, ensure all GRTC employees who test positive receive early and full medical care, and minimize service disruptions for our riders."
Pennsylvania-based Denturst Optimized Care Solutions began administering the tests on Wednesday last week under a contract with Henrico. The testing site features large white tents, about 40 staffers, six drive-thru lanes and the capacity to administer 700 tests per day.
The University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Lab Services are processing the tests, which check patients for antigens and antibodies related to the disease.
The antibody tests give patients an idea of whether they previously caught the disease and have since recovered, McDowell said. About two dozen of the 1,043 people who were tested at the site as of 5 p.m. Tuesday have shown signs of developing antibodies.
Before, the county was offering tests for its employee at a clinic near its campus. McDowell said opening a larger test site made it possible to offer the test to more county employees and other agencies all at once.
McDowell said the idea has been discussing the idea frequently with area officials since mid-March, and that the county reached out to Dentrust after consulting emergency management officials in the Philadelphia area.
The testing site is not open to the public. The county is inviting its employees' spouses and essential staff from long-term care facilities, neighboring localities and government agencies to make appointments to get tested at the site.
Rose Pace said GRTC is still looking for a medical provider to conduct on-site testing at its facilities.
Union leaders who represent the agency's drivers and mechanics included on-site testing in recent demands for hazard pay and other concessions during the crisis.
"The problem is there aren’t many vendors available right now. If we can secure a vendor, we understand it will take several days or more to set up an on-site test," she said. "We haven’t given up on this effort."
Testing at Virginia Center Commons will conclude Tuesday, but McDowell said the site could remain open if any partner agencies still need to test their employees.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment every day.
