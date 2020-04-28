Some Henrico County residents who normally cast votes at assisted living centers susceptible to the coronavirus will be directed elsewhere for the upcoming June primary.
With retirement communities and long-term care facilities imposing lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, Henrico’s Director of Elections Mark Coakley is asking the county to temporarily suspend voting at four of its precincts and shift those voters to nearby locations:
- Westminster Canterbury voters will be assigned to Belmont Recreation Center, 2 miles away;
- Stratford Hall ManorCare voters will be assigned to Moody Middle School, 1 mile away;
- Chestnut Grove Assisted Living voters will be assigned to Brookland Middle School, 1 mile away;
- The Hermitage at Cedarfield voters will be assigned to Pocahontas Middle School, 2 miles away.
“Voters will receive notices of the new location just for the June 23 primary election,” Coakley said. “We are encouraging all voters to vote by absentee mail for this election if they feel uncomfortable going to their polling place.”
The precincts would open up again for the November general election, he said.
The temporary move is intended to protect voters, election officials and vulnerable residents at the facilities. The Board of Supervisors is expected to finalize the decision next month.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts, said the long-term care facilities are at high risk for outbreaks.
“No one should be going into them unless they work there,” he said Tuesday.
The health district is currently monitoring outbreaks at 23 long-term care facilities in the city and county.
Nearly 100 people in Henrico have died because of the disease, the second-most of any locality in the state.
Residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center — not to be confused with Westminster Canterbury — make up about half of the county’s fatalities.
Two residents and four staff members at Westminster Canterbury have tested positive for COVID-19. Cedarfield confirmed a fifth case among its residents Tuesday afternoon.
The other two facilities — Stratford Hall ManorCare and Chestnut Grove — have not disclosed whether any of their residents or employees are infected.
Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this month delayed the June primary by two weeks after imposing stay-at-home and business restrictions through June 10.
A Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is the only countywide race. The candidates are Daniel M. Gade, Thomas A. Speciale II, and Alissa A. Baldwin.
In the eastern part of Henrico, U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, is facing challenger R. Cazel Levine for their party’s nomination.
***
In other business Tuesday, supervisors approved a business tax cut and decided to cap the county’s real estate tax at its current rate for the 2020 calendar year.
The real estate tax rate would remain at 87 cents per $100 of assessed value. The first half of the annual payment is due Aug. 5. The board recently voted to postpone the due date two months to assist property owners during the COVID-19 crisis.
The decision Tuesday does not preclude the county from lowering the tax rate before it adopts a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Based on annual property assessments, most county households will still pay more if the rate stays the same.
Raising the county threshold on the business license tax by $100,000 to $500,000 starting July 1 will erase that levy for 500 companies.
About 80% of businesses in the county, approximately 15,000, will be exempt from the tax since their annual earnings are under the threshold. Businesses that make more than $500,000 annually can deduct that amount before calculating what they owe.
The pandemic and economic shutdown wrecked the county’s initial budget plans for next year. After presenting a $1.4 billion financial plan early in March, county officials reduced revenue projections for next year by nearly $100 million.
Deputy Director of Finance Meghan Coates said the county will release more details at the end of the week about cuts it can make to bridge a $12.8 million gap in the revised budget proposal.
