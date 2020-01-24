At the corner of West 12th and Hull Streets, a new restaurant coated in fresh, mint green paint is a neighbor to a vacant property whose grey paint is chipping away, piece by piece. New and old, present and past — Hull Street is home to contrast.
This part of Hull Street runs through Manchester, a neighborhood that was briefly the Chesterfield County seat and then a city unto itself. The nearby Manchester docks made the neighborhood a hub of commerce, shipping coal and tobacco and slaves. Manchester became part of Richmond in 1910 in an agreement that required a free bridge be built across the James River and the Manchester courthouse be maintained.
The fortunes of Hull Street, once home to an array of establishments, began to change after World War II. Residents, many white, moved to the suburbs. Businesses followed them.
A corridor once vibrant and bright slipped into blight by the 1980s.
Ajay Brewer, 34, saw for himself what the area had become as a kid in the 1990s who spent plenty of time around Manchester. All he remembers of the depleted Hull Street area from those days was the still-operating A&F Seafood Deli, and a nearby McDonald’s.
But, in recent years, fresh air has been breathed into Manchester. Between 12th and 14th Streets on Hull, new businesses are sprouting up. The restaurant with the mint green paint, The Butterbean Market & Cafe, sits across the street from the gleaming blue facade of Dogtown Brewing Co., which is in the old Thalhimers department store. Along the street, still-vacant properties — faded, rusted, tagged with graffiti — perhaps await their own reawakening.
Some of this revival - The Butterbean, Dogtown Brewing and Hot Diggity Donuts among them - faces an uncertain future, however, because the owners are currently involved in a federal fraud case that could end with the federal government seizing the properties.
But the neighborhood is also seeing a population surge as people move into new high-rises and old converted warehouses. It shows no sign of stopping: Construction on more than 1,000 new apartments is either already in progress or on the way.
Brewer opened a coffee shop in fall 2015, Brewer’s Cafe, a block from Hull on Bainbridge Street. This past July, Brewer opened Brewer’s Waffles on Hull Street. He also operates The Well, an art gallery next door.
But for all the progress that’s been made on Hull Street, Brewer feels there’s a long way to go, too.
"I'm not interested in keeping my neighborhood the way it was," Brewer said. "I want change."
The cranes and hard hats in the neighborhood show it's coming.
- Wayne Epps Jr. is a sports reporter at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and a Manchester resident.
