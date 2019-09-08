More than 800 people participated in a run in Richmond on Sunday to honor veterans, first-responders and those who died in the attacks of 9/11 and in war since then.
Among the runners: Stephen Ross of Henrico County, for whom the race was personal.
His son, Army Capt. Andrew Ross, 29, was killed Nov. 27 in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device. Two other soldiers were killed in the attack.
Ross had married about nine months before he was killed.
Stephen Ross, the director of military student services at Virginia Commonwealth University, spoke to hundreds before the race and thanked the Travis Manion Foundation, which hosts about 90 runs across the country and overseas as part of its efforts to assist families of soldiers and first-responders who are killed.
The charity is named after 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a Marine from Doylestown, Pa. He was deployed in Iraq when a sniper fatally shot him in April 2007 as he tried to save wounded soldiers.
Ross recalled the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
"Since that time, many young men and women have raised their hands and sworn solemn oaths to protect us all from those that once again would act to destroy our wonderful lifestyles and freedoms that we so much appreciate," he said. "Travis Manion was one of these men. My son Drew was another.
“Thank you to all those men and women that went to help others in the towers, at the Pentagon, and in the fields of Pennsylvania. Thank you to all those men and women that said 'Me, I’ll help. I’ll put others before myself. I will defend this great country.'"
The Richmond run — a 5K and one-mile fun run — began near the UPS Freight building on Semmes Avenue in Manchester. It's grown from just over 200 runners in 2016 to 620 last year and more than 800 on Sunday, said Karen Liu, the race director.
Also among participants was retired Marine Lt. Col. Corky Gardner of Richmond, a friend of the Manion family who served with Travis Manion's father, Tom Manion, when Gardner was stationed in Pennsylvania.
Gardner met Travis Manion when he was in seventh grade, he said in an interview before the race.
"He was always kind of the strong silent type," he said. "Really led by example. Didn’t say much but what he said was meaningful.”
Gardner was asked to be on the team that had to notify Manion's parents that he had been killed. Manion was 26.
"His family really wanted to memorialize what he meant — his values — and they started this foundation in 2007," Gardner said.
Tom Manion co-authored a book about his son, published in 2014 and titled "Brothers Forever."
Bonnie Palomo, an Air Force veteran who lives in Charles City County, carried 22 pounds in a ruck sack on her back during the 5K, during which she mostly walked. She is part of a veterans group, GORUCK, that does endurance training with rucksacks, a staple of special forces training.
"I thought it was awesome," she said after the event. "It's a great community. They did a really good job."
Peter Mahoney, executive vice president and deputy general counsel at SunTrust, one of the run's sponsors, said military families sometimes feel as if they aren't appreciated. The 9/11 Heroes Run helps remind them that the community supports them, he said.
“The Richmond community stands with veteran and military families," he said. "We support you, we honor you and we love you for the service that you have provided to our country.”
For more information, visit: www.travismanion.org
