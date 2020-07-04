Erica Swann’s 5-year-old hand gripped her father’s finger as she squinted at the photo of a Black teenager stationed around the Robert E. Lee monument.
“This is Trayvon Martin,” Eli Swann said. “A bad person sent him to heaven over a bag of candy.”
She nodded, pulling on her pigtails as her glittery T-shirt that said “Glam Start-Up Kit” glimmered in the Saturday sun. Even as Fourth of July celebrations went on throughout the country, leaving behind a wake of fireworks and barbecue grilling, the U.S. continues to grapple with its racial reckoning.
And one day, he said, that will affect his little girl.
Richmond itself is in its 37th day of protests, part of the nationwide outcry against police violence that’s seen Confederate monuments toppled and various police departments, not including Richmond, defunded.
A “Free the People” car rally, made up of more than 40 vehicles, protested against mass incarceration, evictions, white supremacy and more Saturday evening outside of the Richmond City Justice Center. A parade honoring Black joy took place shortly after at the Market @ 25th, where dozens marched to demand a civilian review board with subpoena power; for the names of Richmond police officers under use-of-force investigations to be released; to defund the police and allocate that money toward Black communities; establish a civilian review board with subpoena power; drop protesters’ charges; and remove all monuments to white supremacy.
But with the minor victories — the ongoing removal of Confederate monuments among them — comes the reminder that a pandemic rages on, evidenced by the surplus of masks covering faces Saturday. And it’s one Black and Hispanic people currently endure the brunt of while they march against an unjust system.
“Here we are today, still fighting and that’s prevalent to what Fourth of July means. We’re still different,” said Swann, who’s lived in Richmond the past 24 years. “Fighting for Africans to be free, not so much from chains but mentally and spiritually.”
Yet for the first time since he can remember, Swann, 48, feels an unaccustomed sense of hope that the U.S. could right itself and push forward — that change is coming.
He walked toward the shaded tent that’s offered reprieve from the simmering heat this past month and where he’s built a community who registers people to vote. As of Saturday, they’ve reached more than 300 people, the bulk of whom Swann said would be first-time voters.
The tent at the left side of the Confederate horse, one of many wrapping the graffitied Lee monument, has amassed various donations of food, snacks and water to hand out to protesters and people lounging. For Ida Allen, whose days start at 7 a.m. to set up, being part of this gathering was a way to be involved in the movement without risking re-traumatizing herself by marching. The first few nights of protests, she was tear gassed by police multiple times, Allen said. She’s not sure she can face that again.
“It’s a family out here,” Allen said, and it’s one that’s helped her heal, she added.
The experience has spurred her to start Richmond Action Alliance, a nonprofit focused on voter registration, talks of racial justice and bridging local government with the community. This movement is a conversation starter, said Allen, and one that will turn loss into celebration.
Her partner Crystal Suber agreed and looked toward the monument, a symbol that once revered a Confederate general now wrapped in condemnations against police and white supremacy. She remembers marching for Travyon Martin in Washington after he was killed and shook her head. That was just eight years ago.
“Everything that’s going on is forcing this country to recognize history,” Suber said, clarifying that her real Fourth of July is Juneteenth, the commemoration of the last enslaved people in the South finding out about the Emancipation Proclamation. “People say this is dividing us but a lot of this has brought us together … and it’s been beautiful.”
The barricades, now completely filled with art that urges peace and the defunding of police, created a protective perimeter for families gathered around with their kids, who spent their holiday dancing and whirling at the base of the statue. People grilled and offered free food to passersby as music lifting up Black artists reverberated through Monument Avenue, which once barred Black people from purchasing homes. Protester-made crosswalks lined the north and south side of the circle with added ramps for wheelchair accessibility.
A family of six hung around on the steps, with a pair of twins in matching tees playing around as the father explained why they’re here, and how they’re witnessing the world change before them, just as Swann did with his daughter moments prior.
One daughter grabbed one sliver of chalk from the ground vigorously, scribbling on the top of the stairs next to her sisters before standing up and grinning at her masterpiece, now etched onto history. She looked up at her father, then back out onto the circle renamed in honor of Marcus-David Peters and, slowly, put her fist in the air.
