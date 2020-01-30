In another blow to backers of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan, a Richmond delegate has dropped an effort to devote state sales taxes to replacing the Richmond Coliseum.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, on Thursday withdrew his support for legislation he filed that would have steered $55.7 million worth of sales tax revenue over 30 years to the massive, mixed-use economic development project centering on a new downtown arena. A House of Delegates subcommittee, with Bourne's deference, voted unanimously to lay the bill on the table.
A bill that is laid on the table is not officially killed and can be reconsidered this session, but it’s unlikely the legislation will be brought forward again this session.
"This is not a decision that was reached lightly," Bourne said in an interview after the vote. "It is a tool that, if other localities in Virginia are going to have it, I feel Richmond should have it, but at the right time."
Mayor Levar Stoney and developers behind the plans have said the revenue generated because of the bill would help dramatically reduce the size of a special tax zone that has been a major stumbling block for the project.
Bourne cited growing opposition to the project from members of the Richmond City Council as his reason for essentially withdrawing the bill.
"There have been some recent developments on the City Council which suggest that more conversation is probably needed," he told the committee, alluding to a resolution introduced Monday by a majority of the council to scrap the plans.
Bourne left the decision for what to do with the bill in the hands of the subcommittee. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, the subcommittee's chairwoman, suggested laying the bill on the table, a common action for bills that patrons no longer support. Subcommittee members backed the idea.
Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Stoney, said the administration would continue "working with the community to improve" the Navy Hill project.
“As friends, the mayor understands Del. Bourne’s decision, as council’s action on Monday demonstrated some members are not interested in working toward solutions," he said.
Bourne's decision comes days after a majority of the City Council asked Stoney to pull back the plans and issue a new solicitation to develop the publicly owned downtown real estate around the existing Coliseum. The council’s request represented the clearest signal yet that the project does not have the necessary support to win approval; that would require seven of nine votes. A final vote is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Stoney immediately dismissed the council request, which he called “laughable” and “selfish.” Some on the council said earlier this week that they still believed a compromise could be reached.
The size of the zone, called a tax increment financing district, or TIF, has fueled criticism of the project for siphoning away too large a chunk of city real estate tax revenue.
Bourne’s bill would have allowed the city to use sales tax revenue generated in an area bounded by Leigh Street, Franklin Street, Third Street and 10th Street to pay back bondholders who invested in the new arena. The state backed a similar arrangement for the city of Virginia Beach as it was pursuing a new arena in 2018.
Nolan said Richmond should have the same option.
“Regardless of whether it’s used for Navy Hill, there’s no reason this tool for economic development shouldn’t be available to Richmond, as it is for other cities," he said.
Bourne said his bill was not an endorsement of the Navy Hill deal. Still, it drew blowback from opponents of the project, who said it simply diverted another pot of public money to pay for the plans. They also criticized Bourne as carrying water for his biggest campaign donor: Dominion Energy. He said the $24,500 in donations he received from Dominion and Farrell during his most recent re-election bid did not play a role in his decision to sponsor the legislation.
The Stoney administration said Bourne’s bill would help reduce the size of the zone from 80 downtown blocks to those where the development would rise, as well as two downtown office towers owned by Dominion Energy. Dominion's CEO, Thomas F. Farrell II, leads the development group that pitched the city the plans back in 2018.
Stoney and Farrell's group have cited Bourne’s bill as evidence that they have heeded concerns from members of the council, a citizen advisory commission that studied the deal and residents.
Jeff Kelley, a spokesman for NH District Corp., said the setback wouldn’t stop the developers from figuring out a different way to shrink the size of the tax zone.
“Regardless of this outcome, we have committed to reducing the size of the [TIF] and are exploring other avenues to help us achieve that goal,” he said.
In addition to the arena, the Navy Hill proposal calls for more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
