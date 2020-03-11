Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

This electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. This sample was isolated from a patient in the United States.

 National Institutes of Health

In response to growing coronavirus concerns, Richmond Public Schools is cancelling all school-sponsored and division-sponsored travel outside the Richmond area starting Thursday, the school system said in an email to school families on Wednesday. 

The school system said as of now all district schools are "open and operating on a normal schedule."

The travel ban includes field trips, athletic events and conferences for both students and staff. 

Families are also asked to prepare for the possibility of cancelling schools if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 from students or staff. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are already developing virtual learning guidance and examining different ways of supporting families who rely on the school meals program due to food insecurity. For now, all RPS schools are open and operating on a normal schedule," said the email signed by superintendent Jason Kamras.

"I am in daily contact with my counterparts in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover in an effort to coordinate our response as much as possible for the region’s students and families."

Kamras also will ask the School Board on Monday to reallocate $500,000 towards preparing for a response to COVID-19.

The school system also asked families who plan to travel for spring break to pay close attention to CDC travel guidelines, including instructions to self-quarantine for 14 days after visiting certain high-risk countries. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

snorthrop@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6023

Twitter: @northrop_samuel

