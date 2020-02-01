Two juvenile males have been arrested in Monday’s shooting death of a Hopewell man in the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue, Hopewell police said Saturday.
The juveniles were charged with second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and underage possession of a firearm in the slaying of Trayvon Lee Evans. They were taken to Crater Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
Hopewell police continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information to contact lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.
