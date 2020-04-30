About this series
Memories from an RTD reader
I knew it was to be a memorable day when I looked up and saw VCU’s pep band floating down San Antonio’s River Walk on a barge. Nothing gets a Rams fan’s juices flowing like hearing the thumping of The War Song on game day. My family and I, clad in VCU gold, were enjoying Tex-Mex fare and the electric vibe of the Elite Eight when a stranger in Jayhawks gear approached. He said he wanted to apologize.
“For what?”
His smug response, “For what our Jayhawks are about to do to your Rams.”
I could understand his arrogance. Kansas was the tourney’s No. 1 seed. Two days earlier, they clobbered UR in their Sweet Sixteen matchup. Yet, this guy had disrespected our Rams. Heck, every hoop guru in the country had disrespected our Rams.
As we know, VCU silenced the Rock Chalk chants of those cocky Kansas fans. It was an exhilarating experience like none other in VCU history. We searched for our rude intruder. I so (vengefully) wanted to apologize for what our Rams had done to his Jayhawks. Oddly, Kansas fans had disappeared.
If my unknown friend is reading this, so sorry ... NOT.
— Steve Moore
RAMS REMOVE ALL DOUBT
Jamie Skeen is scared to death of heights. So as Virginia Commonwealth’s forward started up the ladder to snip a piece of championship net, he stopped on the second rung.
Skeen is 6-foot-9, but that was barely enough to reach the net with the scissors. Somewhat nervously — he was afraid teammate Ed Nixon was going to shake the ladder — he finally got his piece of twine.
“I’m on cloud nine right now,” Skeen said, relieved after he climbed down.
That scene was appropriate, because Skeen and the Rams climbed heights unimaginable Sunday. VCU is going to the Final Four.
The Rams continued their romp through the Southwest Region, taking down the final No.1 seed left in the NCAA tournament, storied Kansas, 71-61 in the final at the Alamodome and punching their ticket to Houston.
VCU (28-11), the third 11th seed to make the Final Four, will play eighth-seeded Butler (26-9), the Southeast Region champ, in another improbable matchup Saturday at 6:09 p.m.
“Nobody else believes it but us,” Rams point guard Joey Rodriguez said. “We’re shocking the world, but we’re not shocking each other. We always knew we could come out and compete with these teams.”
Who can doubt the Rams at this point? A team that was much maligned as an unworthy at-large selection, a team that finished fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association — and needed a last-second shot from Skeen to advance past the quarterfinals in the CAA tournament — a team that hasn’t snipped nets all year because it didn’t even win the CAA, has put it all together with a stunning, head-shaking run.
“It wasn’t in our heads earlier [that we could get to the Final Four],” Nixon said. “Once we beat USC, it was like, ‘OK.’ Then we beat — was it Georgetown? — it was like, ‘OK.’ Then we beat Purdue, was it? It was like all right, we can do this. Came here and beat Florida State, the best defensive team in the nation. It was like all right, they’re tough, but they ain’t that tough. And now we beat a No. 1 seed.”
Kansas came in as the second-ranked team in the nation, with a 35-2 record. In the pregame meeting for captains, Rodriguez said one of the Jayhawks’ Morris twins — Marcus or Markieff, he didn’t know which one — told him, “Y’all had a good run. It’s about to end now.”
“We’ll see,” Rodriguez said.
The Jayhawks cut the gap to two with 13 minutes remaining, and things seemed to be unraveling for the Rams.
Coach Shaka Smart had been hit with his first technical of the year after Nixon was called for an offensive foul.
The crowd of 14,299, heavy with Kansas supporters and sensing the kill, raised the noise to an almost deafening level.
“That was crazy because the crowd got so loud,” Skeen said. “I’m not going to lie. I was nervous. At the same time, I knew we could counterpunch.”
Skeen made two free throws. Darius Theus made a layup. Toby Veal made a hook shot. Skeen made a 3-pointer, and suddenly VCU was back up by nine with 10:52 left.
Skeen, the region’s most valuable player, had 26 points and 10 rebounds. He hit four of the Rams’ 12 3-pointers.
The Rams spent a long time celebrating.
As they were waiting for the trophy to be presented, freshman Rob Brandenberg did a little dance on the stage.
“Coach didn’t tell me we were going to the Final Four when he was recruiting me,” he said.
They eventually made their way into the stands to slap hands with a strong contingent of fans and family members. Smart, the last one up the ladder, walked around with the net around his neck.
“Ever seen the movie ‘Major League?’” he said. “I can’t say exactly what the guy says, but they get in some situations, and there’s only one thing left to do, win the whole blank thing. And that’s all there is left to do.”
STARS WERE TRIPPED, DANCING WITH RAMS
The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams were dissed by the ESPN experts on Selection Sunday.
They were exiled to Dayton for a play-in game.
They were matched against teams from bigger conferences, programs that command national attention, even if they don’t always deserve it.
In every game, the Rams were expected to lose.
But they kept winning.
The Rams didn’t just make it to the Big Dance, as the NCAA tournament is known.
The Rams did not just enjoy one dance with the stars.
They have outdanced the stars.
Sunday, they outdanced the biggest star of them all, Kansas, the lone remaining No. 1 seed in the field.
The road to the national championship seemed wide open for the Jayhawks.
Then the Rams threw up a roadblock.
VCU is among the tournament’s remaining four stars and will be in the Lone Star state for the Final Four in Houston.
VCU beat Kansas 71-61 on Sunday. The Rams didn’t squeak out a victory on a last-second shot. This was no fluke.
None of VCU’s victories — let us count the victims again, Southern California, Georgetown, Purdue, Florida State and now Kansas — came because VCU was lucky.
Only one game was close, the 72-71 victory over Florida State on Friday.
Sunday, the Rams held a 14-point halftime lead, then took the best Kansas could offer, a 17-5 run to start the second half, and never flinched.
Instead, they made pressure-filled shots and took the rock chalk, Jayhawk out of Kansas.
Jamie Skeen, VCU’s 6-foot-9, 240-pound senior, was selected as the Southwest Region’s most outstanding player.
His 26 points and 10 rebounds were crucial on Sunday.
Skeen relished the opportunity to face the much-heralded Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff, the 6-9, 235 and 6-10, 245 inside players for Kansas.
“Both those guys are really good,” Skeen said. “They’re NBA talent. I came into the game thinking they were buttheads on the court, but when I got on the court, I found out they were really cool.
“We had a mutual conversation. And I played well against them. I’m glad.”
But this Rams’ run through the NCAA field is best summed up by two plays made by Joey Rodriguez and Bradford Burgess.
Rodriguez, VCU’s 5-10 senior point guard, shot an air ball on a 3-point attempt with 6:32 left in the game and VCU leading 57-49.
Ninety seconds later, Rodriguez was in almost the same spot with the same shot, this time with VCU leading 57-52. He never hesitated. This time, the 3-pointer dropped through the net.
“Brandon [Rozzell] told me, ‘Don’t worry. Shoot the next one,’” Rodriguez said. “That’s what I did. I came off the screen, nobody was there, they were tired and I hit the shot.”
The next time down the court, after Kansas had cut the deficit to six points, Rodriguez drove the baseline, went into the air and seemed to be in no-man’s land with an excellent chance that his layup attempt would be blocked. Instead, he rifled a pass to Burgess at the top of the key.
Burgess buried a 3-pointer to deflect another Jayhawks comeback attempt.
“It was a tough pass by Joey,” Burgess said. “I didn’t think he saw me, but he found me, and I knocked it down.”
For five straight games, the Rams have found themselves and knocked down opponents.
Two more knockdowns, and the Rams win the national championship.
No one should doubt them now.
