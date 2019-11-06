election day

"I Voted" stickers are given to voters at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Stephanie Lynch won a special election for the 5th District Richmond City Council seat Tuesday.

Lynch received just about 28% of the vote. Her closest opponent won about 16%. Eight candidates vied to replace Councilman Parker Agelasto on the nine-member council. She will take office Dec. 1.

Here's how Richmond's 5th District voted in the special election Tuesday.

Data provided by the Virginia Department of Elections. 

Overall:

Stephanie A. Lynch - 1,982 - 27.56%

Mamie L. Taylor - 1,119 - 15.56%

Thad M. Williamson - 1,092  -15.18%

Nicholas S. Da Silva - 1,014 - 14.10%

H.W. "Chuck" Richardson - 876 - 12.18%

Jer'Mykeal D. McCoy - 792 - 11.01%

Robin Denise Mines -  217 - 3.02%

Graham J. Sturm -  75 - 1.04%

Write-In - 25 - 0.35%

North of the River

Carytown / City Stadium – (precinct 501)

LYNCH- 401

WILLIAMSON – 292

DA SILVA – 210

RICHARDSON - 160

TAYLOR - 112

MCCOY - 95

MINES - 15

STURM - 11

Byrd Park area - (precinct 503)

LYNCH - 274

WILLIAMSON - 255

RICHARDSON -  239

MCCOY - 213

TAYLOR - 193

DA SILVA - 156

MINES - 22

STURM - 13

Randolph / part Fan District - (precinct 504)

LYNCH – 307

DA SILVA -236

TAYLOR - 214

WILLIAMSON - 211

RICHARDSON - 155

MCCOY - 120

MINES - 28

STURM - 17

Oregon Hill / part of Fan District (precinct 505)

LYNCH -220

DA SILVA – 209

MCCOY - 121

RICHARDSON- 36

TAYLOR - 36

STURM - 15

MINES - 8

WILLIAMSON - 6

South of the River:

Woodland Heights (precinct 508)

LYNCH - 355

WILLIAMSON - 139

TAYLOR - 68

DA SILVA - 58

RICHARDSON -  38

MCCOY - 44

MINES - 8

STURM -  6

Reedy Creek / Northrop (precinct 509)

TAYLOR - 198

LYNCH - 134

RICHARDSON - 100

MCCOY - 93

MINES - 77

WILLIAMSON - 54

DA SILVA - 52

STURM - 4

Swansboro (precinct 510)

LYNCH - 249

TAYLOR - 234

RICHARDSON - 135

WILLIAMSON - 93

MCCOY - 91

DA SILVA - 67

MINES -  54

STURM - 5

