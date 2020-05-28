During her morning prayers this week Melody Hackney, superintendent of Hopewell Schools, at first resisted God’s tug to prepare remarks for the upcoming State Superintendent of the Year award.
“Truth be told, I think that’s a bit speculative [to draft remarks],” the Hopewell schools chief said through tears Thursday as she read her prepared statement, moments after being named Virginia’s superintendent of the year.
In a Thursday morning virtual ceremony, the Virginia Association of School Superintendents announced the eight regional superintendents, which Hackney won for Region I, before being named the overall state superintendent.
Growing up watching her grandmother teach on a reservation in Oklahoma, Hackney knew she wanted to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps.
“I watched her tenderly teach her children, who struggled, who came from poverty. She taught with her heart and took care of their basic needs before teaching them reading, writing and math,” Hackney said in an interview Thursday.
Hackney taught K-12 special education in Fairfax County before transitioning into administrative roles, including a decade as the Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent in North Carolina and four years as deputy superintendent at Mecklenburg County Public Schools in Virginia.
Nearly half of all Hopewell schools students live in poverty, according to state data. When Hackney joined the system five years ago, only one school was accredited. Now, all five are.
While Hackney recognizes the importance of school accreditation, she is more proud that her students love coming to school.
“It’s more important [that] we are building a culture that is going to take our kids to a much higher level than passing a test,” Hackney said.
In her first year, through informal and formal surveys, Hopewell students overwhelmingly said they hated school and didn’t see the value in coming every single day, Hackney said. Now, Hackney can walk into any classroom at any given school and see students fully engaged in learning, happy to be in school and having fun.
Linda Hyslop, vice chairwoman of the Hopewell School Board, said Hackney has turned the school system around in her five years at the helm.
“Melody has come to Hopewell and worked very diligently to make this school system a perfect place for children to come, learn and make a future,” Hyslop said in an interview.
As superintendent, Hackney introduced project-based learning, implementing hands-on activities into the classroom focusing on real world problems. For example, if students are learning about water quality they may build a dam or grow a garden, Hackney said.
Hyslop and several other school board members tuned in to Thursday’s video call, witnessing Hackney’s win.
Hackney is eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, announced in February.
