Iowan Charlotte Briggs and Richmonder John Daggit had never met until two days before Thanksgiving 2019, but the two have a lot in common, including a cat named Sushi, who brought them together.
Briggs - a 69-year-old retired provisioning analyst for an avionic IT company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa - had been looking for Sushi ever since she learned of the passing of her late friend's husband, Paul Hirschfield, who died suddenly at the end of October in his Henrico County home. His wife, Valerie Hirschfield, had passed away a few months before.
Briggs had made a promise to Valerie Hirschfield the year before, when Valerie was diagnosed with breast cancer. Valerie was worried about many things when she received the diagnosis, one of which was the future of her two cats, Cody, a feral she brought inside and attempted to tame, and Sushi, a 13-year-old tuxedo cat she'd taken in when her daughter, who adopted him in Japan, could no longer keep him.
Briggs saw the chance to do something for her friend. So she, along with her sister, Judy Briggs, with whom she shares a home, and their friend, Marilyn Newton - all three life-long animal lovers - promised to take the cats should anything happen to Valerie.
They'd worry about how to get the cats the thousand miles from Virginia to Iowa when and if they needed to.
"We wanted to give her peace of mind," Briggs said.
Briggs, Newton and Valerie all met working together for the avionic company in Cedar Rapids and remained close even after Valerie and Paul Hirschfield moved to Virginia when Paul's job was transferred about 10 years ago.
The Iowans heard about Paul's death in early November, about a week after it happened, and Briggs immediately remembered her promise to her friend. She'd even kept the emails she and Valerie exchanged about the cats, should she ever need to demonstrate the promise.
"Oh my gosh! Bless You! Cody and Sushi have weighed heavily on my mind, like, every night. I didn't even want to ask you, you've already helped me so much over the years," Valerie wrote to Briggs in October 2018, adding rich personality descriptions for both her fur babies.
Now Briggs just needed to find Cody and Sushi, and no one seemed to know where they were. Briggs fired up the internet and started looking at found cat pictures for every animal shelter around Richmond she could find. That's where she spied Sushi - at a Henrico County shelter. She emailed the Henrico Humane Society and told them the story - and that both cats had a home in Iowa, as long as someone could get them there.
Sushi, it turned out, had already been transferred to the Richmond SPCA; Henrico Humane Society reached out to Richmond SPCA to connect the dots.
"When we first learned of Sushi’s situation, we threw our energy around bringing him into our care and then devising a plan to get him to Cedar Rapids. After all Sushi had been through, it was crucially important to us that we find a way to bring him and Charlotte, who was ready to provide Sushi with a loving, lasting home, together," said Tamsen Kingry, CEO of Richmond SPCA.
SPCA put a call out on social media on Friday, sharing Sushi's story and its mission to #GetSushiToIowa in time for Thanksgiving, if at all possible.
Enter John Daggit.
Daggit lives in Richmond, but was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. Like Briggs, he works in system analytics as a software product manager, and also like Briggs, he's a life-long animal lover, despite a cat allergy.
And he had a plane ticket from Richmond to Cedar Rapids for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. His girlfriend (full disclosure: who is also this reporter) sent him the SPCA's post and he immediately reached out and offered to help.
On Tuesday, Daggit started what with flight cancellations and delays would turn into his 11-hour journey home. Sushi's Richmond-foster mom met him at the Richmond airport at 9 a.m. and helped get Sushi through security. Richmond SPCA paid to have Sushi added as a carry-on bag - and for Daggit to check his suitcase carry-on.
Daggit was nervous that the cat would howl throughout the flights; instead, he met Riana, a 19-year-old-student, on his flight from Richmond to Dallas. Riana insisted Daggit give her Sushi to hold and soothe for the flight, nicknaming him Tuna Fish and hiding him under a blanket and petting him through a small opening in his carrier. In Dallas, Daggit found an animal rest station and tried to coax Sushi to eat or get out during the layover. On the flight to Cedar Rapids, 17-year-old Sierra insisted she be allowed to hold Sushi, and so Daggit once again turned him over.
"I really didn't do anything," Daggit said. "I carried a bag. Those two women did all the work."
Briggs, her sister and their friend Marilyn Newton were waiting at the airport with a hot pink sign that read: "Welcome Home, Sushi! Thanks to the Richmond, Va. SPCA!!!"
They spied Daggit - or, rather, a stranger with a cat carrier headed their way. And finally, Sushi was home.
"He’s a real prince, I tell you," Briggs said of Daggit.
"John was the hero who made our plan possible, and we are deeply grateful to him for delivering Sushi to Charlotte just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Our hearts were singing when we received photos of the happy reunion that took place at the airport," Kingry with SPCA said. "This story is the perfect illustration of how a compassionate and caring community comes together to guarantee lifesaving for animals in great need, and we are so very thankful for that this Thanksgiving and always."
Briggs said Wednesday that Sushi was resting/hiding in her closet, but had come out for some food and water. She knows it'll be a long journey to get him acclimated to his new home, but she's in it for the long haul. And Sushi has certainly proven he can handle a journey.
She's given him the middle name,"Simcha," which is Hebrew for "joy" to honor Paul and Valerie Hirschfield's Jewish faith.
"We know his arrival has given us much joy, and he will turn into a joy when he realizes that we are here to love him and not hurt him," Briggs said. "If Cody ever surfaces, we plan on giving him the middle name William after Buffalo Bill Cody, and that's because Cody cat has a wild streak in him."
Cody, Valerie Hirschfield's other cat, escaped when emergency responders were at the apartment for Paul; Henrico Humane Society continues to look for him at the apartment complex where he was last seen.
Briggs said he has a home in Iowa whenever he's found; Richmond SPCA has pledged help get him there when they do.
Daggit ... well, he'll have to do something to keep those "hero" and "prince" titles, at least according to this reporter.
