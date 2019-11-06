Stephanie Lynch won a special election for the 5th District Richmond City Council seat Tuesday.
Lynch received just about 28% of the vote. Her closest opponent won about 16%. Eight candidates vied to replace Councilman Parker Agelasto on the nine-member council. She will take office Dec. 1.
Here's how Richmond's 5th District voted in the special election Tuesday.
Data provided by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Overall:
Stephanie A. Lynch - 1,982 - 27.56%
Mamie L. Taylor - 1,119 - 15.56%
Thad M. Williamson - 1,092 -15.18%
Nicholas S. Da Silva - 1,014 - 14.10%
H.W. "Chuck" Richardson - 876 - 12.18%
Jer'Mykeal D. McCoy - 792 - 11.01%
Robin Denise Mines - 217 - 3.02%
Graham J. Sturm - 75 - 1.04%
Write-In - 25 - 0.35%
North of the River
Carytown / City Stadium – (precinct 501)
LYNCH- 401
WILLIAMSON – 292
DA SILVA – 210
RICHARDSON - 160
TAYLOR - 112
MCCOY - 95
MINES - 15
STURM - 11
Byrd Park area - (precinct 503)
LYNCH - 274
WILLIAMSON - 255
RICHARDSON - 239
MCCOY - 213
TAYLOR - 193
DA SILVA - 156
MINES - 22
STURM - 13
Randolph / part Fan District - (precinct 504)
LYNCH – 307
DA SILVA -236
TAYLOR - 214
WILLIAMSON - 211
RICHARDSON - 155
MCCOY - 120
MINES - 28
STURM - 17
Oregon Hill / part of Fan District (precinct 505)
LYNCH -220
DA SILVA – 209
MCCOY - 121
RICHARDSON- 36
TAYLOR - 36
STURM - 15
MINES - 8
WILLIAMSON - 6
South of the River:
Woodland Heights (precinct 508)
LYNCH - 355
WILLIAMSON - 139
TAYLOR - 68
DA SILVA - 58
RICHARDSON - 38
MCCOY - 44
MINES - 8
STURM - 6
Reedy Creek / Northrop (precinct 509)
TAYLOR - 198
LYNCH - 134
RICHARDSON - 100
MCCOY - 93
MINES - 77
WILLIAMSON - 54
DA SILVA - 52
STURM - 4
Swansboro (precinct 510)
LYNCH - 249
TAYLOR - 234
RICHARDSON - 135
WILLIAMSON - 93
MCCOY - 91
DA SILVA - 67
MINES - 54
STURM - 5
