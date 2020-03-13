Richmond-area churches are taking extra precautions, with some even canceling in-person services, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decisions come as localities across the region declare states of emergency with the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia rising to 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Local officials, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, have urged organizers of events expecting to draw more than 100 people to cancel or postpone.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond, which covers most of the state, said diocesan facilities, including parishes, schools and residential adult care centers, are operating on a normal schedule.
Church services will go on as scheduled, the diocese said, but programs, events and meetings with more than 15 people are canceled through April 3.
The diocese is taking the following precautions, according to a statement:
- "Cease distribution of the Precious Blood";
- Recommending against shaking hands during the Sign of Peace in favor of a bow or verbal greeting;
- Recommending against holding hands during the Lord's Prayer;
- Removing Holy Water from the Baptismal and Holy Water fonts.
The national Presbyterian Church has suggested several modifications to services, including avoiding the shared bread loaf and common cup during communion and fist-bumping, waving or nodding during the passing of peace.
River Road Presbyterian Church is canceling in-person services for the next two weeks, Pastor Raymond Roberts said. The church, Roberts said, will hold online services for the first time.
"Everyone felt like this was the responsible way to care for others," he said, adding later: "This is going to be an experiment for us."
Third Church near the University of Richmond has also canceled its Sunday services, but only for this Sunday so far. The church is creating a guide for home worship.
"This is a remarkable opportunity for us to demonstrate the truth of what we believe, and to be people who do not act out of fear, self-preservation and panic, but with faithfulness, trust and love in the only thing that can hold us in life and in death – God, the maker of heaven and earth," Lead Pastor Corey Widmer said.
Saint Paul's Baptist Church, which has three locations across the region, is not going to pass communion trays, among other things.
One of the area's largest churches, Hope Church, is canceling services for Sunday. Instead, the church, which has a location in western Henrico County near the Richmond County Club and one at Richmond's Thomas Jefferson High School, will have a livestream service at 9:30 a.m.
"Not having worship services saddens us because gathering together has always been one of the Church’s great gifts in challenging times," Senior Pastor David Dwight wrote to the church. "Will it be weird to have a worship service without seeing each other face to face and hearing so many voices raised as one? I think so! But we are going to make the best of it and ask God to do something beautiful."
Oasis Church, which meets inside Henrico High School, said it's continuing with its Sunday morning service. The church is telling its members and its volunteers to not hug, shake hands or give each other high fives.
The Chapel, a church with locations in Richmond and Midlothian, isn't holding services in-person this weekend, instead having a completely online service.
"People are our priority, and we want to do all we can to play our part in slowing the spread of this virus, and we’re grateful that technology allows us to still gather as a church family even during unpredictable situations like this," the church said.
Hill City Church near Willow Lawn is moving forward with its Sunday services, with Pastor John Wagler saying Thursday that the church is taking extra precautions, such as supporting people with respiratory problems or other health-related conditions that are more susceptible to the virus with an online stream.
"We are a people of hope," Wagler wrote to churchgoers. "It is in times like these where Christianity shines bright."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that it is suspending public gatherings of church members worldwide “until further notice."
The Hindu Center of Virginia did not return a phone call Friday about plans for this weekend, but it did cancel Holi cultural celebrations in the Hindu Center grounds last week.
Rabbi Yossel Kranz of Chabad of Virginia, a synagogue in the Tuckahoe area of Henrico County, said the synagogue has canceled extracurricular activities, but is moving forward with its regularly-scheduled services.
"Our goal is to maintain the synagogue services, to maintain the status quo for as long as we can," Kranz said. "The minute there is even a question for concern for the community, we will cancel services."
Kranz added: "The community's health comes before services."
The Islamic Center of Virginia in North Chesterfield announced Thursday that it is suspending all mosque activities, including daily Salat and Jummah prayers.
