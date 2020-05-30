A night after violent demonstrations gripped Richmond in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, more unrest broke out Saturday evening.
The protests started peacefully Saturday night, with demonstrators gathered on a downtown street corner chanting as passing cars honked at them. But by 9:30 the scene had changed with protesters tossing garbage cans and water bottles and firing gunshots into the air as they marched through the city. Multiple windows were smashed along Broad Street.
On Saturday morning, the streets of Richmond whirred with the sounds of city cleaning trucks as they rounded corners and pumped the brakes at each sighting of profanity toward police or “BLM” sprayed across government buildings, walls and storefronts after Friday night’s protest in response to the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
The cleaning trucks passed Belvidere Street, where a GRTC Pulse bus burned just hours before, and the corner of North Monroe and West Grace, where the vehicle on fire was a police car. VCU workers sprayed the university’s Institute for Contemporary Art walls clean of “BLM” and a four-letter profanity, written just feet away from a “Solidarity is Essential” sign.
By Saturday evening, Richmond Police Department headquarters was boarded up with wooden panels fitted to conceal its windows, buses stopped running and Capitol Square was closed as cities across the U.S. braced for further protests .
Dozens of demonstrators stood peacefully Saturday evening at Belvidere and Broad streets, holding up signs that said “Love wins,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.” Police watched nearby. The crowd began marching toward Monroe Park around 9 p.m.
Saturday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney addressed Friday night’s protest — which RPD said had no arrests — and the violent injustices that continue to happen against black communities. Stoney told VPM that while he understands the outrage, those who are damaging black-owned businesses should stay home.
“What you’re seeing around this country and saw in Richmond last night is built up pain. I feel that, and it hurts,” Stoney later tweeted. “I know it could have been me or my brother. But two wrongs don’t make a right. If you love this city, you’ll express your pain without hurting others.”
Richmond police said an officer suffered a minor injury during the protest Friday, but that they’re not aware of anyone being arrested.
Police also said they are currently assessing the damage from the protests and contacting property owners.
One black-owned business impacted Friday night was Waller & Company Jewelers, which has been in business off Broad Street for 120 years and had a window smashed in by a brick, according to surveillance cameras.
Another was Success Beaute Bar on West Grace Street, which hasn’t yet celebrated a year, didn’t qualify for federal paycheck protection loans and is waiting for the insurance company to open on Monday to assess the damage.
Owner Kurtshel Stroman said the windows were broken, four televisions were ripped off the wall and the front door taken down. This weekend would’ve been the first she could open following the pandemic, but now she’s not sure when that will be.
“What statement are you making by breaking the windows of a black business, stealing from a black business? You can’t make that statement that you’re trying to make,” she said. “We have people that are not even involved directly in the community that is affected who are coming in to do these loots and riots thinking that they are helping and they are hurting.”
Stroman said she believes her salon was damaged because of its proximity to the police precinct. She said she supports peaceful protest and wishes these same efforts would go into advocating for policy change.
A GRTC Pulse bus was set on fire Friday night during the protest, but no employees or passengers were injured, according to a GRTC statement Saturday. GRTC also announced that it will suspend service from 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday night.
“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. “I also believe it is important for GRTC to make space for people to protest this weekend without endangering our GRTC family members. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation in Richmond and will only provide service when we determine it is safe.”
GRTC plans to resume service Monday morning but may have service delays or end service following protests.
Capitol Square was closed to the public Saturday after Friday night’s protest.
“The decision to keep Capitol Square closed was made after multiple surrounding buildings were damaged during civil unrest Friday,” according to a statement from the Department of General Services and Capitol Police.
Damage mentioned included a window broken in the Barbara Johns Building and the vandalizing of the Virginia Capitol Visitor’s Center, the Virginia Supreme Court Building and the Washington Building.
Capitol Square is usually closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. A reopening date or time has not been disclosed.
Friday night’s protest began around 8:30 p.m. and was in response to the ongoing police violence that has impacted black communities, including the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protesters in Richmond also paid tribute to Marcus-David Peters, a VCU alum who was killed by Richmond police officers in 2018 during a mental health crisis.
The Hanover NAACP announced a Call to Action Event on Sunday at 1 p.m. about the death of Floyd and other acts of violence at the hands of law enforcement. It will be held downtown at the Richmond Reconciliation Statue at 15th and East Main streets but is closed to the public.
Speakers include Stoney and the president of the Richmond Branch NAACP, the superintendent of Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond police chief, among others. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
An online flyer circulating Saturday called for a peaceful protest at 6 p.m. Monday starting at the Capitol.
Longtime organizer Iman Shabazz said these issues go beyond businesses being attacked or wanting police accountability. They’re rooted in systemic oppression, he said.
“If we’re not talking about providing resources, if you’re not talking about the type of genuine and authentic inclusion, then I don’t expect anything to happen,” Shabazz said. Without it, he said, communities are waiting for the next “unfortunate, egregious” act to occur.
Some local organizers, such as Chelsea Higgs Wise, said the goal is to get the reform in policing they have worked toward for years, not just news conferences or statements.
In a Friday webinar made up of black activists, mental health advocates and social workers, they called for a civilian review board to hold police accountable in Richmond and establish the “Marcus Alert” in honor of Peters — the teacher who was fatally shot during a mental health crisis. The shooting was deemed justified by prosecutors.
Activists also asked for more transparency in how Richmond police conduct crisis intervention training and their de-escalation practices.
“The way to do that isn’t by meeting at the reconciliation statue,” Higgs Wise said. “It’s by actually reconciling with these organizers you’ve been pushing off for years and sitting down and talking about what has to be done right now.”
I appreciate Councilwoman Kim Gray, a candidate for Mayor, out to help her constituents in the cleanup.
This was part of a national organized effort to sow destruction. The organizers of these planned riots need to be held legally and civilly liable for their actions. There was going to be nothing peaceful about this event from the start. Only fools would think otherwise.
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
Flaky .... by your standards, everyone will fail, again, and again. Period.
This rioting is wrong. Yes. BUT, MN. officials saw a cold blooded murder on video and witnesses to it were speaking out, but they were doing nothing ... for four days, nothing. Those police officers should have been immediately charged with murder and even later should have been charged with more than 3rd degree and manslaughter. My goodness, what more did it take? And the police officer doing the killing did it in broad daylight in front of others and he surely knew there were cameras around. He didn't care. He was proud of his criminal behavior. HE is responsible for all the turmoil happening across the nation as a result and the MN. officials failed miserably to act early on. And where was Sen. Amy Klobuchar early on. They failed and now we all pay. May George Floyd RIP. My condolences to all the loved ones.
Unfortunately the only way for these wrongs to be redressed in America seems to be protests to call attention to them. The white privilege set would prefer to just sweep them under the carpet.
And your protesting includes destruction of property and theft from people of your own race. You are beyond stupid
Crabs in a barrel.
White America has a problem and it's itself... 400 years of oppressing and exploiting black people... White America needs to deal with this or see the country go down in flames (literally)... Time to take all the spoon fed lies, rationalization, alibis and excuses and flush them... I know that REDNECK AMERICA, i.e. Neanderthal Nation, ain't going to like it... Tough... They can self-deport to Russia since they seem to be in love with Putin... ~~~ Bob
Perhaps you should self deport to the country of your ancestors where such behavior is the norm.
And maybe, Steve, you should thank your Republican leadership for not only a pandemic that will probably in time kill us all, but we're finding ourselves at war while we wait. Happy?
Gwen Talbot Perhaps you should thank by our Democratic leadership for sitting on legislation while hoping the economy will continue to fail. Plenty of blame to go around
No one hopes the economy will fail, Steve. And only idiots and Trump cultists (but I repeat myself) that canard.
~~~Sideshow Bob ..... Some Black Americans have a problem, and it's those who stir the pot of racism, while others who have been free for over 150 years, but still mired in 400 years of oppression of black people.
Most important is one political party, and their media, that “uses” (exploits) blacks as being victims, for votes, and their quest to control all of the little people, black and white.
Democrats were the ruling party of the South during Slavery, and the Civil War, and they are the same ruling power today who wants to keep blacks enslaved, for their own survival. Period. ~~~Tracy
Tracy: OMG, you always live in the past. You are so boring. Where do you get that the Democrats are the "ruling party" of today? Who controls the U. S. Senate and who has allowed this impeached president of ours to continue to spread hate and anger every opportunity he gets. Trump is just glad to have something, anything, take attention away from his clearly mishandling of Covid-19 and causing 100,000 deaths. HE should have been out there on Day One seeing that these murderers were charged. Instead he allowed it all to get out of hand, riots, just like he did with Charlottesville.
Gwen, you need to step off your band box and take a break.
“Protest turns violent” = riot! TD doesn’t have the courage to call it that.
And there were NO ARRESTS? Either we have some very lazy or incompetent officers in our city's police department or they were told by the higher-ups to STAND DOWN and let the thugs run wild. Gee.......I wonder which one it was.
So glad I live in Hanover, where our sheriff would not stand for that kind of nonsense -- but neither would the community as a whole.
Democrat leadership is unable to maintain order in the cities that it governs. Citizens and property are at risk.
This was clearly a hate crime and for four days President Trump did nothing. Where was the federal government (U.S. Attys., FBI) to quickly take over and charge these police officers for the cold blooded killing. Like this administration didn't know there would be riots? This president enjoys and preaches violence. He can't wait to call out his "military" to start the shooting. It could have and should have been prevented early on, on Day One, when this murderer killed and wanted to be seen. The government officials responsible for maintaining order have failed miserably.
And Stoney and the Governor clearly demonstrated that last night
And that Steve is the point of this article. Not only does he not condemn the behavior, but it seems that Stoney is fine with it as long as they don’t target black owned businesses.
GT-you are one sick puppy......right up there with DrakiePooPoo. Absolutely hopeless. You are so far gone, nothing you say is worth the effort to respond to.
Yeah, it's all Trump's fault. LOL!
Rick -- Decades and decades of leftist hegemony can make things kind of tough; both economically and culturally.
