With about two months to go until the traditional start of school, Richmond-area education leaders and families are scrambling to decide what reopening should look like as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
There are options - many, many options - for how to return to school buildings shuttered since Gov. Ralph Northam in March ordered them closed to curb transmission of the virus. In all cases, school officials and families are trying to balance competing priorities: protecting students and staff from COVID-19 and ensuring the welfare of students who need to be in school, both to learn and to thrive.
Each school system planning for in-person teaching has to submit a plan to the state detailing how the school system plans to minimize the spread of the virus. All Richmond-area school systems are weighing options that include allowing students the choice of continuing virtual learning if families aren't comfortable sending them back.
Richmond Public Schools has convened a re-opening committee that helped draft four scenarios for in-person learning. Schedule two, where students would come to school for two days and then have a virtual day on Friday, seems to be the most favored among parents and teachers, survey results presented at a June 29 school board work session show.
It's unclear whether some students would attend on Mondays and Wednesdays, while others attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Superintendent Jason Kamras said it can also look like a Monday and Tuesday schedule with a deep clean Tuesday to prepare for a second group of students who would attend Wednesday and Thursday. The district is weighing both options.
Kamras has said he would like to see a plan allowing high-needs students, such as those with Individual Education Plans, or economically disadvantaged students to attend school five days a week.
These students, which account for 55% of RPS students according to VDOE data, are eligible for free and reduced meals; receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; are eligible for Medicaid; or are undocumented or experiencing homelessness.
Some parents will simply refuse to send their students back to school, Kamras said during a work session. Richmond and other school districts in the region are weighing an option to allow parents to continue virtual learning.
The Richmond School Board is scheduled to vote on the matter on July 9, but a majority of the board said they would like more advice from the medical community regarding re-opening, which could push back a decision.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, a group representing 67,000 pediatricians,last week issued guidance that called for getting students back in classrooms as soon as possible.
Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Gill stated in a letter that the district is weighing a few options that include a hybrid model allowing for in-person and virtual instruction. Spearheading the charge is a group of about 100 stakeholders, including teachers, support staff, principals, division leaders, curriculum specialists, parents, students, community members, and others who comprise a “Return to Learning taskforce.”
“While we are eager for our students and staff to return, we must do it safely and responsibly,” Gill said in a statement.
The school system’s spokesperson, Chris Whitley, said the board is expected to have a July 14 update regarding re-opening. The district has also received $4.1 million in federal CARES act funds, which is payment provided by the federal government to cushion school districts who experienced financial loss.
"Purchasing laptops for all high school students and students in grades three through five is a high priority," Whitley said in a statement. He also said the funds will be used to purchase personal hygiene equipment, personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, face shields, and thermometers. The district also wants to have "sick areas" for sick students according to the statement.
In Henrico, the board is weighing two options for re-opening: a hybrid and a virtual-only.
Like Richmond, parents may have the option to opt out of in-person instruction and do virtual learning only. The district did not respond by press time to offer additional information.
Grappling with how to return to a somewhat traditional school day for the nearly 63,000 Chesterfield County Public School students, the district has six options on the table.
The options are: return to school normally; maintain virtual learning; school is open five days for instruction with students, divided by 50% of the school’s population, attending on alternating days; 50% of students go to school Tuesday and Thursday and the remaining 50% attend Wednesday and Friday; split by 50% again, the students are in the classroom for two consecutive days and the students are divided into quarters, each section only attending school once a week. With any of the in-person options, the students will have virtual learning on non-classroom days.
“Our goal is to get as many of our students back into the buildings as possible but safety,” Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during a June 23 virtual school board work session.
“There’s just not a whole lot of space to begin with in our schools and to focus on having an adequate social distancing practice is going to be a challenge for us this fall,” Taylor added.
The county school board is expected to vote on the options at a specially scheduled July 21 meeting. Families will have the option to keep their student in virtual learning no matter which option is chosen.
Besides determining a reopening plan, the school system is working on a guideline for wearing masks in all buildings, providing each student with a Chromebook and hiring a full-time nurse for every school.
School board Vice chairwoman Dorothy Heffron said during the work session she will not vote on a reopening plan until it's confirmed each of the system’s 62 schools will have a nurse. Superintendent Merv Daugherty said he hopes to have the confirmation in “the next two to three weeks.”
