On May 29, a police car burned in front of Richmond police headquarters; police in riot gear launched pepper spray; protesters marched in outrage into early morning against the police brutality that claimed George Floyd’s life.
The next day, a house next to Robert E. Lee Monument flung open its doors. The safe house, more than 40 days later, still hasn’t closed.
Not when tear gas canisters have made it onto their stoop, seeped into the house’s brick walls and set off flurries of coughing in the midst of a pandemic.
Not when police fired chemical agents into a crowd at the monument - of which the three-story home has a bird’s-eye view - almost 30 minutes before the curfew implemented by the city was set to take place.
Not even when 50 Virginia State Police officers thudded their riot shields in unison on the median just steps from their North Allen Avenue home, and stared down the house scrambled with protesters finding refuge from the flash bangs and pepper spray.
But one thing has changed in those 40 days. A few cardboard signs taped to the red brick exterior have establish boundaries.
“Please don’t help yourself onto the porch,” one reads, with a printed smiley face slapped on above to soften the blow.
On a recent afternoon, housemates Sebastian and Landon crouched over their Garnett’s Cafe order - a turkey, bacon and pickled jalapeno sandwich they’ve purchased more than 14 times in recent weeks - processing what’s unfolded on the porch that’s seen a throng of protesters run from a volley of tear gas and foam bullets. They’ve asked only their first names be used to protect the little privacy they have left since hundreds, including police, know who they are and where they live.
For more than a month, protesters have scattered to all three floors of the house, where the interior has been revamped into a small medical clinic made up of countless first-aid kits, eyewash solutions and over 40 cases of water bottles - none of which the people who live there purchased.
Sometimes they’ll walk out in the morning to $10 bills left on a porch table, which gets donated into local organizations or the Black Lives Matter organization. Other times, homemade food stuffed in coolers awaits them at the foot of the stairs.
After the Department of General Services took away the trash left behind on June 23, the basketball hoop stationed in the informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle was removed. Two replacements popped up the next day, with one graffitied to say “OUR HOOP.”
The baskets are now two of the most protected house residents, stored beside each other and on the house’s property so they remain untouched. Before nightfall, someone - they’re not sure who - carts them off to the circle for night time pickup games.
That’s one of the parts that makes the excessive cleaning and coronavirus testing worth it, they said. The house has had a front seat to the transformation of area around the Lee Monument into a community gathering place where people give what they have. The circle, they said, used to be “sterile” and “a waste of space a lot of the time.” Now, there’s yoga on Wednesdays, free bike repairs, projections of civil rights leaders cast onto the Confederate statue, and full meals grilled every day.
A predominantly white neighborhood, which may not have been part of previous social justice movements, now joins in the space, said Landon, describing Black Lives Matter signs in their windows and people cheering on the marchers.
But other residents continue to denounce the disruptions, he added, and view protesters as “violent rioters.” The house, which has a “vibe check the police” sign out front and a bedsheet-sized banner with “LOVE RVA” and the names of people killed by police - Marcus-David Peters; Eric Garner; Breonna Taylor; George Floyd - is unfazed. This is the least they can do in chaotic times, they said, and in tough situations, others saved them, too.
“It would feel wrong if we weren’t doing this. It’s a human duty,” Sebastian said. “People are getting gassed in the streets, I’m definitely going to open my door to let them in.”
