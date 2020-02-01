A school building officials say was the first intentionally built for Richmond’s black students after the Civil War will become a VCU Child Development Center under the terms of a deal under review by the school system, city and university.
The center would primarily serve children of VCU employees, with 48 of 148 slots reserved at no cost for children from the Carver and Gilpin Court communities, according to a draft of the agreement. Those donated slots have an annual value of about $500,000, and would help meet a deep need for affordable childcare in the city, said Second District Councilwoman Kim Gray, who represents the area.
The Moore Street School, which deteriorated as it aged, adjacent from George W. Carver Elementary School, is one of many buildings on the school system’s books that School Board members want to see offloaded.
Jerome Legions, president of the Carver Civic Association, welcomed the arrangement.
“Anything that becomes an enhancement to the educational process in the city of Richmond is a good thing. It would give the parents there an opportunity to seek employment, enhance the kids' learning process; it’s a benefit,” Legions said.
He said the deal seems equitable because VCU will also be providing some wrap-around services for students in addition to the reserved pre-school spaces and will breathe new life into a historic building, originally constructed in 1887, which has needed attention for years.
Gray, a former School Board member, helped broker the deal after approaching VCU and local nonprofits for years. She said she eventually sat down with VCU School of Education officials to talk about expanding their program and Moore Street made sense due to its proximity to Carver Elementary.
Gray said VCU is working around the cost of providing free slots by utilizing Early Childhood Education Master’s students for many of its programs.
The deal would take the Moore Street building off of RPS’ books and the city would sell it to VCU for one dollar in exchange for the reserved spaces.
In addition to childcare, the center plans to offer other literacy and workforce programs for Carver and Gilpin residents and professional development for Carver Elementary teachers.
Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young, chairman of the board’s Surplussed Property Committee, said the board has reached a consensus on the agreement and will be moving forward quickly, a step he’d like to see repeated with other properties, such as the Arthur Ashe Center.
The city is the titleholder of all school properties, so when a building is no longer being used by the district the School Board can vote to surplus the property, enact a quitclaim deed and turn it back over to city management.
The Moore Street School was surplussed in 2010 but the board has not yet passed a quitclaim resolution to officially turn over control and allow the city to sign official paperwork on the deal.
Young said he has identified eight other underused or vacant properties he would like to take off of the books in 2020. Although the properties are rarely used, Young said they rack up nearly $700,000 in utility and maintenance costs annually, from water and electricity service to grounds-keeping.
The board would have to pass separate resolutions for each, which could result in similar agreements or extra revenue in the case of a developer.
“My perspective is, there’s enough property on that list that we can likely build or come close to building a new elementary school with what we have,” Young said.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said the Moore Street deal isn’t necessarily a template for other vacant properties going forward but that RPS and the city share a goal of getting rid of vacant and unused buildings and increasing revenues for students.
However, since the school system is not the owner of any of the properties it manages, the district has no legal say in negotiations with parties interested in the properties, which Kamras said leaves them in a “political and legal no man’s land.”
He said the key for other vacant properties is figuring out a way to ensure RPS continues to see fair returns for buildings it manages.
