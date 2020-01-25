The City of Hopewell is advising residents to boil tap water before washing, cooking or eating.
The city issued the public notice on Saturday. According to a news release, the Virginia America Water Company is currently experiencing electrical issues and a water main break that is causing low water pressure in the city.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
